Sunflowers reach to the sky during a warm sunny weekend day, while getting a little attention from their busy winged friends. And these sunflowers grew to eight feet and higher creating a small maze to walk through at the Pumpkin Fest at Cal Poly Pomona. The annual event has returned and will run until Sunday, October 30. A 29-year tradition, this year’s event features about 30,000 university-grown pumpkins, below, live entertainment, hayrides, corn mazes, a petting farm, the moo moo cow train, the children’s garden, a sunflower patch and a colorful new pumpkinland. For more information go to: https://claremont-courier.com/latest-news/cpp-pumpkin-fest-is-back-70051/ ‎

POMONA, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO