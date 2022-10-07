ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Ohana Pacific Health provides quality experiences to Hawaii’s kupuna

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ohana Pacific Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ohana Pacific Health, visit https://www.ohanapacific.com/. Ohana Pacific Health is the largest post-acute care company in Hawaii, providing quality experiences to...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Supporting children with learning challenges

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - October happens to be Learning Disabilities, Dyslexia, and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Awareness Month. An estimated 1 in 5 American children experience learning challenges, and demand is high for affordable programs to serve them, especially in Hawaii. Rachael Cook’s son Kawika was diagnosed with ADHD when...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Head of VA vows to hire 45,000 nurses in 3 years to address shortage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of Veterans Affairs was in Honolulu last week to share how the government is working to better serve those who served. One of the biggest challenges is to reducing wait times, meaning addressing the current shortage of nurses and medical practitioners. VA Secretary Denis McDonough...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Lawsuits, resident pushback pause affordable housing project on Maui

‘She didn’t deserve it’: Community left in shock after woman allegedly killed by estranged husband. “How she lived is such a stark contrast to how she died," the victim's long-time friends say. Hawaii’s minimum wage hike could impact food stamp benefits for some. Updated: 7 hours ago.
LAW
hawaiinewsnow.com

Filipino Cultural Summit explores Filipino identity in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of people took part in the inaugural Filipino Cultural Summit on Saturday at Leeward Community College. Hosted by the Filipino Jaycees of Honolulu, Leeward Community College Pamantasan Committee, and Sariling Gawa Youth Council, the event focused on interactive and educational workshops, and featured a panel of multi-generational speakers who shared their struggles and lessons in defining the Filipino identity in Hawaii.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii’s minimum wage hike could impact food stamp benefits for some

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s minimum wage went up this week to $12 an hour. The increase will mean an average of about $300 more per month for workers at that wage. But it could also impact their ability to collect food stamp benefits, officials said. The Supplemental Nutritional Assistance...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

LIST: Check out these spook-tacular Halloween events for the whole family

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Halloween approaching, it’s time to start getting into the spirit of spooky season. Hawaii News Now has compiled a list of events happening across Oahu for keiki and families. These events are occurring on weekends throughout the month of October and many of these dates...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Rescuers searching for missing 19-year-old swimmer in Kauai waters

KALIHIWAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple agencies are searching for a 19-year-old man who was last seen in waters off Kauai’s North Shore. County authorities identified him as Jaren Asalele of O’ahu. According to a preliminary report, Asalele was last Saturday afternoon swimming at Kalihiwai Beach. A family member entered...
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Warm and humid with more widespread showers on the way

Widespread showers are expected for the Tuesday-Thursday time period. Tracking big changes Sunday into next week as more pop up showers develop. Showers will kick up on the radar as light winds take over. Hawaii News Now JR - Weather. Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:17 PM HST. |. Expect...
ENVIRONMENT
hawaiinewsnow.com

This is Now (Oct. 10, 2022)

With conditional DOH approval, Navy gets green light to begin first phase of Red Hill defueling. The state Department of Health announced Friday that it has conditionally approved the first phase of the Navy’s revised plan to empty the Red Hill facility. Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE

