Presidential Election

Business Insider

Former CIA official says it would be 'terribly irresponsible' for Western leaders to treat Putin's threats of nuclear war as 'empty' or mere 'saber-rattling'

Rolf Mowatt-Larssen said it'd be irresponsible of the West to view Putin's threats as "bluster." The former CIA official said Western leaders appeared to be taking the threats very seriously. As Ukraine gets stronger, he added, Putin might see nuclear weapons as his "only good option." Rolf Mowatt-Larssen, a former...
The Drive

Nuclear Experts On Chances Of Russia Using Atomic Weapons In Ukraine

We asked top experts about the chances that an increasingly desperate Russia could use nuclear weapons to change its losing hand in Ukraine. The specter of nuclear war has loomed larger over the conflict in Ukraine in recent days. Russia's recent announcement of a partial mobilization was paired with direct nuclear threats from President Vladimir Putin and Deputy Chairman of the country's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev. Now combined with continued losses on the battlefield and the sudden illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories in the country's east and south, there appears to be a change in messaging and level of concern from the U.S. government and its NATO allies.
Benzinga

Avoiding Nuclear Armageddon: How President Biden Can Do It--Also, Investing In The Shadow Of Armageddon.

At a fundraiser in New York on Thursday, President Biden warned that we faced the threat of nuclear Armageddon for the first time since the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. Better late than never for him to acknowledge the risk, but what is he doing to prevent it? According to Bloomberg, Biden acknowledged that worse the war goes for Russia in the Ukraine, the greater the danger of nuclear war:
KRMG

Biden: Nuclear 'Armageddon' risk highest since '62 crisis

NEW YORK — (AP) — President Joe Biden is declaring that the risk of nuclear "Armageddon" is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at...
WRAL News

UN: Ukraine nuclear power plant loses external power link

BERLIN — Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe, has lost its last remaining external power source as a result of renewed shelling and is now relying on emergency diesel generators, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Saturday. The International Atomic Energy Agency said the plant's link to...
News4Jax.com

Analysis: North Korean missile launches are a test for Biden

TOKYO – A drumbeat of increasingly powerful North Korean missile launches. A U.S. aircraft carrier floats off the Korean Peninsula. North Korean warplanes buzz the border with South Korea. Worldwide cries of condemnation and worry. It’s a pattern that has repeated many times over the years, and, as in...
Reuters

China, Russia at odds with US over UN meeting on North Korea

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The United States asked the U.N. Security Council to meet on North Korea on Wednesday after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile over Japan, but diplomats said China and Russia are opposed to a public discussion by the 15-member body.
