Read full article on original website
Related
Absentee ballot spoiling court ruling put on hold
A Wisconsin appeals court on Monday put on hold a lower court's ruling from last week prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one.
Calls mount for Filipino ex-senator freedom after jail riot
Human rights activists have pressed their call for the immediate release of a former Philippine opposition senator after she was taken hostage in a rampage by three Muslim militants in a failed attempt to escape from a maximum-security jail
WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard ‘dusting off the cobwebs’ in firearm drill video
Former presidential candidate and Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard showed off her tactical skills in a video posted to her social media.
Comments / 0