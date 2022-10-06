NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a leader in micro-mobility, is expanding its partnership with Moovit, creator of the popular urban mobility app, to display geo-targeted proximity banners to Moovit users near Helbiz’s electric vehicles. Moovit users in Washington, DC and several Italian cities including Rome, Milan, and Turin can take advantage of this new feature to quickly and conveniently locate and access Helbiz vehicles for a smoother journey. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005315/en/ Moovit users planning public and shared transportation trips in Washington, DC and the several Italian cities, will now see a banner displayed across the bottom of several Moovit screens, including the Home, Suggested Routes, and Stations screens. The banner displays the distance to the nearest available Helbiz electric vehicle. Once Moovit is launched, users can tap the banner to quickly begin the process of renting the scooter and activating the ride, or users can enter their destination to view a list of Suggested Routes to reach their destination using public transport and micro-mobility services. (Photo: Business Wire)

ELECTRONICS ・ 26 MINUTES AGO