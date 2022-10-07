ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Kickoff time set for Texas' road game at Oklahoma State

AUSTIN, Texas — Kickoff time for the Longhorns' next road game has been set by the conference. Big 12 officials announced Monday morning that the Longhorns' game on the road in Stillwater, Okla. will take place at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast live on ABC. The Longhorns...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Rudy's Live Thread: Kansas Week

Norman, Okla. - It is once again Monday folks. Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners are looking for answers after suffering their third straight loss and their second straight blowout loss. Oklahoma was embarrassed in a 49-0 drubbing against the Texas Longhorns in Dallas, which was their first loss in the rivalry since 2018. In advance of next week’s matchup against the 5-1 Kansas Jayhawks, Toby Rowland will be hosting The Huddle at 7 PM and Sooner Sports Talk at 8 PM with Brent Venables at Rudy’s Country Store and BBQ off Highway 9 in Norman.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Oklahoma, Brent Venables criticized as Texas, TCU climb in Big 12

Venables confronted harsh realities after his team's 49-0 loss, saying his team didn't meet their "standard of performance" after a litany of defensive breakdowns and failed execution on the other side of the football. Getting to bowl eligibility now for the Sooners (3-3) is a shaky projection given the rest of the slate.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
City
Davis, OK
City
Dallas, TX
Norman, OK
Sports
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
Austin, TX
Football
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Depressing Oklahoma Photo

Oklahoma is reeling from Saturday's brutal 49-0 loss to Texas. The Sooners mustered 39 passing yards without even scoring any garbage-time points at a home. As a result, the Longhorns prevented their rivals from conducting a time-honored tradition in Norman. Parker Thune of 247Sports posted a photo of the Sooner...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

2024 phenom Tia Milloy commits to Patty Gasso, Sooners

NORMAN, Okla. — Tell me you haven’t heard this before. The rich just keep getting richer. Patty Gasso and the Sooners picked up another elite commitment Monday evening. This time, it’s from 2024 middle infielder Tia Milloy, out of Redmond (Wash.) High School. “I am so excited...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Mcelroy
Person
Teddy Lehman
Person
Joe Tessitore
Person
Ted Roof
Person
Nick Evers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Texas Longhorns#American Football#College Football#Ct#Abc#Espn#Voice Of The Sooners#The Associated Press Top
The Spun

Photo Of Matthew McConaughey, Oklahoma Legend Going Viral

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are set to face off in the Red River Rivalry later this afternoon. The stars are out for both programs as the two bitter rivals prepare to face off at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Before this afternoon's contest, a photo of Longhorns superfan Matthew McConaughey...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

What Brent Venables had to say after the Sooners' 49-0 shutout loss to Texas: Part I

DALLAS — The Sooners hit a new low-of-lows in 2022 and were blown out 49-0 by the Texas Longhorns Saturday afternoon at the Cotton Bowl in the annual Red River Showdown. For the first time since the final year of the John Blake era in 1998, the Sooners have dropped their first three league contests, as they’re now 3-3 overall in the opening season of the Brent Venables era. And to be quite frank, this looked like a John Blake team performance.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Oklahoma's Quarterback Situation Today

The college football world is ready to see some Booty this afternoon. Oklahoma starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been ruled out for Saturday's Red River Rivalry matchup against the Texas Longhorns. Primary backup Davis Beville is the next man up for the Sooners — but fans around the nation are hoping to see the best name in college football take the field.
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
okcfox.com

Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
TULSA, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
381K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy