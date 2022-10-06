There has been a bit of a shakeup with the leadership of OpenSea, a top NFT marketplace. Brian Roberts, who had been the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the platform for the last 10 months, has announced his departure. This was confirmed in a LinkedIn post from October 7, 2022, where he stated that despite his leaving, he would remain on as an advisor to the company.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO