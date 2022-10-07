AP Week in Pictures: Asia

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- Selina, the fast-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality company targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, announced it officially opened its newest location in downtown Tulum last week on October 3rd. The hotel — the second for the brand in the Tulum area -- is perfect for today’s digital nomad and the modern traveler. Selina Tulum Downtown offers guests alternative ways to stay, play and work by combining beautifully designed accommodations with coworking, recreation, wellness, and unique local experiences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005202/en/ This new Quintana Roo getaway provides digital nomads with an ideal option to live a unique lifestyle in the center of one of Mexico’s top beach destinations. Perfect for travelers looking for a quick vacation or a new home base for remote working, the hotel offers a collection of private room options allowing guests to personalize their stay based on their budget. Unlike its counterpart in Tulum’s resort area, this new space is defined as an experience focused on personal, physical, and mental well-being and exploring and appreciating the area’s rich culture.
