Biden offers stark 'Armageddon' warning on the dangers of Putin's nuclear threats

Biden’s chilling ‘Armageddon’ warning sharpens the stakes with Putin
CNN — To learn that an American president is talking so frankly about the possibility of nuclear “Armageddon,” as Joe Biden did Thursday, is bone chilling. It’s also a commentary on the grave uncertainty over how Russian President Vladimir Putin, a self-styled strongman, might react to the increasing possibility of defeat in Ukraine in a war to which he has nailed his political survival.
Putin's top spokesman slapped down warlord Kadyrov's call to use nuclear weapons
The Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov, a Putin ally, called for the use of low-yield nukes. Putin's top spokesman responded by calling for "objective assessments" in discussing nuclear war. The statements came after multiple mentions — veiled or otherwise — of a nuclear strike. Russian President Vladimir Putin's top...
Trump blames US for 'almost forcing' Putin to invade Ukraine, says 'dumb' rhetoric taunted Russia
Donald Trump blamed the US and its leadership for "almost forcing" Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine. Appearing on Real America's Voice, Trump accused the US of taunting Putin with "dumb" rhetoric. Trump repeated a baseless claim that the Ukraine-Russia war would not have happened if he was still president. Former...
Russia Says U.S. Plans for Decapitation Strike Against Putin Are 'Delusional'
A decapitation strike to kill President Vladimir Putin in the heart of the Kremlin—suggested by a Pentagon officer to Newsweek as one of the non-nuclear military options considered by the U.S. Department of Defense to respond to the Russian leader's nuclear threats—is a "delusional" argument escalating a "reckless rhetoric," according to Russia's embassy in Washington, D.C.
New satellite images show Russia's Poseidon nuke-carrying 600ft submarine Belgorod lurking in the Arctic amid fears Putin is planning to carry out a nuclear test
New satellite images show Russia's huge nuclear submarine, allegedly carrying ‘apocalypse’ and ‘doomsday’ weapons, lurking around the Barents Sea as fears grow that Vladimir Putin is planning to carry out a nuclear test. The nearly 600ft Belgorod submarine has disappeared from its home base in the...
The World Would Face ‘Armageddon’ If Putin Uses A Tactical Nuclear Weapon In Ukraine – Joe Biden Warns
US President Joe Biden has warned that the risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” is at its highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Biden said Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin was “not joking” when he spoke of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering setbacks in the invasion of Ukraine, “because his military is significantly underperforming”.
Biden: Putin Is ‘Not Joking,’ ‘Risk’ of ‘Armageddon’ Highest Since 1962
President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of “Armageddon” is the closest it’s been since 1962’s Cuban Missile Crisis given Russia’s threats to use tactical nuclear weapons. Speaking at a Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee fundraiser in New York, Biden bluntly invoked the apocalyptic language in suggesting Russian leader Vladimir Putin—“a guy I know fairly well”—was prepared to go to extremes after his troops’ faltering invasion of Ukraine. “He’s not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons because his military is, you might say, significantly underperforming,” Biden said. Last month, Putin suggested in a national address that his forces would “certainly use all the means at our disposal” if Russia felt its “territorial integrity” was at stake. Biden said on Thursday that he was still “trying to figure out” the best way to de-escalate the crisis—to find, as he put it, Putin’s “off-ramp” in Ukraine.
White House says Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ warning not based on new intelligence
The White House clarified Friday that President Joe Biden's stark warning of a nuclear 'Armageddon' amid Russia's war in Ukraine was not based on new intelligence.
Biden warns of nuclear 'Armageddon' after Russian threats on Ukraine
US President Joe Biden said Thursday the world is facing nuclear "Armageddon", warning that Vladimir Putin may use his atomic arsenal as Russian troops struggle against a Ukrainian counteroffensive. "We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis" in 1962, Biden said Thursday in New York, adding that "we're trying to figure out what is Putin's off-ramp".
White House defends Biden's 'Armageddon' comment, says no indication Russia preparing to use nuclear weapons
The White House on Friday said it has seen no indication Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons despite comments made by President Biden warning the U.S. has not "faced the prospect of Armageddon" in 60 years. "We have not seen any reason to adjust our own strategic nuclear posture,...
Putin escalates Ukraine war, issues nuclear threat to West
LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he'd be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia.
Ukraine news latest: Madman Vladimir Putin ‘not joking’ about nuclear war as Biden says world faces risk of ‘Armageddon’
JOE Biden warned the world is facing nuclear "Armageddon" if Vladimir Putin uses his arsenal - and said the despot "isn't joking". After Russia's invasion eight months ago, Putin has made thinly veiled threats to use nuclear weapons if he feels he has run out of options in his bid to seize swaths of Ukrainian territory in the face of stiff resistance by Western-back Kyiv.
Biden Calls ‘Prospect of Armageddon’ Highest Since Cuban Missile Crisis in Response to Russian Threats
In a speech on Thursday night, President Joe Biden warned that recent threats from Russian president Vladimir Putin could devolve into a nuclear conflict. “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis,” Biden confirmed, speaking at a Democratic fundraiser event in New York. “We’ve got a guy I know fairly well,” Biden said. “He’s not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons because his military is, you might say, significantly underperforming.” He added, ““First time since the Cuban missile crisis, we have the threat of a...
President Biden says Putin's threat puts nuclear risk at highest level since Cuban missile crisis
President Joe Biden has responded to Russia's threats to use nuclear force in Ukraine as the war in Ukraine intensifies, saying "We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis." CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports from Ukraine and CBS News reporter Mary Ilyushina discusses the rhetoric from the Kremlin.
Biden's nuclear 'Armageddon' warning raises questions about deterring Putin
President Joe Biden sounded the alarm over nuclear “Armageddon,” delivering a stark warning of the risks of escalation in Russia’s war in Ukraine before prominent donors and raising further questions about U.S. resolve. “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile...
Russia-Ukraine war – live: ‘Putin is not joking’ about nuclear weapons, Biden warns
US president Joe Biden has warned that the risk of nuclear “armageddon” is at its highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.“We have not faced the prospect of armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis,” Mr Biden said.The US president said he knew his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin very well.“He’s not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons because his military is, you might say, significantly...
