Oklahoma State

Oklahomans Celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day

Monday is Indigenous People's Day and several towns and tribes across the state are set to hold festivities to mark the holiday. The holiday celebrates Native American cultures and traditions and was made an official holiday by President Joe Biden last year. The City of Tulsa is hosting an event...
Candidate Joy Hofmeister Holds Campaign Event At Tulsa Bar

Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister is holding a campaign event in Tulsa. Hofmeister set up at Bar 473 Saturday evening, giving Tulsans a chance to meet her, talk about her campaign, and get a yard sign. A News On 6 Sooner Poll shows Hofmeister is leading Governor Kevin Stitt by nearly...
Local Groups Gather At State Capitol To Rally Against Death Penalty

The state has a plan to execute at least two dozen people over the next two years. On Monday, petitions were delivered to Gov. Stitt’s desk, calling on a moratorium on the death penalty in Oklahoma. Several groups rallied at the capitol, including the Julius Jones coalition and death...
Poll: Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Pinnell Has Big Lead In Race For Re-Election

The race for lieutenant governor in Oklahoma appears to be well in hand for the incumbent Matt Pinnell, according to poll results released Friday. An exclusive News 9 / News On 6 poll conducted Oct. 3-6 shows Pinnell with a 51.3 to 25.8 percent lead over Democrat challenger Melinda Alizadeh-Fard. Libertarian Chris Powell is picking up 5.2 percent of the vote, and 17.7 of those asked said they were undecided in the race. Likely Oklahoma voters were polled, and the poll has a plus-minus of 5.65 percent meaning that these results are outside the margin of error.
