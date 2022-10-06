Read full article on original website
UCLA swim and dive kicks off season with 1st-place finish in Fresno
The Bruins took home gold at the first meet of the season. UCLA swim and dive traveled north to the Fresno State Invitational to kick off its 2022 season. Over the course of Friday and Saturday, the Bruins competed against six other teams, including fellow Pac-12 members California and Washington State. The blue and gold scored 962.83 points to win the meet, beating second-place San Diego State by 168.5 points.
Women’s volleyball breaks losing streak with sweep of Arizona schools
The Bruins have finally brought a close to their historic losing streak. After opening the season with four straight conference losses at home, UCLA was able to end its longest losing streak since 2013 with a sweep of the desert schools. “With the stress of losing matches I think it’s...
No. 18 UCLA football overcomes No. 11 Utah to earn its first 6-0 start since 2005
This post was updated Oct. 8 at 6:08 p.m. For the second straight week, the Bruins walked into their home stadium as underdogs. And just like last Friday, they prevailed to remain undefeated. Facing a team it had not beaten since 2015, No. 18 UCLA football (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) completed...
UCLA needs to give student workers more opportunities to finance their education
Walking through UCLA, one can’t help but notice student workers’ impact on campus. Students working in dining halls, residential areas and tutoring centers provide countless essential resources and supply UCLA with a reliable and relatively cheap source of labor. Despite the extensive time and effort that student workers...
