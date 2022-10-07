We asked top experts about the chances that an increasingly desperate Russia could use nuclear weapons to change its losing hand in Ukraine. The specter of nuclear war has loomed larger over the conflict in Ukraine in recent days. Russia's recent announcement of a partial mobilization was paired with direct nuclear threats from President Vladimir Putin and Deputy Chairman of the country's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev. Now combined with continued losses on the battlefield and the sudden illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories in the country's east and south, there appears to be a change in messaging and level of concern from the U.S. government and its NATO allies.

MILITARY ・ 10 DAYS AGO