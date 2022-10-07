ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Temple, TX
Temple, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
groesbeckjournal.com

Earlene Asberry Moore named Groesbeck Ex-Students Homecoming Queen

The 2022 Groesbeck Ex-Students Queen was announced on homecoming night, Friday, Oct. 7. Mrs. Earlene Asberry Moore was surprised at the pregame ceremony as the chosen Groesbeck Ex-Students Homecoming Queen. Earlene is a 1972 graduate of the Groesbeck. She is married to Roy Moore Sr. and is the proud mother...
GROESBECK, TX
KWTX

Out on the Brazos attendees, performers explain significance of pride

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Around 400 to 500 people attended Out on The Brazos to celebrate their true selves. Attendees could enjoy live drag performances, shop from vendors and participate in discussions centered on various LGBT issues. KWTX News 10 asked vendors, event-goers and performers what pride means to them.
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Battle Of The Bands#The Temple#Friday Night Lights#Congrats
WacoTrib.com

Waco High celebrates work on new school

Surrounded by signs of construction already underway, Waco Independent School District officials and supporters joined Waco and McLennan County representatives in a Waco High School groundbreaking Friday, a symbolic start to the district’s first new high school in 14 years. The $141 million high school, the capstone of a...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Outdoors: Rules aren't meant to be broken

Competition is part of human nature, and whether you feel competitive or not, it’s likely somebody somewhere is competing against you for something. Whether it’s for a job position, spot on a sports team, romance, status in social situations, or even during a friendly round of golf or a fishing trip, most people want to build an advantage.
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
saladovillagevoice.com

Eagles shoot down Rockets 33-24

In the first 66 seconds of play tonight, Salado and Robinson both put up touchdowns, combining for 28 points in less than six minutes of play in a raucous and turnover-ridden slugfest at Rocket Field where the Eagles held on for a 33-24 district win. Adam Benavides scooped up a...
SALADO, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Gatesville Methodists vote to go ‘Global’

After voting earlier to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church, members of First Methodist Church of Gatesville voted on Oct. 3 to apply for membership to the newly formed Global Methodist Church. The church membership had voted in August to officially leave the United Methodist. Other area Methodist churches –...
GATESVILLE, TX
KCEN

Family of five displaced after Killeen fire takes home

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Fire Department responded to a home on fire in the 1500 block of Meadow Spur. Around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 9, firefighters arrived to the home in smoke and flames, as stated in a release. By around 6 p.m. the fire was under control.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Waco Fire: Struck gas line on Richter Drive

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments on hazmat situations in Central Texas. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team is on the scene of a struck natural gas line in the 2300 Block of Richter Drive. Waco Fire and the HazMat Team...
WACO, TX
KWTX

“There are no words to explain it”: Central Texas HEB showing support for grieving McGregor families, community

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A local HEB is showing its support for the grieving community of McGregor by placing balloons at the checkout lines at the popular store. The large gold metallic balloons which spell out M-C-G-R-E-G-O-R have caught the attention of, not only thousands of shoppers, but the family of the victims from last Thursday’s shooting which left five people dead, including two high school students.
MCGREGOR, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy