BOZEMAN — The formation is called “Delta,” and it presents big problems for opposing defenses. Seven Montana State football players stood on the line of scrimmage with their hands in the dirt during a red zone play against Idaho State at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday. Five of those players were offensive linemen, all of whom weigh at least 280 pounds. On the far left was 240-pound Treyton Pickering, and on the other side was fellow tight end Derryk Snell — the small one at 237 pounds.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO