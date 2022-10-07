ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Sen. Cory Booker calls for federal government to investigate monkey farm near Mesa

U.S. Senator Cory Booker is calling for the federal government to investigate why the University of Washington was given more grant money despite problems revealed by a series of The Arizona Republic stories that showed higher than expected rates of sickness and death at its monkey farm near Mesa.  Booker wrote a letter to Health and Human...
MESA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy