Miami-dade County, FL

WSVN-TV

Miami Gardens leaders, volunteers send more help to Lee County

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Local leaders in Miami Gardens continue to lend a helping hand to Southwest Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Officials and community members gathered to collect donations to be sent out to Lee County, Monday morning. Miami Gardens Vice Mayor Reggie Leon joined other...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Superintendent Cartwright set to have evaluation approval

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - According to her first preliminary evaluation by the Broward County Public School board, Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright is doing an effective job in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting and other controversies that have plagued the district. The Broward County school board is...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Northeast Miami-Dade teacher arrested after being accused of having inappropriate relationship with teenager

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher is receiving a lesson in the law after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenager. Authorities only learned about this illegal and inappropriate relationship after the victim wrote about it in a college application essay. School personnel in Connecticut quickly notified police.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

3 people shot, hospitalized in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police presence was in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood after shots were fired. Emergency crews responded to the area of Northwest 30th Avenue and Northwest 46th Street, Monday morning. Three people were shot during an altercation. All were taken to a hospital. No word yet...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Doral, Univision 23 partner for food drive to help Ian victims

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of Miami-Dade County came together to help communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. Univision 23 partnered with the City of Doral to host a food drive, Saturday morning. Local residents stopped by to donate items to be sent to areas dealing with the devastation. “I brought...
DORAL, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 30-year-old man in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 30-year-old man from a group home. Demetrius Wiggins was last seen near the 800 block of Northeast36th Street at around 7 a.m., Sunday. He was last seen...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

NW Miami-Dade house deemed unsafe after fire sparks

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fierce flames tore through a house in Northwest Miami-Dade, leading fire officials to deem the property unsafe. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 100th Street, just after 2:30 a.m., Saturday. Hours later,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Seaquarium officials say Lolita’s health has improved

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Lolita, Miami Seaquarium beloved killer whale, is finally feeling better, according to her veterinarians. Miami Seaquarium officials on Saturday said that the orca has her appetite back and is playing with her trainers. Lolita has been battling a respiratory condition and was having trouble eating....
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Family OK after house catches fire in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family was forced out after their home caught on fire. The blaze started around 4:20 a.m. in Northwest Miami-Dade, Sunday. Nine people, including three children, were sleeping inside the house when the flames arose. Everyone inside made it out safely with the help of...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Diesel tank explosion leads to roof collapse in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue responded to a diesel tank explosion in Doral. Crews surrounded a building near Northwest 87th Avenue and 35th Lane, Tuesday morning. The explosion led to a roof collapse. Authorities evacuated the property. It is still unknown if anyone has been injured. Please check back...
DORAL, FL
WSVN-TV

1 dead, 3 injured in Northeast Miami-Dade drive-by shooting

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed and three other people were injured in a drive-by shooting in the Golden Glades neighborhood in Northeast Miami-Dade, police said. Ring doorbell video showed a person running for cover after what sounds like a gunshot, Sunday evening. Miami-Dade Police and Fire...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

