WacoTrib.com
DJ's Sunday Rewind: Keep an eye out for these Crawford Pirates
I can officially say that I’ve been locked into a football field now. It’s happened to all of us at one point or another and luckily I found a gate that wasn’t made out of chain link fence to hop over. I guess I’m just not used...
WacoTrib.com
Cameron Yoe 48, Academy 13
In Cameron, Kardarius Bradley exploded for a 68-yard touchdown run to open the first quarter and broke loose for a 50-yard score to start the second quarter as the Yoemen romped to the win. Later in the second quarter, Armando Reyes picked off an Academy pass and ran for an...
Where Texas football ranks in the ESPN FPI post-Week 6
Week 6 was about as good to Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian as humanly possible. Texas downed the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game on Oct. 8 in dominant fashion, by the final score of 49-0. This was the worst shutout loss in program history for...
Watch: Five-star 2024 WR Micah Hudson shows off YAC ability on 65 yard touchdown
Lake Belton 2024 five-star wide receiver Micah Hudson has made the spectacular look routine on a regular basis throughout the first 16 games of his high school career. The CenTex wideout is the No. 1 player in the state of Texas and the No. 7 player in the nation according to the 2024 247Sports composite rankings.
Ex Baylor Coach Matt Rhule Fired By Carolina Panthers
Former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule has been fired by the Carolina Panthers five games into his third season.
Steve Sarkisian drops perfect reaction to Texas football QB Quinn Ewers’ bonkers performance vs Oklahoma
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was like a house on fire in his first Red River Showdown rivalry game against the Oklahoma Sooners Saturday. The Texas football signal-caller returned in time for the Oklahoma game after a prolonged absence due to a clavicle injury suffered in Week 2’s close loss in Austin to the Alabama Crimson Tide and proceeded to put up a performance to remember.
Matthew McConaughey’s Red River Rivalry Post Couldn’t Have Turned Out Better
Matthew McConaughey is a Texas Longhorns icon. The 52-year-old Uvalde native graduated from the university,… The post Matthew McConaughey’s Red River Rivalry Post Couldn’t Have Turned Out Better appeared first on Outsider.
Oklahoma’s Terrible Showing Against Texas Leaves Sooners Fan in Tears: WATCH
Oklahoma had a pretty rough go against bitter rival Texas in the classic Red River Showdown. Texas was given its worst loss in the history of the storied rivalry. The game ended in a decisive 49-0 shutout, and it left many Sooners fans sour. Not only did the game mark...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Former Sooners Players React to Oklahoma’s Blowout Loss to Texas
The Oklahoma Sooners lost the most-lopsided Red River Rivalry game in history on Saturday with a 49-0 blowout by Texas. It was as embarrassing a game as Oklahoma has played in well over two decades and it came against their biggest rival. Oklahoma’s offense was held to under 200 yards and they were shut out for the first time since 1998 against Texas A&M.
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Keeping Baylor graduates around; Restaurant remodels; Meat-cutting competition
Baylor University wants to address what it considers a problem, that being the paucity of graduates who remain in Waco to pursue careers. Baylor spokesperson Jeremy Vickers broached the topic Thursday during a meeting with business leaders discussing the latest Greater Waco Economic Index report. He said only 230 of...
4 Great Seafood Places in Texas
If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Texas that are highly praised by locals and are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. If you have never been to any of them, make sure to visit them next time you are craving seafood.
Shaq’s ‘Big Chicken’ To Open Second Texas Restaurant In Houston
Everything that Shaq does is big, so I didn't expect anything small when I heard he was opening a chicken sandwich franchise. According to Franchising.com, there are over 50 restaurants planned for Big Chicken just in Texas. The first of these has already opened in Austin, Texas in the Moody...
For Whom The Car Tolls: Austin, Texas Roadways Having Billing Issues
Driving in Texas is rather stressful at times. With so many people in the area trying to get to a certain area, it can be a wheel-gripping time for anyone, old or new to the area. The one thing that everyone must be prepared for one Texas roads however is one thing: Tolls.
Big build-to-rent housing developer to make Texas debut in Hutto
A national developer of build-to-rent homes has chosen Hutto for one of its first two communities in Texas.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Georgetown, Texas, boasts haunted history
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Many of the buildings in downtown Georgetown, Texas, are said to be haunted. Some say that the Williamson Museum, located across the street from the courthouse, has ghostly visitors. "We have about five ghosts that actually hang out here in the museum building," said museum educator...
KWTX
Investigation underway after human remains found in Temple
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are working to identify human remains found in Temple on Monday, Oct. 10. The Belton Police Department said a vehicle registered to Kenneth Corwin, 39, of Belton, was located in the 3300 block of North 3rd Street in Temple. A search of the area...
hellogeorgetown.com
Pops Dirty Soda and Sweets Coming to Georgetown, TX
Pops Dirty Soda and Sweets is coming to Georgetown, TX!. The business will serve dirty drinks including sodas, lemonade, sweet and unsweet tea, sparkling and flat water, and hot chocolate, all “made dirty,” by adding flavors, fruit purees and creams. “Dirty Soda has been a huge trend in...
Mama Bobcat & Kittens Spotted Playing Around In Texas Backyard: WATCH
This home had some unexpected visitors!
inforney.com
BOB MAINDELLE: Proposed pipeline to transfer water from Belton Lake to Stillhouse
On Sept. 21, the Brazos River Authority conducted an open-house-style public meeting at the Bell County Exposition Center to both make the public aware of BRA plans to construct a pipeline which would conduct water from Belton Lake into Stillhouse Hollow Lake, and to receive input from the public about those plans.
Temple, Texas Citizens Sound Off: Possible New Apartments Cause Stir
Texas is always growing. Opportunities in the state are never in short supply, which brings new people to the area. But living areas for new Texans are in short supply more than ever, which means more must be built to house these new neighbors. And there is nowhere more true for this rapid growth than in Temple, Texas.
