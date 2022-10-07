ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden: Nuclear 'Armageddon' risk highest since '62 crisis

By AAMER MADHANI and ZEKE MILLER
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01gzir_0iPQbOUV00

NEW YORK — (AP) — President Joe Biden is declaring that the risk of nuclear "Armageddon" is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at a Democratic fundraiser, Biden said Thursday night that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "a guy I know fairly well" and the Russian leader is "not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons."

Biden added, “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis." He suggested the threat from Putin is real “because his military is — you might say — significantly underperforming.”

U.S. officials for months have warned of the prospect that Russia could use weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine as it has faced strategic setbacks on the battlefield, though Biden's remarks marked the starkest warnings yet by the U.S. government about the nuclear stakes.

Still, nothing has changed in U.S. intelligence assessments that in recent weeks have shown no evidence that Putin has imminent plans to deploy nuclear weapons, according to U.S. officials on Friday.

One official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, added that Biden was speaking broadly about the administration’s growing concerns about Putin’s threats.

Biden was conveying that the White House sees Putin’s rhetoric as “reckless and irresponsible” and is taking it seriously, the official said. The official added that Biden’s remarks are in line with warnings he’s made in speeches at the U.N. General Assembly and that other senior administration officials have made recently.

The president's new remarks came after White House officials this week said they have seen no change to Russia’s nuclear forces that would require a change in the alert posture of U.S. nuclear forces.

“We have not seen any reason to adjust our own strategic nuclear posture, nor do we have indication that Russia is preparing to imminently use nuclear weapons,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday.

The 13-day showdown in 1962 that followed the U.S. discovery of the Soviet Union's secret deployment of nuclear weapons to Cuba is regarded by experts as the closest the world has ever come to nuclear annihilation. The crisis during President John F. Kennedy’s administration sparked a renewed focus on arms control on both sides of the Iron Curtain.

Biden on Thursday also challenged Russian nuclear doctrine, warning that the use of a lower-yield tactical weapon could quickly spiral out of control into global destruction.

“I don’t think there is any such a thing as the ability to easily use a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon,” Biden said.

He added that he was still “trying to figure” out Putin's “off-ramp” in Ukraine.

“Where does he find a way out?” Biden asked. "Where does he find himself in a position that he does not only lose face but lose significant power within Russia?”

Putin has repeatedly alluded to using his country's vast nuclear arsenal, including last month when he announced plans to conscript Russian men to serve in Ukraine.

“I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction ... and when the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal,” Putin said Sept. 21, adding with a lingering stare at the camera, “It’s not a bluff.”

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said last week that the U.S. has been “clear” to Russia about what the “consequences” of using a nuclear weapon in Ukraine would be.

“This is something that we are attuned to, taking very seriously, and communicating directly with Russia about, including the kind of decisive responses the United States would have if they went down that dark road,” Sullivan said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier Thursday that Putin understands that the “world will never forgive” a Russian nuclear strike.

“He understands that after the use of nuclear weapons he would be unable any more to preserve, so to speak, his life, and I’m confident of that,” Zelenskyy said.

Biden's comments came during a private fundraiser for Democratic Senate candidates at the Manhattan home of James and Kathryn Murdoch. He tends to be more unguarded — often speaking with just rough notes — in such settings, which are open only to a handful of reporters without cameras or recording devices.

___

Miller reported from Washington.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Former CIA official says it would be 'terribly irresponsible' for Western leaders to treat Putin's threats of nuclear war as 'empty' or mere 'saber-rattling'

Rolf Mowatt-Larssen said it'd be irresponsible of the West to view Putin's threats as "bluster." The former CIA official said Western leaders appeared to be taking the threats very seriously. As Ukraine gets stronger, he added, Putin might see nuclear weapons as his "only good option." Rolf Mowatt-Larssen, a former...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The New York Times

In Washington, Putin’s Nuclear Threats Stir Growing Alarm

WASHINGTON — For the first time since the Cuban missile crisis in October 1962, top government leaders in Moscow are making explicit nuclear threats and officials in Washington are gaming out scenarios should President Vladimir Putin decide to use a tactical nuclear weapon to make up for the failings of Russian troops in Ukraine.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Avoiding Nuclear Armageddon: How President Biden Can Do It--Also, Investing In The Shadow Of Armageddon.

At a fundraiser in New York on Thursday, President Biden warned that we faced the threat of nuclear Armageddon for the first time since the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. Better late than never for him to acknowledge the risk, but what is he doing to prevent it? According to Bloomberg, Biden acknowledged that worse the war goes for Russia in the Ukraine, the greater the danger of nuclear war:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
WPXI Pittsburgh

Russia says truck bomb damages key bridge to Crimea

KHARKIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian authorities said that a truck bomb on Saturday caused a fire and the collapse of a section of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia — a key supply artery for Moscow's faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. The attack on...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tactical Nuclear Weapon#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Russian#Democratic
WPXI Pittsburgh

Russia strikes Kyiv, multiple Ukrainian cities; many dead

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least eight people were killed. The intense, hours-long attack marked a sudden military escalation by Moscow. It came a day after Russian President...
POLITICS
News4Jax.com

Analysis: North Korean missile launches are a test for Biden

TOKYO – A drumbeat of increasingly powerful North Korean missile launches. A U.S. aircraft carrier floats off the Korean Peninsula. North Korean warplanes buzz the border with South Korea. Worldwide cries of condemnation and worry. It’s a pattern that has repeated many times over the years, and, as in...
MILITARY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Russia launches missile strikes across Ukraine, hitting mostly civilian targets

KYIV — Ukrainians across the country awoke Monday morning to a barrage of Russian missile and kamikaze drone attacks on civilian infrastructure in cities stretching from Kharkiv in the east to Lviv in the west. Kyiv, for the first time since the Russian invasion began in late February, took the brunt of the assault, with almost all confirmed impact targets being civilian, not military, in nature. According to Valerii Zaluzhy, commander in chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russia launched 75 missiles, 41 of which were by Ukraine's air defenses.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Cuba
Reuters

China, Russia at odds with US over UN meeting on North Korea

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The United States asked the U.N. Security Council to meet on North Korea on Wednesday after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile over Japan, but diplomats said China and Russia are opposed to a public discussion by the 15-member body.
WORLD
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
103K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy