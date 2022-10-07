ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: 2 suspects wanted for robbery in connection to violent home invasion

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are searching for two male suspects wanted for robbery in connection to a violent home invasion on Wednesday night. Authorities said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at a home in the Hawaii Kai area. Police said a woman was watering her plants when a male...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect in deadly Kapiolani Boulevard stabbing appears in court

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of fatally stabbing a 32-year-old man near Kapiolani Boulevard appeared in court Friday, officials said. Authorities said 43-year-old Welden Manuel is charged for second-degree murder. The incident happened approximately at noon on Wednesday under the bridge near the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kaimuki...
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD officer arrested in Waipahu, accused of domestic violence

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu police officer was arrested after being accused of domestic violence. Police confirmed 44-year-old Antonio Mendoza was taken into custody on Awanei Street in Waipahu Saturday. Sources said the victim is another HPD officer and it allegedly happened in a Waipahu home. Mendoza is assigned to...
Outsider.com

Injured Hiker Airlifted To Safety From Hawaii’s Stairway To Heaven

A hiker who was injured was saved at the bottom of Haiku Stairs, infamously called Stairway to Heaven, close to Kaneohe during the weekend. Honolulu’s Fire Department dispatched five units, each staffed with 16 firefighters, to the scene, KHON 10 reports. It was reported that a female hiker in her 20s was unable to descend the route even with the assistance of her hiking partner.
hawaiinewsnow.com

EMS: 3 seriously injured after truck rolls over in Kapolei

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three people were seriously injured Thursday following a single-truck rollover in Kapolei, officials said. Emergency crews responded around 6 p.m. by Kamaaha Loop. EMS said the truck traveling at unknown rate of speed when it loss control and rolled over, landing on its side. Authorities said three...
hawaiinewsnow.com

WATCH: Neighbors use garden hoses to help HFD battle Kaneohe house fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Neighbors jumped into action with garden hoses to help the Honolulu Fire Department battle a house fire in Kaneohe Friday afternoon. Flames sparked around 2:30 p.m. on Nawahine Loop. HFD said the fire was fully extinguished at 3:30 p.m. and no one was injured. A damage estimate...
KITV.com

Animal surrenders increasing across all Hawaii islands

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The number of animal surrenders across the Hawaiian Islands is increasing. Experts believe this is because many rental and nursing homes do not allow pets due to potential damage to property or people. "I think rental homes should allow careful pet owners. I can understand why they...
