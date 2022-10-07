Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
metrofamilymagazine.com
12 ways to celebrate fall in OKC this weekend
Whether this weekend marks the beginning, middle or end of your kids’ Fall Break, add some staycation-worthy fall fun to your family’s calendar with these top 12 events and experiences!. FREE Fall Y’all at the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. From Thursday, Oct. 13 through Saturday, Oct. 15, enjoy...
Scissortail Park Food Festival Brings People Of Different Backgrounds Together
An international food festival took over Scissortail Park Saturday, but this is about more than good food. Organizers said the goal is to form connections between people from different backgrounds. OKC Black Eats is teaming up with Scissortail Park to bring dishes from around the world here to Oklahoma. Food...
KOCO
Pumpkin patches, haunted houses to check out this fall in Oklahoma
Okla. — Autumn is here, meaning Oklahomans are ready to celebrate the season. Oklahomans can get into the fall spirit by checking out these haunted houses, pumpkin patches or corn mazes in the area. Orr Family Farm. 14400 South Western Avenue in Oklahoma City. Open Sept. 24 through...
Pumpkin the mini horse is celebrating her 1st birthday as owners ask for help
Pumpkin the mini horse is not only celebrating her first birthday, her owners are also asking for help.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ocolly.com
Tailgate scene: Rustic truck runs in family
Tailgating in Stillwater is electric. Today The O'Colly was able to speak too Berry Keeler, owner of a classic dodge truck with a brand-new Cummins diesel engine. Berry said that his truck is "passed down by generation". After asking him how this idea sprung to his mind, Berry responded, "Why not rebuild a truck and take it tailgating every game day".
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
familydestinationsguide.com
20 Free Things to Do in Oklahoma City, OK — Places to Go for Free!
In a big city such as OKC, it’s never a dull moment. Family-friendly activities, dining destinations, attractions, entertainment, and places to explore are virtually limitless. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t have a fun-filled day on a budget. There are loads of free things to do...
KTUL
Man selling deer skull art says it was confiscated by Oklahoma game wardens
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — A traveling artist selling animal skulls decorated with jewels and stones says Oklahoma game wardens took his merchandise. The man says he uses mostly deer skulls that he finds on the road or in the woods, which is why he thought it was okay to sell them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Harrah community mourning loss of father, daughter in crash
An Oklahoma community is mourning the loss of two family members following a weekend car accident.
“Fair warning!” Tough new penalties for OKC street takeovers
Dangerous street takeovers are happening more and more often in Oklahoma City and across the nation, which is why an updated city ordinance is cracking down on large groups of people who illegally block intersections, roads, or parking lots.
KTUL
Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
KOCO
Fiber optic crews blamed for residents' ongoing water issues in Oklahoma town
MAUD, Okla. — Residents woke up Monday morning in Maud without water in their homes after fiber optic crews hit water lines. Residents, however, said they have dealt with water issues for over a month. "We'll wake up, there will be no water. We'll come home, there's no water,"...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
Mustang woman describes dog's close encounter with diseased raccoon
MUSTANG, Okla. — Pet owners are urged to make sure their animals are up to date on their shots as experts say homeowners can expect more dangerous wildlife encounters in their yards. The warning comes as a Mustang woman had to get her dog checked out after an encounter...
Father of four found dead at troubled Oklahoma City motel
For the third time this year, a homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn.
Burnt Orange Nation
Recruits react on Twitter to Texas’ 49-0 beat down of Oklahoma
The Longhorns put on quite a show today in the Cotton Bowl against archrival Oklahoma and it is safe to say that the has the recruiting world buzzing. Texas took down Oklahoma 49-0 in Dallas this afternoon, which was the first shut out in the Red River Rivalry since 2004 when the Sooners blanked Texas 12-0. This was the first time the Sooners had been shut out in the game since 1965 and it was also the worst shutout loss in Oklahoma history. On top of that, today’s performance by the Longhorns snapped Oklahoma’s streak of 167 straight games with a touchdown.
WATCH: Oklahoma WR Jalil Farooq Texas Postgame Interview
Watch as Oklahoma wide receiver Jalil Farooq met with the media following OU's 49-0 shutout loss to the Texas Longhorns.
Reacting to the news: ‘It’s Dire’
Perry, Oklahoma – In late September, traveling down Interstate Highway 35 from Kansas to Oklahoma City, Semi-truck-after-truck, full of winter hay, was going South at 3- & 4-times higher costs. Hot, dry weather causing MEAT shortages are just the beginning of Winter 2022. (FOOD in Oklahoma is still taxed at 10.30% in Perry!) It's all up to the Oklahoma Legislature at this time of crisis. Guess building more turnpikes is more important?! I have noticed ODOT (Department of Transportation) crews cannot afford to fix what we already have, just like in City of Perry, Oklahoma -- and Holdenville is even...
247Sports
Oklahoma, Brent Venables criticized as Texas, TCU climb in Big 12
Venables confronted harsh realities after his team's 49-0 loss, saying his team didn't meet their "standard of performance" after a litany of defensive breakdowns and failed execution on the other side of the football. Getting to bowl eligibility now for the Sooners (3-3) is a shaky projection given the rest of the slate.
Photo Of Matthew McConaughey, Oklahoma Legend Going Viral
The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are set to face off in the Red River Rivalry later this afternoon. The stars are out for both programs as the two bitter rivals prepare to face off at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Before this afternoon's contest, a photo of Longhorns superfan Matthew McConaughey...
Texas Longhorns player drops savage comment on Oklahoma fans leaving Red River game early
Texas football gave the Oklahoma Sooners quite the embarrassment during their Saturday showdown, but the savagery didn’t stop there. Texas Longhorns LB DeMarvion Overshown had some pretty brutal comments on their foes even after the contest. The Longhorns destroyed the Sooners from start to finish, jumping to a 28-0...
Comments / 0