Kingsley Sweeps at Non-Conference Volleyball Quad at Reed City

By Tyler Driesenga
 3 days ago
REED CITY -The Kingsley Stags swept a trio of matches at a quad meet hosted by Reed City on Thursday night.

The Stags did not drop a set and did not allow an opponent to get to 20 points in any set.

They opened the quad by dropping league rival Benzie Central, 25-13, 25-18. Next, they swept Mason County Central, 25-12, 25-14.

In the final match of the night, they beat Reed City, 25-13, 25-13.

Reed City entered that match having won its first two, starting the night by defeating Mason County Central 25-16, 25-11. The Coyotes then had to battle to a third set to knock off Benzie Central, 25-16, 22-25, 15-8.

Benzie Central defeated Mason County Central in the final match of the night, 25-23, 25-21.

Each of the teams return to action on Tuesday. Kingsley hosts a big Northwest Conference showdown with Leland. Reed City travels to Tri County, Benzie Central is on the road at Onekama and Mason County Central takes on Hesperia at home.

Reed City, MI
Reed City, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
