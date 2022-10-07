The NC State women’s soccer team battled its Tobacco Road rivals in a tense road match but fell to the No. 5 North Carolina Tar Heels 2-0 on Sunday, Oct. 9. In its third ACC loss, the Wolfpack (7-5-3, 2-4-0 ACC) was able to limit the damage done on the scoreboard thanks to a career-day in between the posts by junior goalkeeper Maria Echezarreta but couldn’t keep up with the Tar Heels (11-3-0, 4-2-0 ACC) offensively. A perennial superpower in women’s soccer, the dangerous UNC squad didn’t shrink in the face of its rival and used its talented roster and consistent play to down the Pack.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO