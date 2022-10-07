Biden offers stark 'Armageddon' warning on the dangers of Putin's nuclear threats

Read full article on original website
Biden promises Ukraine 'advanced air defense systems' after Russian missile strikes
President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday after a deluge of Russian missiles targeted cities across Ukraine, condemning the strikes and pledging continued US security assistance "including advanced air defense systems." During the call, a White House statement said, Biden "expressed his condemnation of Russia's missile...
U.N. General Assembly takes up resolution condemning Russia's annexation attempt of Ukrainian territory
Member states of the United Nations General Assembly congregated Monday for a special session to debate whether to condemn Russia over its illegal attempt to annex four regions of southern and eastern Ukraine.
Russian-speaking hackers knock multiple US airport websites offline. No impact on operations reported
More than a dozen public-facing airport websites, including those for some of the nation's largest airports, appeared inaccessible Monday morning, and Russian-speaking hackers claimed responsibility. No immediate signs of impact to actual air travel were reported, suggesting the issue may be an inconvenience for people seeking travel information. "Obviously, we're...
Ukraine vows to strengthen armed forces after Russian strikes
KYIV, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine vowed to strengthen its armed forces after Russia launched its biggest aerial assaults on cities since the beginning of the war, forcing thousands to flee to bomb shelters and prompting Kyiv to halt electricity exports to Europe.
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, South Korea and Japan say
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the Munchon area of Kangwon Province to the waters off the peninsula's eastern coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff told reporters on Sunday. The missiles were launched between 1:47 a.m. and 1:53 a.m. local time Sunday, according to Japan's State Minister...
Treasurer says Australia likely to avoid recession but admits global economy is ‘dangerous’
Jim Chalmers says spiralling energy costs the most ‘problematic aspect of our inflation problem’ through to mid-2023
'No room for compromise' on Taiwan's sovereignty, President Tsai says in National Day speech
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday there is "no room for compromise" over the self-ruled island's sovereignty but she is willing to work with China to find "mutually acceptable ways" to maintain peace across the Taiwan Strait. "The consensus of the Taiwanese people ... is to defend our sovereignty and...
China's holiday spending plunges to seven-year low as zero-Covid batters consumer confidence
Holiday spending during China's Golden Week has plunged to its lowest level in seven years, as broad Covid curbs discouraged people from traveling or spending, while a darkening economic outlook continues to erode consumer confidence. Tourist spending for the week-long holiday that started on October 1 declined 26% to 287.2...
What Indigenous Peoples' Day means to Native Americans
For centuries, the US celebrated Christopher Columbus as the intrepid explorer who discovered the Americas -- a symbol of the American ideals of entrepreneurship and innovation. The story of the Italian navigator taught to generations of schoolchildren is shrouded in mythology. But for the Indigenous peoples who inhabited the Americas...
