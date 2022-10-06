Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
“It’s my favorite place in the world" - Gonzaga 2023 commit Dusty Stromer reflects on Kraziness visit, improvements in his game
It’s a small sample size with three visits to Gonzaga’s campus in the last 11 months, but Dusty Stromer feels quite comfortable at his future address. Stromer, who committed to the Zags last May, sat courtside Saturday during Kraziness in the Kennel with his father, Eric. The 6-foot-6 wing had experienced noisy atmospheres inside the McCarthey Athletic Center before on visits for GU-Texas and GU-Saint Mary’s last season.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Kraziness in the Kennel showcases Zags new and old
The Gonzaga Bulldogs men’s basketball team kicked off their season at Kraziness in the Kennel Saturday afternoon. In only the second fully in-person Kraziness since 2020, Zag fans were eager as ever to get a first look at the 2022-23 iteration of the Bulldogs. Students jumped in tandem to the bass-heavy music 30 minutes before the players were introduced.
KHQ Right Now
Friday Night (High)lights: Mt. Spokane outlasts Central Valley in 'instant classic' while Gonzaga Prep chugs along
This week in the Greater Spokane League we saw a couple of close games decided in overtime between contenders in the 4A/3A and 2A divisions. We also saw a couple of more blowouts between teams at the top and the bottom of the standings. And North Idaho finally moved into...
Coeur d'Alene Press
La Niña is strengthening in the Pacific waters
It’s been one of the warmest and driest starts to October in recorded history across the Inland Northwest. There were four days in a row with high temperatures at or above 80 degrees at Cliff’s station in northwestern Coeur d’Alene. We came close to tying a record last week as the high was 80 degrees on Oct. 5, only two degrees below the record for the date. The warmest afternoon was on Oct. 4, with a high of 81 degrees. At the Spokane International Airport, there were only two days this month with highs in the 80s.
Washington winemaker enters whiskey business with new Spokane distillery
SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington winemaker and Spokane native Andrew Browne is getting into the whiskey business. Browne, who owns Browne Family Vineyards, will be opening a new distillery in the Lilac City later this year. Browne Family Distillery will make limited-edition whiskey, bourbon and rye with bottles retailing between...
North Idaho resident working on a second chance at life
HAYDEN, Idaho — A second chance at life?. Robin Bates is working on it. "You never really know what you're in for when you start out on these journeys," Bates said Friday, seated in his motorized wheelchair in his living room. "I'm a really private person, and I've had to be completely transparent and talk to people about things I'd never talk about. It's like creating a whole new you."
6 wolves poisoned in northeast Washington, reward offered
The Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife says toxicology reports show six wolves found dead this year in the state's northeast region were poisoned.
Hayden baker to compete in Food Network Halloween challenge
HAYDEN, Idaho — The Food Network's Halloween Cookie Challenge is coming up in a few weeks, and one of the competitors is right at home. Christina Ramsey of Hayden, Idaho is a home baker. She began her baking journey down in California. In her seven years in California, she made approximately 40,000 cookies.
pullmanradio.com
Bad Pass By WSU Student Causes 3 Car Crash Injuring 3 On SR26 Near LaCrosse
Three people were injured in a three-car accident on State Route 26 near LaCrosse on Friday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred near milepost 100 about 4 miles West of town around 1:30. Troopers say 18 year old Washington State University student Kaitlyn Harris of Tacoma was driving a sedan when she tried to pass vehicle Westbound. Harris struck two oncoming vehicles traveling Eastbound. Harris was injured and taken to Whitman Hospital in Colfax. Her passenger 18 year old WSU student Shaniah Roberts of Lakewood was injured and taken to the hospital in Colfax. The driver of one of the vehicles that Harris struck 90 year old Joyce Kubitza of Blaine was injured and was eventually flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Troopers determined that Harris was trying to make a bad pass which caused the crash.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Singer-songwriter finds a musical home in Spokane
Shawn Stratte never expected a family band to kick-start a lifetime of music, but it did. Starting his musical journey at age 5 with the piano, Stratte learned from combined efforts and mini lessons from different family members. With his dad leading the band efforts and his older brother having dibs on the guitar, Stratte found his way with the keyboard.
KHQ Right Now
The haze is back in Spokane
The weather news of the week? Hazy skies are back in Spokane and much of the surrounding region. Stepping outside this weekend in the Lilac City, it may still feel like summer to many folks; hazier skies, light winds, warmer temperatures, you name it. Wildfire season is not over just yet, and the smoke from the Wenatchee area is pushing into the east side of the state, aka, here at home in Spokane.
'She fought as hard as she could': Spokane girl flown home from Texas to spend time with family loses battle with cancer
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — "Miss E," the little girl from Spokane with terminal cancer whose last wish came true after she came back home to spend time with her siblings and have pizza, died on Thursday. According to a social media post by Rick Clark, a man who worked...
Coeur d'Alene Press
MY TURN: An open letter to the community
I’m proud to have served North Idaho College these last six months as I believe it was my civic duty to work on issues affecting our community college. It also included challenges that I believe were unnecessarily detrimental. It is important to set the record straight regarding the slanderous disinformation swirling around North Idaho College.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Climate Change Forum brings local politics and climate issues to GU
On Oct. 5th, Gonzaga University hosted the fourth annual Spokane Candidates Climate Change Forum in the Cataldo Globe Room. There were two segments, the first for Legislative District races and the second for Spokane County Commissioner. Of the eight legislative candidates that were invited, four either did not respond or...
‘She was a light to the world’: Family mourns Spokane native killed in Las Vegas stabbings
SPOKANE, Wash. — The family of a woman stabbed and killed in Las Vegas describe her as a beloved wife, sister and daughter. Maris Jordan, who is originally from Spokane, was one of two people killed on the Strip Thursday. Six others were injured. The suspect is now in custody. Jordan was born to two local teachers. Her mother works...
Truck removed from under Fish Lake Trail Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — A semi has been removed from under the Fish Lake Trail Bridge in Spokane. The truck was carrying construction equipment when it got stuck, blocking traffic at 16th Ave west of US 195. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Bucket list boys
When Eric Stowell tested positive for COVID-19, his big brother, Vernon Stowell, assured Eric he wouldn't be left behind for a motorcycle excursion they had planned. "Vernon was worried," Tiffinay Walker, founder and CEO of One More Time Northwest told The Press via phone call Thursday. "He said, 'I'm not going without my brother.'"
Chronicle
Washington Woman Killed in Las Vegas Stabbing Rampage
A Spokane woman was one of two killed in a random Las Vegas stabbing spree Thursday morning. Six people remain hospitalized. Maris DiGiovanni, 30, died of her wounds Thursday, the Clark County coroner's office told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. DiGiovanni graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 2010 before...
Cowley, Minnehaha Parks to be renovated as new parks come to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Change is coming to some of Spokane’s popular local parks. The Parks and Recreation Department approved a new plan to renovate Cowley Park next summer. Park officials say they want to transform the land with its reinvestment plan. Minnehaha Park is also getting a transformation, as the Parks Department wants it to be similar to Manito Park...
KHQ Right Now
Hold onto your hats, tomorrow! Strong wind gusts on the way.
Strong wind gusts are forecasted to blow away the hazy conditions in Spokane starting Monday. Heading into the second week of October, temperatures will begin to dwindle down five to ten degrees because of a cold front that will travel through the region Monday evening. Dry weather is continuing, however, with little to zero precipitation in sight.
