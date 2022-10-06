Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Multiple South Florida schools locked-down due to swatting calls
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they received several calls of possible active shooters in Miami-Dade schools and Broward County schools. Just after 9 a.m., authorities received a call about an adult male shooter in body armor on the second floor of Miami Central High School, Tuesday,. A similar call was...
WSVN-TV
Miami Gardens leaders, volunteers send more help to Lee County
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Local leaders in Miami Gardens continue to lend a helping hand to Southwest Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Officials and community members gathered to collect donations to be sent out to Lee County, Monday morning. Miami Gardens Vice Mayor Reggie Leon joined other...
WSVN-TV
Superintendent Cartwright set to have evaluation approval
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - According to her first preliminary evaluation by the Broward County Public School board, Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright is doing an effective job in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting and other controversies that have plagued the district. The Broward County school board is...
WSVN-TV
Large police presence at Miami Central High School after calls of possible active shooter
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police responded to a call of a possible shooter in a Miami-Dade County school. Just after 9 a.m., authorities received a call about an adult male shooter in body armor on the second floor of Miami Central High School, Tuesday,. A similar call was made to Ronald...
WSVN-TV
Northeast Miami-Dade teacher arrested after being accused of having inappropriate relationship with teenager
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher is receiving a lesson in the law after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenager. Authorities only learned about this illegal and inappropriate relationship after the victim wrote about it in a college application essay. School personnel in Connecticut quickly notified police.
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Schools Police apprehend student that allegedly brought gun to Amelia Earhart Elementary
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A student accused of bringing a gun to a South Florida Elementary School caused concern. The incident happened at Amelia Earhart Elementary School in Hialeah where several students in a fifth grade classroom claimed they saw a gun, Monday. A grandmother who didn’t want to be...
WSVN-TV
3 people shot, hospitalized in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police presence was in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood after shots were fired. Emergency crews responded to the area of Northwest 30th Avenue and Northwest 46th Street, Monday morning. Three people were shot during an altercation. All were taken to a hospital. No word yet...
WSVN-TV
Doral, Univision 23 partner for food drive to help Ian victims
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of Miami-Dade County came together to help communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. Univision 23 partnered with the City of Doral to host a food drive, Saturday morning. Local residents stopped by to donate items to be sent to areas dealing with the devastation. “I brought...
WSVN-TV
Family of man found shot dead inside NW Miami-Dade apartment demands answers
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving South Florida family shared their pain, days after their loved one was shot dead. According to Miami-Dade Police, a friend discovered the bodies of 25-year-old Mark Cine and a co-worker inside an apartment unit near Northwest 25th Avenue and 92nd Street in Northwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday night.
WSVN-TV
Firefighters extinguish quadruplex fire in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out inside a quadruplex in Northwest Miami-Dade, forcing families out of their homes. More than 15 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 156th Street, at around 4:15 a.m., Monday.
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 30-year-old man in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 30-year-old man from a group home. Demetrius Wiggins was last seen near the 800 block of Northeast36th Street at around 7 a.m., Sunday. He was last seen...
WSVN-TV
NW Miami-Dade house deemed unsafe after fire sparks
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fierce flames tore through a house in Northwest Miami-Dade, leading fire officials to deem the property unsafe. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 100th Street, just after 2:30 a.m., Saturday. Hours later,...
WSVN-TV
Virgin Orbit 747 refuels at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The Virgin Orbit 747 made a pit stop at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to fuel up after taking off from the Mojave Desert en route to the United Kingdom. The aircraft is a mobile launch pad, and the company can send rockets and...
WSVN-TV
Miami Seaquarium officials say Lolita’s health has improved
KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Lolita, Miami Seaquarium beloved killer whale, is finally feeling better, according to her veterinarians. Miami Seaquarium officials on Saturday said that the orca has her appetite back and is playing with her trainers. Lolita has been battling a respiratory condition and was having trouble eating....
WSVN-TV
Family OK after house catches fire in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family was forced out after their home caught on fire. The blaze started around 4:20 a.m. in Northwest Miami-Dade, Sunday. Nine people, including three children, were sleeping inside the house when the flames arose. Everyone inside made it out safely with the help of...
WSVN-TV
Security camera captures suspect stealing phones at Boost Mobile store in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An employee chased after a man who ran out of a Boost Mobile store, Monday afternoon. The store’s manager, Lazaro Perona said the crook got away with three pricey iPhone, which totaled about $3,000. “I mean it hurts because we work really hard for...
WSVN-TV
Diesel tank explosion leads to roof collapse in Doral
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue responded to a diesel tank explosion in Doral. Crews surrounded a building near Northwest 87th Avenue and 35th Lane, Tuesday morning. The explosion led to a roof collapse. Authorities evacuated the property. It is still unknown if anyone has been injured. Please check back...
WSVN-TV
1 dead, 3 injured in Northeast Miami-Dade drive-by shooting
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed and three other people were injured in a drive-by shooting in the Golden Glades neighborhood in Northeast Miami-Dade, police said. Ring doorbell video showed a person running for cover after what sounds like a gunshot, Sunday evening. Miami-Dade Police and Fire...
WSVN-TV
Woman alerts family members, helps them escape burning NW Miami-Dade home; 9 displaced
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Northwest Miami-Dade family of nine was forced out after their home caught on fire overnight, but thankfully, a quick-thinking family member who was home at the time alerted them about the blaze, leading them to escape safely. In just a matter of minutes, Samantha...
WSVN-TV
‘Women’s wave’ rally held in downtown Miami amid nationwide abortion rights protests
MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of demonstrators came together in downtown Miami as part of nationwide protests being held this weekend calling on voters to head to the polls in order to help preserve a woman’s right to an abortion. 7News cameras captured about 100 protesters in front of the...
