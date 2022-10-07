Ian Rollins Raines, age 24, passed away on October 3, 2022 in Madison, WI. He was born on April 24, 1998 in Memphis, Tenn. He grew up in Franklin, Tenn., and is a 2016 graduate of Independence High School. He then attended Miami University in Oxford, OH and graduated in 2021 with a degree in finance. He began his career in Madison, Wisc.

