Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
Former 'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Engaged to Ryan Dawkins
It's wedding season for Clare Crawley! The Bachelorette alum announced via Instagram on Monday that she's engaged to Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins. "He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together!" Crawley captioned a photo of Dawkins down on one knee. "The easiest YES of my life ❤️"
WHAS 11
Kyle Richards Gets Honest About 'Strained' 'RHOBH' Relationships After 'Difficult' Reunion (Exclusive)
Kyle Richards is still recovering from the season 12 Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. Last week, fans got a first look at the 3-part reunion that sees Richards becoming very emotional as the drama between her and her sister, Kathy Hilton and co-star Lisa Rinna take centerstage. “You know,...
WHAS 11
'Sister Wives' Recap: Meri Says She Feels 'Lost' and 'Empty' After Kody Suggests She Move Away
While Kody Brown might still be reeling from his split from his third wife, Christine Brown, the patriarchy-loving patriarch doesn't seem to have a problem letting his first wife, Meri Brown, go. On Sunday's Sister Wives, Kody makes a suggestion in the aftermath of the sudden death of Meri's mother, Bonnie, that leaves Meri even more upset than before.
WHAS 11
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody and Christine's Kids React to Their Split
It's time for the kids to weigh in on the turmoil in the Brown family. On Sunday's Sister Wives, Christine Brownthrows a big graduation and birthday party for her and Kody Brown's daughter, Ysabel, just weeks after telling the other wives that she is leaving Kody. It's the family's first...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHAS 11
Julia Roberts Talks 'Dream Come True' Life She Has with Husband Danny Moder and Kids
Julia Robert’s career isn’t the most important thing in her life. During an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the Oscar-winning actress revealed that although she is living her dream -- life at home is much better. “It’s just never consumed me being an actor,” the 54-year-old star said...
WHAS 11
'Wednesday' Stars Say Christina Ricci Is 'Electric' in Netflix Series (Exclusive)
When the official Wednesday trailer was released Saturday, there were plenty of surprises for fans to get excited about. For the cast of Netflix's anticipated new take on the iconic Addams Family daughter, two cameos revealed in the trailer -- Christina Ricci, marking her return to the franchise, and Fred Armisen, who was officially introduced as Uncle Fester -- were highlights of the drop.
WHAS 11
Tia Mowry Thanks Fans for 'Outpouring of Love' Amid Divorce From Cory Hardrict
Tia Mowry is entering a new era! On Monday, the 44-year-old shared a picture and a message of thanks to everyone who supported her following the news of her divorce. “Every book starts with a dedication page, and this one’s dedicated to you: my friends, family, and community,” the Sister, Sister star wrote. “The outpouring of love I received from you over the last week has been so encouraging and humbling. I’m so grateful to you all. New Book, First Chapter to follow. Love, Tia ❤️”
WHAS 11
Mila Kunis and Kelly Clarkson Bond Over Lying to Their Kids to Get Out of Playdates
Mila Kunis jokingly admitted to lying to her kids in an effort to alleviate their busy social calendars while appearing on a recent episode The Kelly Clarkson Show. "This thing of like, if you invite one kid to a birthday, you have to invite the classroom?" Kunis told Kelly Clarkson on the host's talk show. "That's gotta go."
RELATED PEOPLE
‘RHOC’: Heather Dubrow Dismisses Claims She Has Not Been Filming Season 17 Amid Rumors Terry Has Been Cheating For Years
Bravo snoops think that Heather Dubrow has been MIA from filming season 17 of the ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ because of rumors about her marriage.
WHAS 11
Kathie Lee Gifford Upset Over Regis Philbin Headlines Due to Kelly Ripa's Book: 'What's the Point?'
Kathie Lee Gifford would rather not hear Kelly Ripa’s thoughts on their late co-host, Regis Philbin. On Monday, the former Live With Regis and Kathie Lee host shared that she didn't have any plans to read Ripa’s book, Live Wire, and wasn't pleased about the headlines concerning the nature of Ripa and Philbin's relationship.
‘Chesapeake Shores’ Series Finale Photos Hint at What’s In Store for Last Episode
How will the story of the O'Brien family end? Fans can look forward to a wedding and a new baby in the 'Chesapeake Shores' series finale.
WHAS 11
'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Producers Step in After Angela Attacks Michael
Angela took her confrontation with Michael to the next level when she got physical with him after confronting him in Nigeria. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela once again lost her temper at Michael, but this time her usually mild-mannered husband fought back. Angela...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHAS 11
Charlie Puth Details His Own Experience With Ellen DeGeneres Label
Just weeks after singer Greyson Chance claimed Ellen DeGeneres was "manipulative," "blatantly opportunistic" and "way too controlling" after she signed him to her now defunct music label, Charlie Puth is opening up about his own unpleasant experience with the former TV host's music label. In an interview with Rolling Stone,...
WHAS 11
Kanye West on Being Labeled 'Crazy' and Not 'Compromising' With Kim Kardashian on Kids' Schooling
Kanye "Ye" West says she's heard the term "crazy" being thrown his way, and he admits that it hurts his feelings. During part two of the rapper's interview on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight, the rapper addressed those who questioned his mental health amid his controversial stances, such as him wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris. On top of that, several models wore the controversial shirt during his show's presentation.
WHAS 11
Kim Kardashian Shares Cute Video of Kids Singing Kanye West Song Amid Drama, Attends LA Rams Game With Son
Kim Kardashian is showing some subtle support as Kanye "Ye" West remains embroiled in controversy. The reality star posted an adorable video over the weekend, showing two of the former couple's young children singing their dad's song with XXXTENTACION, "True Love." In the clip, Psalm West, 3, sweetly croons the song from the back seat of a car while big sister Chicago West, 4, corrects him on some of the lyrics.
Kevin Smith Will Never Direct a Marvel or ‘Star Wars’ Movie Because It’s a ‘Fool’s Errand’
Kevin Smith is sticking to DC…maybe. The “Clerks” director, who famously was offered to head up Warner Bros’ DC department in 1996, revealed that he will never work for Marvel or the “Star Wars” franchise due to the “rabid” fans of both IPs. “It’s a fool’s errand — you’re going to piss somebody off,” Smith told The Guardian. “Fandom is rabid and tribal. When I worked on ‘Masters of the Universe,’ I took a lot of heat from people who felt like I had ruined their childhood. Going near a Marvel or a Star Wars would make me insanely reticent.” Smith continued, “They’ve...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHAS 11
George Clooney Quips Kissing Julia Roberts With His Wife and Kids On Set Was 'Really Bad'
Well, this is awkward! George Clooney and Julia Roberts are laughing off their most "ridiculous" moment from the set of their new romantic comedy, Ticket to Paradise. Starring as a divorced couple who travel to Bali in an effort to stop their daughter's wedding with a man she just met, the actors and longtime friends inevitably share an on-screen kiss. And while the smooch itself is hardly news for the pair -- who have appeared in six films together since 2001's Ocean's Eleven -- the moment was made more uncomfortable by the presence of Clooney's wife, Amal, and 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.
WHAS 11
Daniel Radcliffe Opens Up About Being a Child Star, Praises 'Really Supportive' Parents (Exclusive)
Daniel Radcliffe is opening up about getting a lot of support from his parents when he first started too pursue a career as an actor. The actor -- who stars in the forthcoming parody biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story -- recently sat down with ET, and was joined by co-star Evan Rachel Wood and director Eric Appel.
WHAS 11
Nick Cannon's Children's Mothers Celebrate Him on His 42nd Birthday
Nick Cannon got some special birthday wishes. On Saturday, the mother of Cannon’s son, Legendary, Bre Tiesi took to Instagram to celebrate his 42nd birthday with a sweet tribute. “I know you hate your birthday BUT ledge and I are going to celebrate you every year forever,” the Selling...
WHAS 11
'House of the Dragon' Fans React to King Vicerys' Shocking Appearance and Driftmark Family Battle
After another significant time jump – this time six years forward – fans were treated to another family squabble as Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) went missing, both Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent’s (Olivia Cooke) kids got older (and more tempestuous) and King Vicerys’ (Paddy Considine) health continued to deteriorate on the latest episode of House of the Dragon.
Comments / 0