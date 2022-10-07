ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The NC State women’s soccer team battled its Tobacco Road rivals in a tense road match but fell to the No. 5 North Carolina Tar Heels 2-0 on Sunday, Oct. 9. In its third ACC loss, the Wolfpack (7-5-3, 2-4-0 ACC) was able to limit the damage done on the scoreboard thanks to a career-day in between the posts by junior goalkeeper Maria Echezarreta but couldn’t keep up with the Tar Heels (11-3-0, 4-2-0 ACC) offensively. A perennial superpower in women’s soccer, the dangerous UNC squad didn’t shrink in the face of its rival and used its talented roster and consistent play to down the Pack.
