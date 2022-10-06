Tony DiStefano in his Sept. 23 column claims that all elections are important; of course, he is right. However, I wonder what he means when he asks if we want to keep our representative democracy or do we want a government run by a strong leader – an autocracy. He is insinuating that President Trump was a strong leader but an autocrat? We certainly do not have a strong leader in President Biden, but is a strong leader necessarily one who wants to rule with an iron fist or create an autocracy.

ELECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO