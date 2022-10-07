Read full article on original website
Brentwood prevails over Franklin in slugfest
The Brentwood High School Bruins prevailed in a defensive slugfest to defeat their rival Franklin, 7-0, at home Friday night. Brentwood (6-2, 3-1 in region play) scored the lone touchdown of the game on a 43-yard wheel route from quarterback Grant Nelson to wide receiver Clayton Merrill with 1:43 left to play in the first half.
NCAAF Roundup: TSU grabs first win with homecoming blowout, UT dominates at LSU
Every week, the Nashville Post will have a roundup of the weekend's Nashville-area college football games, including top performers and takeaways, as well as updates from around the state and on local players. Let's take a look back at the slate from week 6 of the college football season. TSU...
Centennial football roars back from 14-point deficit to knock off Ravenwood
Centennial roared back from a 14-point deficit and went ahead for good on a 80-yard Taner Lee touchdown run with 3:41 left in the fourth quarter, resulting in a 28-24 win over powerhouse Ravenwood Friday. Ravenwood led most of the night but the Cougars (7-1) began to find their stride...
Ian Rollins Raines
Ian Rollins Raines, age 24, passed away on October 3, 2022 in Madison, WI. He was born on April 24, 1998 in Memphis, Tenn. He grew up in Franklin, Tenn., and is a 2016 graduate of Independence High School. He then attended Miami University in Oxford, OH and graduated in 2021 with a degree in finance. He began his career in Madison, Wisc.
Lyle Douglas Sexton
Lyle Douglas Sexton, 88, passed away on October 8, 2022. He was born on June 9, 1934, in Romeo, Michigan. After high school he joined the army and served as a Pathfinder with the 11th Airborne at Fort Campbell during the Korean Conflict. In 1956, Lyle married Patricia Ligon and started a family. He earned a master’s degree in History from Western Kentucky University.
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
Things are getting spooky around Middle Tennessee. In addition to the pricey pumpkin farms that we know you’ll frequent this month, there are some free and cheap options lurking around the corner. In this week’s installment of the best free local fun, you’ll find some s’mores action, the chance...
Diane Eve (Dominick) Shelley
Diane Eve (Dominick) Shelley, age 88 of Franklin, Tenn., joined her beloved husband Lloyd in God’s Kingdom on October 8, 2022. She was born in Wyandotte, Minn., to the late Mary and Stanley Dominick. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. She is survived by her children, Beth (Brian) James and Matthew (Sherry) Shelley; grandchildren, Sheila James, Philip James (Joy Upchurch), Cliff Capling, Sharon (Jeff) Orr,
Saundra H. Miller
Saundra H. Miller, age 75 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away October 6, 2022. She was born in Nashville, Tenn., to the late Robert and Ruby Heriges. Saundra is survived by her husband of 49 years, Mitch Miller; daughter Allison (Bryan) Sturtevant; son, Max (Julie) Miller; brother, Bob (Robin) Heriges; sisters, Dorothy (Ken) Kurzrock and Betty (Charlie) Warfield; her greatest joy, her grandchildren, Charlie Sturtevant, Ruby Lynne Miller and Caroline Miller; many nieces, nephews and cherished friends.
