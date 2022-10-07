ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garner, NC

WRAL News

Rocky Mount woman, 78, has foot amputated after dog attacks husband, police officer

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A husband and wife are recovering side-by-side after they were attacked by a dog over the weekend, according to family members. Police on Sunday responded to a home in the 600 block of Nelson Street in Rocky Mount. When they arrived, officers saw a pit bull attacking Bobby Joyner, 82, and Annie Joyner, 78. A Rocky Mount officer trying to help the couple was also bit in the thigh.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

Young person shot at Raleigh townhome complex

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex where a young person was shot. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the Park Glen Townhomes on Park Glen Drive. Crime scene tape was up, and officers were searching cars and speaking with neighbors. There was a large police presence.
RALEIGH, NC
Garner, NC
Garner, NC
WRAL

Wake DA: No charges for Raleigh officers who shot and killed man throwing Molotov cocktails

RALEIGH, N.C. — The four Raleigh police officers who shot and killed a man throwing Molotov cocktails outside a precinct in May will not face criminal charges. The Wake County District Attorney's Office released the results of an investigation into the officers' use of force Monday, saying "the fatal use of force was not unlawful and that therefore, there is no legal basis for pursuing a criminal prosecution."
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man shot in broad daylight at Durham apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot at a Durham apartment complex on Sunday, according to police. This happened around 8:55 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Danube Lane at the Magnolia Pointe Apartments. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. CBS 17 previously...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Woman dies from Durham shooting linked to gas station, car wash

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman died from a shooting in Durham on Friday night. The shooting involved two scenes about a mile-and-a-half apart. Police responded to one scene at a Valero gas station at the corner of Hardee Street and Cheek Road and found a woman who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.
WRAL

17-year-old missing in Chapel Hill

Police in Chapel Hill are searching for a missing teenager. Alezz Shahbin, 17, was last seen Sunday around 11:30 p.m. near the Glen Lennox community off Fordham Boulevard. Shahbin is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and a black backpack.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WFMY NEWS2

DWI rollover crash leaves Greensboro man injured in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 20-year-old who was driving while impaired was taken to a hospital after a rollover crash in Burlington Friday night, according to police. The Burlington Police Department, the Burlington Fire Department, and Alamance County EMS crews got a call around 9:31 p.m. about a crash with injuries on South Mebane Street near Columbine Lane.
BURLINGTON, NC
cbs17

Crews respond to car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews responded to a car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 4:50 p.m. in a parking area at 4325 Glenwood Ave., which is the mall, officials said. The car fire was in a mall parking deck,...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Two men arrested in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old woman in Durham

Durham Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday evening in the 1900 block of Cheek Road. Durham Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday evening in the 1900 block of Cheek Road. Reporter: Leslie MorenoPhotographer: John RectorWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

3 arrested after Rocky Mount hotel shooting, carjacking

BATTLEBORO, N.C. — The Rocky Mount Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division said Saturday it has arrested three suspects in the Friday shooting at the Super 8 in Battleboro, NC. 40-year-old Michael Mills was shot in the shoulder around 1 a.m. Friday, the Rocky Mount police said. Police said...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

