DappRadar’s Q3 Industry Report Spots Positive Signs in the Crypto Market
Decentralized app store, DappRadar, has returned with another of its incredible industry reports, within its pages, providing an in-depth analysis into the wider crypto market as it happened in Q3 2022. Through its impeccably researched publication, DappRadar has identified a general upwards trend. However, still seeing the total market cap...
FatLandClub: Taking NFT Utility to the Next Level
When most of us buy an NFT, we’re looking to get some tangible benefits from them. Outside of speculative buying, we’re expecting some sort of utility from our NFTs, which many collections claim to provide, whether this is access to perks or the chance to profit from them.
Singaporean Development Council to Distribute NFTs for Goodwill
More and more these days, NFTs are finding application in goodwill and charitable endeavours. These usually take the form of assets being sold to raise funds for non-profit causes. Now, The South East Community Development Council (South East CDC) in Singapore is leveraging NFTs to benefit the less privileged. This...
OpenSea CFO Steps Down
There has been a bit of a shakeup with the leadership of OpenSea, a top NFT marketplace. Brian Roberts, who had been the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the platform for the last 10 months, has announced his departure. This was confirmed in a LinkedIn post from October 7, 2022, where he stated that despite his leaving, he would remain on as an advisor to the company.
