Norman, OK

oklahoma Sooner

Texas Tech and Iowa State Up Next for OU Volleyball

NORMAN – The Big 12 slate continues for Oklahoma volleyball with its fourth trip to the Lone Star State where they face Texas Tech at 6 p.m. CT Wednesday in Lubbock, before returning to McCasland Field House to host Iowa State for Alumni Weekend at 6 p.m. Saturday. OU...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Alumni Spotlight: Brianne Barker-Groth

NORMAN – The Oklahoma volleyball team will be hosting Alumni Weekend against Iowa State at 6 p.m. Saturday inside McCasland Field House. This week we will feature top alumni returning to Norman for this weekend's festivities. We continue our Alumni Spotlight features for this week with Brianne Barker-Groth. One...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Fortuna, Barber Lead Sooners at Illini Invitational

MEDINAH, Ill. – Mikhaela Fortuna and Savannah Barber led the University of Oklahoma women's golf team through the first 36 holes of the Illini Invitational at Medinah Country Club Monday. The Sooners are 14th and recorded rounds of 293-283, finishing even par 576. Fortuna is the team leader with...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Alumni Spotlight: Ashlynn Dunbar

NORMAN – The Oklahoma Volleyball team will be hosting Alumni Weekend against Iowa State at 6 p.m. Saturday inside McCasland Field House. This week we will feature top alumni returning to Norman for this weekend's festivities. Starting off our Alumni Spotlight features this week is Ashlynn Dunbar. She played...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Travel to Medinah for Illini Invitational

NORMAN - The University of Oklahoma women's golf team travels to Illinois to compete in the Illini Women's Invitational at Medinah Country Club Oct. 10-11. The two-day, 54-hole event features Alabama, Auburn, ETSU, Georgia, Illinois (host), Kentucky, Northwestern, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Purdue, San Jose State, Tennessee, TCU and Texas Tech.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

2022 Fall Ball Central

The two-time defending national champion Oklahoma softball team announced a seven-game 2022 fall schedule featuring three games against outside competition and four intrasquad scrimmages with an exciting format titled the Oklahoma Battle Series. Six of the seven exhibitions will be at Marita Hynes Field in Norman and open to the public. Follow along with all the action below.
NORMAN, OK

