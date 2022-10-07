ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

22 Romantic Things to do in Las Vegas for Couples

Las Vegas is a grown-up playground oasis in the Nevada Desert. You are reading: Las vegas attractions for couples | 22 Romantic Things to do in Las Vegas for Couples. As the entertainment capital of the world, it’s famous for huge casinos, fancy hotels, nightlife, and entertainment that continues all night and day.
An Exceptional Home at The End of A Cul-de-sac with Unobstructed Mountain Views in Las Vegas Seeks $6.499 Million

The Home in Las Vegas, an entertainer’s dream at the end of a cul-de-sac with unobstructed mountain views boasting large, bright rooms, pocketing doors and windows as well as an abundance of natural light is now available for sale. This home located at 15 Bright Hollow Ct, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Gavin Ernstone (Phone: 702-523-3677) at Simply Vegas for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Las Vegas.
Victims recount stabbing spree on Las Vegas Strip

Showgirls and models: The show must go on, with safety in mind. The show must go on for hundreds of performers and models in the Entertainment Capital of the World, who proudly donned the iconic Las Vegas Showgirl costume the day after the attack on the Strip. Showgirl model killed,...
A Chic Two Story Custom Estate in Las Vegas with more than 10,000 SF of Beautiful Interior Space Asking for $5.5 Million

The Estate in Las Vegas, a chic custom home in the Southern Highlands Golf Club with interior and exterior spaces that can be highly personalized to offer the ultimate comfort is now available for sale. This home located at 11 Quintessa Cir, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ivan G Sher (Phone: 702-315-0223) at BHHS Nevada Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Las Vegas.
9 Top-Rated Hikes in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area

You are reading: Best hikes at red rock canyon | 9 Top-Rated Hikes in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. We may earn a commission from affiliate links () The glowing orange hills of Red Rock Canyon are visible in the distance from Las Vegas, stretching along the east-facing side of the Spring Mountains, on the western edge of the city.
Shriners Children's Open payout: Tom Kim cashes in big with Vegas win

Tom Kim earned his second PGA Tour victory in his last four starts, claiming the Shriners Children's Open. After collecting $1.314 million in his maiden victory at the Wyndham Championship, the regular-season finale for 2021-22, Kim earned even more in his first start to the new season. Here is the...
Lake Las Vegas offers adults-only Halloween-themed cruises

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those looking for a unique way to get in the Halloween spirit can do so aboard a spooky-themed cruise at Lake Las Vegas. Lake Las Vegas announced it is again hosting its “Haunted Halloween Cruises” aboard the 80-foot La Contessa Yacht. According to...
Las Vegas Strip Adding a Walt Disney Attraction

Las Vegas spent part of the 1990s trying to be a family-friendly destination. That failed fairly spectacularly. It turns out that gambling and kids don't mix all that well. That does not mean that families never visit Las Vegas. Circus Circus still caters to people forced to visit Sin City with their kids who aren't looking to be the folks you have to report based on the flyers about abandoned kids you see on hotel counters all over the city.
Las Vegas 'Pizza Tour' happening this November

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pizza tour?. Finger Licking Foodie Tours is pleased to launch a new series of focused food tours designed especially for locals who crave a deep dive into their favorite foods or cuisine. Offered every four to six weeks, these special guided tours will highlight...
NDOT announces new hours for Las Vegas HOV lanes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — HOV hours of operation will be reduced from 24/7 operation as part of a pilot program. Modified HOV hours will change from 24/7 to 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. operation daily, beginning Monday, Oct. 24, and will be evaluated over 18 months, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. The hours […]
M Resort plans $206M expansion at Henderson property

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Penn Entertainment on Monday announced that the company plans to expand the M Resort in Henderson. According to a news release, as part of a $206 million expansion, the M Resort will add a second hotel tower. The release says the project will add approximately...
