Read full article on original website
Related
Trump news - live: Trump claims Bill Clinton lost nuclear codes as Mar-a-Lago papers lawyer works with DoJ
Christina Bobb, the attorney for Donald Trump who signed a false certification telling the Department of Justice that the ex-president had turned over all classified documents in his possession, is now cooperating with federal prosecutors. She reportedly spoke with investigators on Friday. The attorney is also believed to have provided...
President Joe Biden pushes for governors to decriminalize marijuana
ATLANTA — A lot of people charged with possession of marijuana are getting presidential pardons. That is for those who face federal charges, but President Biden wants states to do the same for those facing state charges. Recently, President Joe Biden announced that he will pardon thousands for simple...
Comments / 0