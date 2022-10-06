The Bruins took home gold at the first meet of the season. UCLA swim and dive traveled north to the Fresno State Invitational to kick off its 2022 season. Over the course of Friday and Saturday, the Bruins competed against six other teams, including fellow Pac-12 members California and Washington State. The blue and gold scored 962.83 points to win the meet, beating second-place San Diego State by 168.5 points.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO