Kingsley Sweeps at Non-Conference Volleyball Quad at Reed City

REED CITY -The Kingsley Stags swept a trio of matches at a quad meet hosted by Reed City on Thursday night.

The Stags did not drop a set and did not allow an opponent to get to 20 points in any set.

They opened the quad by dropping league rival Benzie Central, 25-13, 25-18. Next, they swept Mason County Central, 25-12, 25-14.

In the final match of the night, they beat Reed City, 25-13, 25-13.

Reed City entered that match having won its first two, starting the night by defeating Mason County Central 25-16, 25-11. The Coyotes then had to battle to a third set to knock off Benzie Central, 25-16, 22-25, 15-8.

Benzie Central defeated Mason County Central in the final match of the night, 25-23, 25-21.

Each of the teams return to action on Tuesday. Kingsley hosts a big Northwest Conference showdown with Leland. Reed City travels to Tri County, Benzie Central is on the road at Onekama and Mason County Central takes on Hesperia at home.