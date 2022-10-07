Read full article on original website
Related
KCEN TV NBC 6
Week 8 Game of the Week heads to south Killeen
In a fascinating District 4-5A Div. I showdown, the 6 Sports Game of the Week is headed to the new Searles Stadium for the first time.
KWTX
‘A beautiful soul’: Nursing students at Temple College honor Natalie Aviles with special message on her chair
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Fellow nursing classmates of Natalie Aviles, 20, a beloved member of the McGregor community shot and killed in a shooting rampage that left her mother and three neighbors dead on Sept. 29, are making sure the aspiring doctor who “always a smile on her face” is honored.
WacoTrib.com
McDonald's return spurs dominant Connally to 35-6 district-opening win over Gatesville
GATESVILLE — Welcome back, Jelani McDonald. Connally’s senior quarterback was hurt Sept. 9 against Cameron Yoe, missed the next two games and played sparingly last week, but he was back in the starting lineup and delivered Friday night. McDonald threw for 105 yards and two touchdowns and ran...
Watch: Five-star 2024 WR Micah Hudson shows off YAC ability on 65 yard touchdown
Lake Belton 2024 five-star wide receiver Micah Hudson has made the spectacular look routine on a regular basis throughout the first 16 games of his high school career. The CenTex wideout is the No. 1 player in the state of Texas and the No. 7 player in the nation according to the 2024 247Sports composite rankings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
groesbeckjournal.com
Earlene Asberry Moore named Groesbeck Ex-Students Homecoming Queen
The 2022 Groesbeck Ex-Students Queen was announced on homecoming night, Friday, Oct. 7. Mrs. Earlene Asberry Moore was surprised at the pregame ceremony as the chosen Groesbeck Ex-Students Homecoming Queen. Earlene is a 1972 graduate of the Groesbeck. She is married to Roy Moore Sr. and is the proud mother...
KWTX
Out on the Brazos attendees, performers explain significance of pride
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Around 400 to 500 people attended Out on The Brazos to celebrate their true selves. Attendees could enjoy live drag performances, shop from vendors and participate in discussions centered on various LGBT issues. KWTX News 10 asked vendors, event-goers and performers what pride means to them.
15 Texas BBQ Joints Named Among The Best In The South
Southern Living revealed its "Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list.
KWTX
‘She did amazing work’: Students remember dance coach who drowned at Killeen motel
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Those who knew 38-year-old Dawn Bennett, who tragically drowned at the Shilo Inn last Friday, are remembering the woman as a gifted dance coach who moved her community. Bennett grew up in Killeen and attended Manor Middle school and later Ellison High School. “She did amazing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WacoTrib.com
Waco High celebrates work on new school
Surrounded by signs of construction already underway, Waco Independent School District officials and supporters joined Waco and McLennan County representatives in a Waco High School groundbreaking Friday, a symbolic start to the district’s first new high school in 14 years. The $141 million high school, the capstone of a...
WacoTrib.com
Outdoors: Rules aren't meant to be broken
Competition is part of human nature, and whether you feel competitive or not, it’s likely somebody somewhere is competing against you for something. Whether it’s for a job position, spot on a sports team, romance, status in social situations, or even during a friendly round of golf or a fishing trip, most people want to build an advantage.
inforney.com
BOB MAINDELLE: Proposed pipeline to transfer water from Belton Lake to Stillhouse
On Sept. 21, the Brazos River Authority conducted an open-house-style public meeting at the Bell County Exposition Center to both make the public aware of BRA plans to construct a pipeline which would conduct water from Belton Lake into Stillhouse Hollow Lake, and to receive input from the public about those plans.
Big build-to-rent housing developer to make Texas debut in Hutto
A national developer of build-to-rent homes has chosen Hutto for one of its first two communities in Texas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ex Baylor Coach Matt Rhule Fired By Carolina Panthers
Former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule has been fired by the Carolina Panthers five games into his third season.
saladovillagevoice.com
Eagles shoot down Rockets 33-24
In the first 66 seconds of play tonight, Salado and Robinson both put up touchdowns, combining for 28 points in less than six minutes of play in a raucous and turnover-ridden slugfest at Rocket Field where the Eagles held on for a 33-24 district win. Adam Benavides scooped up a...
Gatesville Messenger
Gatesville Methodists vote to go ‘Global’
After voting earlier to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church, members of First Methodist Church of Gatesville voted on Oct. 3 to apply for membership to the newly formed Global Methodist Church. The church membership had voted in August to officially leave the United Methodist. Other area Methodist churches –...
Family of five displaced after Killeen fire takes home
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Fire Department responded to a home on fire in the 1500 block of Meadow Spur. Around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 9, firefighters arrived to the home in smoke and flames, as stated in a release. By around 6 p.m. the fire was under control.
Waco Fire: Struck gas line on Richter Drive
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments on hazmat situations in Central Texas. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team is on the scene of a struck natural gas line in the 2300 Block of Richter Drive. Waco Fire and the HazMat Team...
KWTX
“There are no words to explain it”: Central Texas HEB showing support for grieving McGregor families, community
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A local HEB is showing its support for the grieving community of McGregor by placing balloons at the checkout lines at the popular store. The large gold metallic balloons which spell out M-C-G-R-E-G-O-R have caught the attention of, not only thousands of shoppers, but the family of the victims from last Thursday’s shooting which left five people dead, including two high school students.
Temple, Texas Citizens Sound Off: Possible New Apartments Cause Stir
Texas is always growing. Opportunities in the state are never in short supply, which brings new people to the area. But living areas for new Texans are in short supply more than ever, which means more must be built to house these new neighbors. And there is nowhere more true for this rapid growth than in Temple, Texas.
KHOU
Fort Hood set to be renamed after Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
FORT HOOD, Texas — The U.S. Department of Defense is set to change the name of Texas’ Fort Hood, America’s largest active-duty armored military post, to pay homage to a four-star Hispanic general instead of its original namesake, a Confederate general. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced...
Comments / 0