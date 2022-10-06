ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHAS 11

Antonio Brown Mocks Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Amid Divorce Rumors

Antonio Brown has jokes. The NFL free agent is poking fun at Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's rumored marital problems. Brown -- who played alongside Brady with the New England Patriots in 2019, and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and 2021 -- took to his Instagram story on Sunday to share a meme that mocked the reports of their supposed split.
