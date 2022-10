Dustin Johnson has clinched the first LIV Golf individual championship and the $18 million first prize with one event remaining. Johnson had five top-10 finishes in the first six events, including a win at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston. Having earned 121 points through the upstart tour's point system -- 42 more than second-place Branden Grace -- he cannot be caught.

GOLF ・ 6 HOURS AGO