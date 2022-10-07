Read full article on original website
Steve Stricker wins Constellation Furyk & Friends by 2 shots
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Steve Stricker followed his plan to perfection Sunday until the final hole, and by then it didn't matter. He closed with a 3-under 69 for a two-shot victory in the Constellation Furyk & Friends, his fourth PGA Tour Champions title this year. Staked to a three-shot lead,...
Taylor Fritz downs Frances Tiafoe to win Japan Open
Taylor Fritz beat compatriot Frances Tiafoe 7-6(3), 7-6(2) in a tense final to win the Japan Open on Sunday and claim his third title of the year. The two 24-year-olds traded breaks in the opening set before the greater consistency of Fritz took him ahead in the tiebreak and he secured it with a cracking forehand, breaking his opponent's streak of 13 tiebreak wins.
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra wins LIV event in Bangkok by 3 shots
BANGKOK, Thailand -- Former top amateur Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra shot a final-round 69 and won the LIV Golf Invitational-Bangkok by three strokes over Patrick Reed on Sunday. Lopez-Chacarra had a three-round, 19-under total of 197 after the storm-delayed finish on the newly opened Stonehill Golf Club course north of Bangkok. Reed...
