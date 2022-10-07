Read full article on original website
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Are Putin’s nuclear threats really likely to lead to Armageddon?
The past week has seen a rapid escalation in nuclear rhetoric, beginning with Vladimir Putin’s threat to use “all forces and means” to defend newly seized territory in Ukraine and ending with Joe Biden’s warning of “Armageddon” if Russia crosses the nuclear Rubicon. However,...
McMaster on Putin threat: ‘If you use a nuclear weapon, it’s a suicide weapon’
Former national security adviser H.R. McMaster on Sunday cautioned Russian President Vladimir Putin against carrying out his threat of a nuclear attack, saying it would be a “suicide weapon.”. McMaster, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general who served as a national security adviser under former President Trump, also told...
Former CIA official says it would be 'terribly irresponsible' for Western leaders to treat Putin's threats of nuclear war as 'empty' or mere 'saber-rattling'
Rolf Mowatt-Larssen said it'd be irresponsible of the West to view Putin's threats as "bluster." The former CIA official said Western leaders appeared to be taking the threats very seriously. As Ukraine gets stronger, he added, Putin might see nuclear weapons as his "only good option." Rolf Mowatt-Larssen, a former...
Nuclear Experts On Chances Of Russia Using Atomic Weapons In Ukraine
We asked top experts about the chances that an increasingly desperate Russia could use nuclear weapons to change its losing hand in Ukraine. The specter of nuclear war has loomed larger over the conflict in Ukraine in recent days. Russia's recent announcement of a partial mobilization was paired with direct nuclear threats from President Vladimir Putin and Deputy Chairman of the country's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev. Now combined with continued losses on the battlefield and the sudden illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories in the country's east and south, there appears to be a change in messaging and level of concern from the U.S. government and its NATO allies.
Avoiding Nuclear Armageddon: How President Biden Can Do It--Also, Investing In The Shadow Of Armageddon.
At a fundraiser in New York on Thursday, President Biden warned that we faced the threat of nuclear Armageddon for the first time since the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. Better late than never for him to acknowledge the risk, but what is he doing to prevent it? According to Bloomberg, Biden acknowledged that worse the war goes for Russia in the Ukraine, the greater the danger of nuclear war:
US nukes could be deployed to Poland as nuclear war fears loom and Russia warns of military clash with West
POLAND is open to the United States deploying nuclear weapons on its soil, the country’s president has said. Andrzej Duda said the NATO member wanted to be part of the alliance’s nuclear sharing scheme, as Russia warns of a military clash with America over its support for Ukraine.
White House says no change in nuclear posture after Biden ‘armageddon’ remark
The White House has not seen any new intelligence to indicate there is an imminent threat of Russia using nuclear weapons, even as President Biden warned that the rhetoric coming from Moscow put the world at its greatest nuclear risk since the Cuban Missile Crisis. “We have not seen any...
What's the Worst Thing Putin Could Do Short of Nuclear War?
Catholic University professor Michael Kimmage said that Putin's potential actions could "fall between acts of war and terrorism."
John Bolton says that Biden 'overstated the gravity of the situation' with his 'Armageddon' remark about Putin's threat to use nuclear weapons
John Bolton said he was disturbed by Biden's comments about Putin's threats to use nuclear weapons in the war with Ukraine. "We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis," Biden said. Former national security adviser John Bolton said the president "overstated the gravity...
Russia is beginning to 'prepare their society' to launch a nuclear attack, Zelenskyy says, but adds Putin is 'not ready to do it'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia was preparing its people for nuclear war. Speaking with the BBC, Zelenskyy said such preparations were "very dangerous." But he added that he did not think Russia had made a decision on whether to use nuclear weapons. The Russian government is laying the groundwork...
White House defends Biden's 'Armageddon' comment, says no indication Russia preparing to use nuclear weapons
The White House on Friday said it has seen no indication Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons despite comments made by President Biden warning the U.S. has not "faced the prospect of Armageddon" in 60 years. "We have not seen any reason to adjust our own strategic nuclear posture,...
Zelenskyy interview: Russia has begun to 'prepare their society' for possible use of nuclear weapons
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged world leaders to act and stop Russian President Vladimir Putin as he warns that Moscow has begun preparations for the possible use of nuclear weapons. "They begin to prepare their society," Zelenskyy said during a BBC interview at the presidential palace in Kyiv. "That's very...
Biden: Nuclear 'Armageddon' risk highest since '62 crisis
NEW YORK — (AP) — President Joe Biden is declaring that the risk of nuclear "Armageddon" is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at...
Putin's Threats Mean We're Staring At Nuclear Armageddon For 1st Time Since Cuban Missile Crisis, Says Biden
President Joe Biden warned of the escalating threat of nuclear armageddon in the wake of threats issued by Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin. What Happened: Biden said Thursday, “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis,” reported Reuters. "For the first...
UN: Ukraine nuclear power plant loses external power link
BERLIN — Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe, has lost its last remaining external power source as a result of renewed shelling and is now relying on emergency diesel generators, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Saturday. The International Atomic Energy Agency said the plant's link to...
US warns Hong Kong against helping sanctioned individuals
HONG KONG — The U.S. warned Hong Kong on Monday that its status as a financial center could be affected if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals, days after a luxury yacht connected to a sanctioned Russian tycoon docked in the city. “The possible use of...
Analysis: North Korean missile launches are a test for Biden
TOKYO – A drumbeat of increasingly powerful North Korean missile launches. A U.S. aircraft carrier floats off the Korean Peninsula. North Korean warplanes buzz the border with South Korea. Worldwide cries of condemnation and worry. It’s a pattern that has repeated many times over the years, and, as in...
Nuclear 'Armageddon' threat back for first time since Cold War: Biden
US President Joe Biden said Thursday the world risks nuclear "Armageddon" for the first time since the Cold War and that he is trying to find Russian President Vladimir Putin's "off-ramp" in the Ukraine conflict. "I'm trying to figure out what is Putin's off-ramp," Biden said.
China, Russia at odds with US over UN meeting on North Korea
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The United States asked the U.N. Security Council to meet on North Korea on Wednesday after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile over Japan, but diplomats said China and Russia are opposed to a public discussion by the 15-member body.
