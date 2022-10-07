A hiker who was injured was saved at the bottom of Haiku Stairs, infamously called Stairway to Heaven, close to Kaneohe during the weekend. Honolulu’s Fire Department dispatched five units, each staffed with 16 firefighters, to the scene, KHON 10 reports. It was reported that a female hiker in her 20s was unable to descend the route even with the assistance of her hiking partner.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 12 HOURS AGO