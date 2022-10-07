Read full article on original website
Norman, Okla. - It is once again Monday folks. Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners are looking for answers after suffering their third straight loss and their second straight blowout loss. Oklahoma was embarrassed in a 49-0 drubbing against the Texas Longhorns in Dallas, which was their first loss in the rivalry since 2018. In advance of next week’s matchup against the 5-1 Kansas Jayhawks, Toby Rowland will be hosting The Huddle at 7 PM and Sooner Sports Talk at 8 PM with Brent Venables at Rudy’s Country Store and BBQ off Highway 9 in Norman.
WATCH: Oklahoma Texas Postgame Press Conference
Head coach Brent Venables, quarterback Davis Beville, tight end Brayden Willis, linebacker David Ugwoegbu and defensive end Reggie Grimes met with the media following OU's 49-0 loss to Texas.
What Brent Venables had to say after the Sooners' 49-0 shutout loss to Texas: Part I
DALLAS — The Sooners hit a new low-of-lows in 2022 and were blown out 49-0 by the Texas Longhorns Saturday afternoon at the Cotton Bowl in the annual Red River Showdown. For the first time since the final year of the John Blake era in 1998, the Sooners have dropped their first three league contests, as they’re now 3-3 overall in the opening season of the Brent Venables era. And to be quite frank, this looked like a John Blake team performance.
WATCH: Oklahoma WR Jalil Farooq Texas Postgame Interview
Watch as Oklahoma wide receiver Jalil Farooq met with the media following OU's 49-0 shutout loss to the Texas Longhorns.
WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Texas Postgame
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby met with the media following OU's 49-0 loss to Texas.
