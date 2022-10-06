NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family was forced out after their home caught on fire. The blaze started around 4:20 a.m. in Northwest Miami-Dade, Sunday. Nine people, including three children, were sleeping inside the house when the flames arose. Everyone inside made it out safely with the help of...

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO