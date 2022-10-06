ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS 11

Former 'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Engaged to Ryan Dawkins

It's wedding season for Clare Crawley! The Bachelorette alum announced via Instagram on Monday that she's engaged to Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins. "He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together!" Crawley captioned a photo of Dawkins down on one knee. "The easiest YES of my life ❤️"
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
WHAS 11

'Wednesday' Stars Say Christina Ricci Is 'Electric' in Netflix Series (Exclusive)

When the official Wednesday trailer was released Saturday, there were plenty of surprises for fans to get excited about. For the cast of Netflix's anticipated new take on the iconic Addams Family daughter, two cameos revealed in the trailer -- Christina Ricci, marking her return to the franchise, and Fred Armisen, who was officially introduced as Uncle Fester -- were highlights of the drop.
TV & VIDEOS
WHAS 11

Tia Mowry Thanks Fans for 'Outpouring of Love' Amid Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry is entering a new era! On Monday, the 44-year-old shared a picture and a message of thanks to everyone who supported her following the news of her divorce. “Every book starts with a dedication page, and this one’s dedicated to you: my friends, family, and community,” the Sister, Sister star wrote. “The outpouring of love I received from you over the last week has been so encouraging and humbling. I’m so grateful to you all. New Book, First Chapter to follow. Love, Tia ❤️”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wells Adams
WHAS 11

'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Producers Step in After Angela Attacks Michael

Angela took her confrontation with Michael to the next level when she got physical with him after confronting him in Nigeria. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela once again lost her temper at Michael, but this time her usually mild-mannered husband fought back. Angela...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Bip
WHAS 11

Charlie Puth Details His Own Experience With Ellen DeGeneres Label

Just weeks after singer Greyson Chance claimed Ellen DeGeneres was "manipulative," "blatantly opportunistic" and "way too controlling" after she signed him to her now defunct music label, Charlie Puth is opening up about his own unpleasant experience with the former TV host's music label. In an interview with Rolling Stone,...
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Kanye West on Being Labeled 'Crazy' and Not 'Compromising' With Kim Kardashian on Kids' Schooling

Kanye "Ye" West says she's heard the term "crazy" being thrown his way, and he admits that it hurts his feelings. During part two of the rapper's interview on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight, the rapper addressed those who questioned his mental health amid his controversial stances, such as him wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris. On top of that, several models wore the controversial shirt during his show's presentation.
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Kim Kardashian Shares Cute Video of Kids Singing Kanye West Song Amid Drama, Attends LA Rams Game With Son

Kim Kardashian is showing some subtle support as Kanye "Ye" West remains embroiled in controversy. The reality star posted an adorable video over the weekend, showing two of the former couple's young children singing their dad's song with XXXTENTACION, "True Love." In the clip, Psalm West, 3, sweetly croons the song from the back seat of a car while big sister Chicago West, 4, corrects him on some of the lyrics.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Kevin Smith Will Never Direct a Marvel or ‘Star Wars’ Movie Because It’s a ‘Fool’s Errand’

Kevin Smith is sticking to DC…maybe. The “Clerks” director, who famously was offered to head up Warner Bros’ DC department in 1996, revealed that he will never work for Marvel or the “Star Wars” franchise due to the “rabid” fans of both IPs. “It’s a fool’s errand — you’re going to piss somebody off,” Smith told The Guardian. “Fandom is rabid and tribal. When I worked on ‘Masters of the Universe,’ I took a lot of heat from people who felt like I had ruined their childhood. Going near a Marvel or a Star Wars would make me insanely reticent.” Smith continued, “They’ve...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WHAS 11

George Clooney Quips Kissing Julia Roberts With His Wife and Kids On Set Was 'Really Bad'

Well, this is awkward! George Clooney and Julia Roberts are laughing off their most "ridiculous" moment from the set of their new romantic comedy, Ticket to Paradise. Starring as a divorced couple who travel to Bali in an effort to stop their daughter's wedding with a man she just met, the actors and longtime friends inevitably share an on-screen kiss. And while the smooch itself is hardly news for the pair -- who have appeared in six films together since 2001's Ocean's Eleven -- the moment was made more uncomfortable by the presence of Clooney's wife, Amal, and 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Nick Cannon's Children's Mothers Celebrate Him on His 42nd Birthday

Nick Cannon got some special birthday wishes. On Saturday, the mother of Cannon’s son, Legendary, Bre Tiesi took to Instagram to celebrate his 42nd birthday with a sweet tribute. “I know you hate your birthday BUT ledge and I are going to celebrate you every year forever,” the Selling...
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

'House of the Dragon' Fans React to King Vicerys' Shocking Appearance and Driftmark Family Battle

After another significant time jump – this time six years forward – fans were treated to another family squabble as Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) went missing, both Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent’s (Olivia Cooke) kids got older (and more tempestuous) and King Vicerys’ (Paddy Considine) health continued to deteriorate on the latest episode of House of the Dragon.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy