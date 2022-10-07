Read full article on original website
Park Feature: Lake Crabtree Country Park Offers a Beautiful Wilderness EscapeJames TulianoMorrisville, NC
DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her studentsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Rocky Mount woman, 78, has foot amputated after dog attacks husband, police officer
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A husband and wife are recovering side-by-side after they were attacked by a dog over the weekend, according to family members. Police on Sunday responded to a home in the 600 block of Nelson Street in Rocky Mount. When they arrived, officers saw a pit bull attacking Bobby Joyner, 82, and Annie Joyner, 78. A Rocky Mount officer trying to help the couple was also bit in the thigh.
Young person shot at Raleigh townhome complex
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex where a young person was shot. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the Park Glen Townhomes on Park Glen Drive. Crime scene tape was up, and officers were searching cars and speaking with neighbors. There was a large police presence.
Wake DA rules on Raleigh police officers who shot Molotov-wielding man 11 times
The family of the man who was killed, Reuel Rodriguez-Núñez, says he was having a mental health crisis.
WRAL
WRAL
Wake DA: No charges for Raleigh officers who shot and killed man throwing Molotov cocktails
RALEIGH, N.C. — The four Raleigh police officers who shot and killed a man throwing Molotov cocktails outside a precinct in May will not face criminal charges. The Wake County District Attorney's Office released the results of an investigation into the officers' use of force Monday, saying "the fatal use of force was not unlawful and that therefore, there is no legal basis for pursuing a criminal prosecution."
cbs17
Man shot in broad daylight at Durham apartment complex
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot at a Durham apartment complex on Sunday, according to police. This happened around 8:55 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Danube Lane at the Magnolia Pointe Apartments. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. CBS 17 previously...
Man stabbed multiple times outside of Glenwood Avenue club in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was hospitalized early Saturday after a stabbing at a club on Glenwood Avenue, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police said two men were involved in an argument at the club on Glenwood Avenue near the West Johnson Street intersection. Outside of the club,...
cbs17
Man who gave ride to stranger becomes victim of shooting, car theft, Rocky Mount police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who helped a stranger out with a ride became the victim of a shooting and car theft early Friday morning, according to Rocky Mount police. At about 1 a.m., officers said they were called to an area near a motel in Battleboro in reference to a shooting with injury.
WRAL
Woman dies from Durham shooting linked to gas station, car wash
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman died from a shooting in Durham on Friday night. The shooting involved two scenes about a mile-and-a-half apart. Police responded to one scene at a Valero gas station at the corner of Hardee Street and Cheek Road and found a woman who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.
WRAL
17-year-old missing in Chapel Hill
Police in Chapel Hill are searching for a missing teenager. Alezz Shahbin, 17, was last seen Sunday around 11:30 p.m. near the Glen Lennox community off Fordham Boulevard. Shahbin is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and a black backpack.
WRAL
Family speaks after 21-year-old murdered in Durham
Chanaqua Spencer is mourning the loss of her stepsister, Karizma Mebane. Chanaqua Spencer is mourning the loss of her stepsister, Karizma Mebane.
cbs17
Armed felon kidnaps, assaults woman in Johnston County, police say
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in a Johnston County town said they arrested an armed man who kidnapped and assaulted a woman this week. The incident happened on Wednesday at a home in the 600 block of Ray Street in Selma, according to a news release from Selma police.
cbs17
Raleigh man leads police on chase from Garner Chipotle, arrested on 40 charges, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, the Raleigh Police Department arrested a man wanted for several charges from multiple jurisdictions, including warrants from the Garner Police Department from an incident on Thursday. On Thursday shortly before 2:45 p.m., Garner police officers responded to an automated license plate reader in...
DWI rollover crash leaves Greensboro man injured in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 20-year-old who was driving while impaired was taken to a hospital after a rollover crash in Burlington Friday night, according to police. The Burlington Police Department, the Burlington Fire Department, and Alamance County EMS crews got a call around 9:31 p.m. about a crash with injuries on South Mebane Street near Columbine Lane.
'Something is clearly going on with this guy': Parent warns others after suspicious man seen in tactical gear at Raleigh park
RALEIGH, N.C. — Several parents have seen a strange van this week at Kiwanis Park at 2525 Noble Road in Raleigh with a man wearing tactical gear next to it. Pictures sent to WRAL News show the man standing near a van with locks welded to its doors and strange writing on the tailgate.
cbs17
Crews respond to car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews responded to a car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 4:50 p.m. in a parking area at 4325 Glenwood Ave., which is the mall, officials said. The car fire was in a mall parking deck,...
WRAL
Woman found shot to death on Cheek Road in Durham
Durham police said the woman was found about 9 p.m. Friday. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Harnett sheriff: Woman who shot man breaking into her home did the right thing
DUNN, N.C. — Tarika McAllister shot an intruder inside her Harnett County home. We’ve been reading your messages. Many people fear coming face-to-face with with a home intruder. Experts say there are ways you can protect yourself - and in this case, the sheriff says McAllister did the...
WRAL
3 arrested after Rocky Mount hotel shooting, carjacking
BATTLEBORO, N.C. — The Rocky Mount Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division said Saturday it has arrested three suspects in the Friday shooting at the Super 8 in Battleboro, NC. 40-year-old Michael Mills was shot in the shoulder around 1 a.m. Friday, the Rocky Mount police said. Police said...
