LIST: 600+ crimes reported to HPD in past week
There have been more than 690 crime incidents reported to Honolulu Police within the past seven days.
Wahiawa fire under control, road now open
Kaukonahua Road is blocked in both directions near Wilikina Drive due to a fire in North Shore, according to the Honolulu Police Department.
Man arrested after shots fired towards ocean in Honolulu
The Honolulu Police Department responded to a man who shot toward the ocean at a nearby harbor.
Motorcycle, bus crash leaves 1 in critical condition
A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle entered an intersection and collided with a bus.
HPD: 2 suspects wanted for robbery in connection to violent home invasion
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are searching for two male suspects wanted for robbery in connection to a violent home invasion on Wednesday night. Authorities said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at a home in the Hawaii Kai area. Police said a woman was watering her plants when a male...
Suspect in deadly Kapiolani Boulevard stabbing appears in court
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of fatally stabbing a 32-year-old man near Kapiolani Boulevard appeared in court Friday, officials said. Authorities said 43-year-old Welden Manuel is charged for second-degree murder. The incident happened approximately at noon on Wednesday under the bridge near the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kaimuki...
Crews rescue hiker who became ill on Diamond Head trail
The HFD reminds the public to hike safely and provides the following hiking safety tips.
HPD officer arrested in Waipahu, accused of domestic violence
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu police officer was arrested after being accused of domestic violence. Police confirmed 44-year-old Antonio Mendoza was taken into custody on Awanei Street in Waipahu Saturday. Sources said the victim is another HPD officer and it allegedly happened in a Waipahu home. Mendoza is assigned to...
Elderly man accused of killing wife appears in court
Rogelio Canilao, 81, was charged with second-degree murder after police said he confessed to killing his 76-year-old wife.
Man threatened with knife in Waipahu
The Honolulu Police Department responded to a terroristic threatening case in the first degree on Friday, Oct. 7 in Waipahu.
Search for missing swimmer off Kauai continues
Rescuers are searching for a missing swimmer on Kauai after he became distressed and was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 9.
Bystanders help passengers escape car in canal
The Honolulu Police Department announced a road closure at the intersection of Kokea Street and North King Street due to a motor vehicle accident.
Injured Hiker Airlifted To Safety From Hawaii’s Stairway To Heaven
A hiker who was injured was saved at the bottom of Haiku Stairs, infamously called Stairway to Heaven, close to Kaneohe during the weekend. Honolulu’s Fire Department dispatched five units, each staffed with 16 firefighters, to the scene, KHON 10 reports. It was reported that a female hiker in her 20s was unable to descend the route even with the assistance of her hiking partner.
Vehicle fire shuts down parts of Wilder Avenue
A vehicle fire has prompted Wilder Avenue to close, according to Honolulu Police.
HFD rescues swimmer off the shore of Aulani
The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a swimmer who was on the rocks in the channel near the Aulani Disney Resort in Kapolei.
Man arrested after confessing to killing wife in Ala Moana area apartment, HPD says
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu man was arrested Honolulu police say he admitted to murdering his wife. HPD received a call from a man just before midnight reporting "someone" was murdered.
EMS: 3 seriously injured after truck rolls over in Kapolei
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three people were seriously injured Thursday following a single-truck rollover in Kapolei, officials said. Emergency crews responded around 6 p.m. by Kamaaha Loop. EMS said the truck traveling at unknown rate of speed when it loss control and rolled over, landing on its side. Authorities said three...
WATCH: Neighbors use garden hoses to help HFD battle Kaneohe house fire
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Neighbors jumped into action with garden hoses to help the Honolulu Fire Department battle a house fire in Kaneohe Friday afternoon. Flames sparked around 2:30 p.m. on Nawahine Loop. HFD said the fire was fully extinguished at 3:30 p.m. and no one was injured. A damage estimate...
City to begin accepting sidewalk dining permit applications from restaurants
Restaurants on Oahu will soon be able to regain extra outdoor space for dining. It was an idea that started during the pandemic and is now coming back as a pilot program with the goal of providing an economic boost to businesses.
Animal surrenders increasing across all Hawaii islands
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The number of animal surrenders across the Hawaiian Islands is increasing. Experts believe this is because many rental and nursing homes do not allow pets due to potential damage to property or people. "I think rental homes should allow careful pet owners. I can understand why they...
