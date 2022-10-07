The split record feels like a bit of a lost art at this point. The idea itself seems fairly straightforward: Instead of a project with songs by a single artist, make a project with songs by several artists. The artists who benefit the most from this kind of project are often more underground, which might explain the apparent lack of split records in mainstream music. In an article by Jhoni Jackson, she lists off several reasons for the benefit of releasing in this way. For one thing, a split can be more financially pragmatic for smaller bands, with components like production cost being effectively halved. Additionally, opportunities for joint concerts and live shows are now much more justifiable, which extends to scheduling larger tours which might not have been tenable if either artist were to do so on their own. But perhaps most important is the fact that a split record allows for intense cross contamination between respective fans, which, for smaller acts, could potentially double their bases. It’s impossible to know whether these factors played a role in alternative shoegaze and slacker rock outfits They Are Gutting a Body of Water and A Country Western teaming up for a split EP. But what’s certain is that the outcome, An Insult to the Sport, single-handedly makes the argument that the split album can be an effective form of music distribution.

