DappRadar’s Q3 Industry Report Spots Positive Signs in the Crypto Market

Decentralized app store, DappRadar, has returned with another of its incredible industry reports, within its pages, providing an in-depth analysis into the wider crypto market as it happened in Q3 2022. Through its impeccably researched publication, DappRadar has identified a general upwards trend. However, still seeing the total market cap...
FatLandClub: Taking NFT Utility to the Next Level

When most of us buy an NFT, we’re looking to get some tangible benefits from them. Outside of speculative buying, we’re expecting some sort of utility from our NFTs, which many collections claim to provide, whether this is access to perks or the chance to profit from them.
Singaporean Development Council to Distribute NFTs for Goodwill

More and more these days, NFTs are finding application in goodwill and charitable endeavours. These usually take the form of assets being sold to raise funds for non-profit causes. Now, The South East Community Development Council (South East CDC) in Singapore is leveraging NFTs to benefit the less privileged. This...
OpenSea CFO Steps Down

There has been a bit of a shakeup with the leadership of OpenSea, a top NFT marketplace. Brian Roberts, who had been the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the platform for the last 10 months, has announced his departure. This was confirmed in a LinkedIn post from October 7, 2022, where he stated that despite his leaving, he would remain on as an advisor to the company.
Helbiz and Moovit Expand Partnership to Outsmart Congestion

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a leader in micro-mobility, is expanding its partnership with Moovit, creator of the popular urban mobility app, to display geo-targeted proximity banners to Moovit users near Helbiz’s electric vehicles. Moovit users in Washington, DC and several Italian cities including Rome, Milan, and Turin can take advantage of this new feature to quickly and conveniently locate and access Helbiz vehicles for a smoother journey. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005315/en/ Moovit users planning public and shared transportation trips in Washington, DC and the several Italian cities, will now see a banner displayed across the bottom of several Moovit screens, including the Home, Suggested Routes, and Stations screens. The banner displays the distance to the nearest available Helbiz electric vehicle. Once Moovit is launched, users can tap the banner to quickly begin the process of renting the scooter and activating the ride, or users can enter their destination to view a list of Suggested Routes to reach their destination using public transport and micro-mobility services. (Photo: Business Wire)
