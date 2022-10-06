Read full article on original website
westmilfordmessenger.com
Scout plans additional honor for veterans at local park
Edward Satkowski chose Veterans Park as the location for his Eagle Scout project to honor those of earlier generations who served the nation and kept it safe. A member of Boy Scout Troop 114, he will add flags designating the various branches of the military and add perennial flower beds.
westmilfordmessenger.com
Township fire tanker drill held at High Crest Lake
It was calculated that approximately 50,000 gallons of water was moved in one hour on Oct. 9 when the six volunteer fire companies of West Milford participated in a shuttle drill at High Crest Lake. In an 80 plus square mile township as large as West Milford with only a small number of fire hydrants existing throughout the municipality it is important that water is made available when a fire emergency occurs.
