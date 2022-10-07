ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood prevails over Franklin in slugfest

The Brentwood High School Bruins prevailed in a defensive slugfest to defeat their rival Franklin, 7-0, at home Friday night. Brentwood (6-2, 3-1 in region play) scored the lone touchdown of the game on a 43-yard wheel route from quarterback Grant Nelson to wide receiver Clayton Merrill with 1:43 left to play in the first half.
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Ian Rollins Raines

Ian Rollins Raines, age 24, passed away on October 3, 2022 in Madison, WI. He was born on April 24, 1998 in Memphis, Tenn. He grew up in Franklin, Tenn., and is a 2016 graduate of Independence High School. He then attended Miami University in Oxford, OH and graduated in 2021 with a degree in finance. He began his career in Madison, Wisc.
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Brentwood, TN
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Brentwood, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Lyle Douglas Sexton

Lyle Douglas Sexton, 88, passed away on October 8, 2022. He was born on June 9, 1934, in Romeo, Michigan. After high school he joined the army and served as a Pathfinder with the 11th Airborne at Fort Campbell during the Korean Conflict. In 1956, Lyle married Patricia Ligon and started a family. He earned a master’s degree in History from Western Kentucky University.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

Things are getting spooky around Middle Tennessee. In addition to the pricey pumpkin farms that we know you’ll frequent this month, there are some free and cheap options lurking around the corner. In this week’s installment of the best free local fun, you’ll find some s’mores action, the chance...
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

Diane Eve (Dominick) Shelley

Diane Eve (Dominick) Shelley, age 88 of Franklin, Tenn., joined her beloved husband Lloyd in God’s Kingdom on October 8, 2022. She was born in Wyandotte, Minn., to the late Mary and Stanley Dominick. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. She is survived by her children, Beth (Brian) James and Matthew (Sherry) Shelley; grandchildren, Sheila James, Philip James (Joy Upchurch), Cliff Capling, Sharon (Jeff) Orr,
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Saundra H. Miller

Saundra H. Miller, age 75 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away October 6, 2022. She was born in Nashville, Tenn., to the late Robert and Ruby Heriges. Saundra is survived by her husband of 49 years, Mitch Miller; daughter Allison (Bryan) Sturtevant; son, Max (Julie) Miller; brother, Bob (Robin) Heriges; sisters, Dorothy (Ken) Kurzrock and Betty (Charlie) Warfield; her greatest joy, her grandchildren, Charlie Sturtevant, Ruby Lynne Miller and Caroline Miller; many nieces, nephews and cherished friends.
FRANKLIN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy