Claremont, CA

Busy bees working on the farm

Sunflowers reach to the sky during a warm sunny weekend day, while getting a little attention from their busy winged friends. And these sunflowers grew to eight feet and higher creating a small maze to walk through at the Pumpkin Fest at Cal Poly Pomona. The annual event has returned and will run until Sunday, October 30. A 29-year tradition, this year’s event features about 30,000 university-grown pumpkins, below, live entertainment, hayrides, corn mazes, a petting farm, the moo moo cow train, the children’s garden, a sunflower patch and a colorful new pumpkinland. For more information go to: https://claremont-courier.com/latest-news/cpp-pumpkin-fest-is-back-70051/ ‎
POMONA, CA
Ath talk: should Electoral College be abolished?

Claremont McKenna College’s Marian Miner Cook Athenaeum speaker series continues Thursday, October 13 with an evening dinner program discussing the topical question: “Should the Electoral College be abolished?” The free 6:45 p.m. talk is open to the public and will be held at the Athenaeum, 385 E. Eighth St., Claremont.
CLAREMONT, CA

