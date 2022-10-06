Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
Antonio Brown Mocks Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Amid Divorce Rumors
Antonio Brown has jokes. The NFL free agent is poking fun at Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's rumored marital problems. Brown -- who played alongside Brady with the New England Patriots in 2019, and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and 2021 -- took to his Instagram story on Sunday to share a meme that mocked the reports of their supposed split.
NFL・
WHAS 11
Kyle Richards Gets Honest About 'Strained' 'RHOBH' Relationships After 'Difficult' Reunion (Exclusive)
Kyle Richards is still recovering from the season 12 Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. Last week, fans got a first look at the 3-part reunion that sees Richards becoming very emotional as the drama between her and her sister, Kathy Hilton and co-star Lisa Rinna take centerstage. “You know,...
Comments / 0