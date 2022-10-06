It was calculated that approximately 50,000 gallons of water was moved in one hour on Oct. 9 when the six volunteer fire companies of West Milford participated in a shuttle drill at High Crest Lake. In an 80 plus square mile township as large as West Milford with only a small number of fire hydrants existing throughout the municipality it is important that water is made available when a fire emergency occurs.

WEST MILFORD, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO