Oklahoma City, OK

metrofamilymagazine.com

12 ways to celebrate fall in OKC this weekend

Whether this weekend marks the beginning, middle or end of your kids' Fall Break, add some staycation-worthy fall fun to your family's calendar with these top 12 events and experiences!. FREE Fall Y'all at the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. From Thursday, Oct. 13 through Saturday, Oct. 15, enjoy...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
ocolly.com

Tailgate scene: Rustic truck runs in family

Tailgating in Stillwater is electric. Today The O'Colly was able to speak too Berry Keeler, owner of a classic dodge truck with a brand-new Cummins diesel engine. Berry said that his truck is "passed down by generation". After asking him how this idea sprung to his mind, Berry responded, "Why not rebuild a truck and take it tailgating every game day".
STILLWATER, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OKLAHOMA STATE
familydestinationsguide.com

20 Free Things to Do in Oklahoma City, OK — Places to Go for Free!

In a big city such as OKC, it's never a dull moment. Family-friendly activities, dining destinations, attractions, entertainment, and places to explore are virtually limitless. But that doesn't mean that you can't have a fun-filled day on a budget. There are loads of free things to do...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Burnt Orange Nation

Recruits react on Twitter to Texas' 49-0 beat down of Oklahoma

The Longhorns put on quite a show today in the Cotton Bowl against archrival Oklahoma and it is safe to say that the has the recruiting world buzzing. Texas took down Oklahoma 49-0 in Dallas this afternoon, which was the first shut out in the Red River Rivalry since 2004 when the Sooners blanked Texas 12-0. This was the first time the Sooners had been shut out in the game since 1965 and it was also the worst shutout loss in Oklahoma history. On top of that, today's performance by the Longhorns snapped Oklahoma's streak of 167 straight games with a touchdown.
AUSTIN, TX
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Reacting to the news: 'It's Dire'

Perry, Oklahoma – In late September, traveling down Interstate Highway 35 from Kansas to Oklahoma City, Semi-truck-after-truck, full of winter hay, was going South at 3- & 4-times higher costs. Hot, dry weather causing MEAT shortages are just the beginning of Winter 2022. (FOOD in Oklahoma is still taxed at 10.30% in Perry!) It's all up to the Oklahoma Legislature at this time of crisis. Guess building more turnpikes is more important?! I have noticed ODOT (Department of Transportation) crews cannot afford to fix what we already have, just like in City of Perry, Oklahoma -- and Holdenville is even...
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Oklahoma, Brent Venables criticized as Texas, TCU climb in Big 12

Venables confronted harsh realities after his team's 49-0 loss, saying his team didn't meet their "standard of performance" after a litany of defensive breakdowns and failed execution on the other side of the football. Getting to bowl eligibility now for the Sooners (3-3) is a shaky projection given the rest of the slate.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Photo Of Matthew McConaughey, Oklahoma Legend Going Viral

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are set to face off in the Red River Rivalry later this afternoon. The stars are out for both programs as the two bitter rivals prepare to face off at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Before this afternoon's contest, a photo of Longhorns superfan Matthew McConaughey...
NORMAN, OK

