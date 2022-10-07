ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Falls, WI

CF man arrested for ninth drunken-driving offense

By Chris Vetter Leader-Telegram staff
 4 days ago

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man has been arrested for his ninth drunken-driving offense, about three years after he was released from prison for his eighth OWI conviction.

Jacky J. File, 53, 509 N. High St., appeared for a bond hearing Wednesday in Chippewa County Court on possible charges of OWI-9th offense, operating after revocation, failure to install an ignition interlock device and bail jumping. Court records show File has already been charged twice this year with operating after revocation and failure to install an ignition interlock device.

