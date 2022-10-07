Read full article on original website
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
oklahoma Sooner
Texas Tech and Iowa State Up Next for OU Volleyball
NORMAN – The Big 12 slate continues for Oklahoma volleyball with its fourth trip to the Lone Star State where they face Texas Tech at 6 p.m. CT Wednesday in Lubbock, before returning to McCasland Field House to host Iowa State for Alumni Weekend at 6 p.m. Saturday. OU...
oklahoma Sooner
Alumni Spotlight: Brianne Barker-Groth
NORMAN – The Oklahoma volleyball team will be hosting Alumni Weekend against Iowa State at 6 p.m. Saturday inside McCasland Field House. This week we will feature top alumni returning to Norman for this weekend's festivities. We continue our Alumni Spotlight features for this week with Brianne Barker-Groth. One...
oklahoma Sooner
Fortuna, Barber Lead Sooners at Illini Invitational
MEDINAH, Ill. – Mikhaela Fortuna and Savannah Barber led the University of Oklahoma women's golf team through the first 36 holes of the Illini Invitational at Medinah Country Club Monday. The Sooners are 14th and recorded rounds of 293-283, finishing even par 576. Fortuna is the team leader with...
oklahoma Sooner
Alumni Spotlight: Ashlynn Dunbar
NORMAN – The Oklahoma Volleyball team will be hosting Alumni Weekend against Iowa State at 6 p.m. Saturday inside McCasland Field House. This week we will feature top alumni returning to Norman for this weekend's festivities. Starting off our Alumni Spotlight features this week is Ashlynn Dunbar. She played...
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Travel to Medinah for Illini Invitational
NORMAN - The University of Oklahoma women's golf team travels to Illinois to compete in the Illini Women's Invitational at Medinah Country Club Oct. 10-11. The two-day, 54-hole event features Alabama, Auburn, ETSU, Georgia, Illinois (host), Kentucky, Northwestern, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Purdue, San Jose State, Tennessee, TCU and Texas Tech.
oklahoma Sooner
2022 Fall Ball Central
The two-time defending national champion Oklahoma softball team announced a seven-game 2022 fall schedule featuring three games against outside competition and four intrasquad scrimmages with an exciting format titled the Oklahoma Battle Series. Six of the seven exhibitions will be at Marita Hynes Field in Norman and open to the public. Follow along with all the action below.
