Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan Daily
‘An Insult to Sport’ brings something new to the table
The split record feels like a bit of a lost art at this point. The idea itself seems fairly straightforward: Instead of a project with songs by a single artist, make a project with songs by several artists. The artists who benefit the most from this kind of project are often more underground, which might explain the apparent lack of split records in mainstream music. In an article by Jhoni Jackson, she lists off several reasons for the benefit of releasing in this way. For one thing, a split can be more financially pragmatic for smaller bands, with components like production cost being effectively halved. Additionally, opportunities for joint concerts and live shows are now much more justifiable, which extends to scheduling larger tours which might not have been tenable if either artist were to do so on their own. But perhaps most important is the fact that a split record allows for intense cross contamination between respective fans, which, for smaller acts, could potentially double their bases. It’s impossible to know whether these factors played a role in alternative shoegaze and slacker rock outfits They Are Gutting a Body of Water and A Country Western teaming up for a split EP. But what’s certain is that the outcome, An Insult to the Sport, single-handedly makes the argument that the split album can be an effective form of music distribution.
Michigan Daily
Alex G is as bizarre as ever on ‘God Save the Animals’
Alex G has always been weird. Before going viral on Tiktok was a musician’s quickest path to fame, the indie singer-songwriter followed an earlier model of the internet music career, one that took place on Bandcamp, an online music service platform. Recording, producing and self-releasing music from his bedroom before signing to Orchid Tapes in 2014, Alex G is an independent artist through and through — and a unique one at that. Though his sound has inevitably progressed since his 2010 debut Race, the distinctive eccentricity of his indie folk and rock has remained consistent. Now, eight albums and more than a decade later, Alex G manages to innovate again on God Save the Animals, a stunningly unconventional collection of songs that leaves the listener simultaneously curious, unsettled and hopeful.
Michigan Daily
‘Lou’ recycles a predictable plot
The latest addition to producer J.J. Abrams’s oeuvre of mediocre action movies is the Netflix feature “Lou.” The movie centers on the main character Lou (Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”), who is painted as the antihero in a story involving a mother Hannah (Jurnee Smollett, “Birds of Prey”), who rents a house on Lou’s property, and the search for Hannah’s kidnapped daughter, Vee (Ridley Bateman, “Shattered”), during a heavy rainstorm. Lou and Hannah follow the trail of clues left by the kidnapper (Logan Marshall-Green, “Upgrade”), trying to reach Vee before the kidnapper takes her on a boat back to the mainland.
William Shatner on traveling to space: 'All I saw was death'
William Shatner recounts his experience traveling to outer space on a Blue Origin capsule last year in his new book, "Boldly Go."
RELATED PEOPLE
The Man Who Fell to Earth Not Returning for Season 2 at Showtime
Though Showtime “flirted with the idea” of expanding The Man Who Fell to Earth into additional seasons, the network has “ultimately decided to embrace it as a one season story well told.” “Our thanks to the extraordinary Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, John Hlavin and Sarah Timberman who did a great job of turning the David Bowie film into such a resonant tale for our times,” a Showtime spokesperson tells The Hollywood Reporter. “And kudos to a wondrous cast led by Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomie Harris and Bill Nighy for bringing it to life. Alex and Jenny originally intended The Man Who Fell...
Michigan Daily
‘The Amazing Race’ returns for season 34 full of new twists and one U of M alum
Traveling around the world sounds fun by itself, but “The Amazing Race” takes it to the next level by attaching a one million dollar grand prize. With the 34th season premiering on Sept. 21, “The Amazing Race” has been a CBS staple for a while, which means it runs the risk of becoming stale. When I watched a couple of seasons a few years ago, it certainly felt stale to me and quickly became background noise while I did something more exciting. Perhaps recognition of this staleness is why the most recent season introduced more game-changing twists than ever before.
Comments / 0