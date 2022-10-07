Read full article on original website
Montana State Billings sweeps GNAC golf player of the week awards
PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings' Dawson Strobel and Brennan Larson were the Great Northwest Athletic Conference players of the week for the sport of golf. It was the first time either of them were honored with the award, MSUB noted in a Monday press release. Larson, a junior...
SPU fights off visiting Montana State Billings in women's volleyball
SEATTLE — Hannah Hair had 10 kills Saturday in leading Seattle Pacific to a 25-15, 25-22, 25-20 win over visiting Montana State Billings in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's volleyball. The Falcons (8-9 overall, 6-3 conference) also received nine kills from Ashley Antoniak. MSUB (7-10 and 0-9) got nine...
Montana State Billings men tie Western Oregon in men's soccer
MONMOUTH, Ore. — Visiting Montana State Billings rallied from an early deficit Saturday afternoon to forge a 2-2 tie with Western Oregon University in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer. Late goals by senior captains Bryan Maxwell (78th minute) and Pascal Pisarek (83rd minute) helped the Yellowjackets (2-6-2 overall,...
Melstone's Bryce Grebe commits to Montana State, rejoins brother
BOZEMAN — A few hours after Brody Grebe walked off the Bobcat Stadium field, his brother decided to join him. Bryce Grebe announced his commitment to the Montana State football team on Saturday night. The Melstone senior will become teammates with Brody, a sophomore who starts at defensive end, and has a chance to share the field with his brother again. The two have played lots of basketball and a season of high school football together.
Week 6: No. 4 Montana State Bobcats defeat Idaho State on homecoming
The Bobcats won their 16th consecutive home game to tie the program record from 1956-59 as they improved to 5-1 overall, 3-0 Big Sky this season. Montana State subdues Idaho State, ties program record for consecutive home wins. BRADEN SHAW Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Updated 1 hr ago. The Bobcats scored...
College of Idaho men take down Rocky Mountain College in soccer
CALDWELL, Idaho — College of Idaho fought off Rocky Mountain College 2-1 Friday night in Cascade Conference men's soccer. Jorge Fernandez and Eric Hornung scored for the Yotes (7-3-1, 5-2-0). Igor Soares scored the lone goal for Rocky (5-5-1, 3-4-0). Rocky's Stefan Schenk had five saves. The Bears out-shot...
Scoreboard: College football box scores (Oct. 8)
Idaho St.6000—6 Montana St.142003—37 IDST—James 36 pass from Gronauer (kick failed), 13:24. RUSHING—Idaho St., Ra. Hunter 8-31, Ke. Kauhi 5-27, Be. Omayebu 6-19, Sa. Gronauer 3-2, Ja. Sanders 2-2. Montana St., La. Sumner 15-100, El. Elliott 16-68, Ga. Coon 5-34, Se. Chambers 8-33, Se. Austin 5-13, De. Snell 2-7, R.J. Fitzgerald 1-2, Tr. Pickering 0-(minus 2).
There's the beef: Montana State shows smash mouth style in win over Idaho State
BOZEMAN — The formation is called “Delta,” and it presents big problems for opposing defenses. Seven Montana State football players stood on the line of scrimmage with their hands in the dirt during a red zone play against Idaho State at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday. Five of those players were offensive linemen, all of whom weigh at least 280 pounds. On the far left was 240-pound Treyton Pickering, and on the other side was fellow tight end Derryk Snell — the small one at 237 pounds.
Montana State subdues Idaho State, ties program record for consecutive home wins
BOZEMAN — Idaho State quarterback Sagan Gronauer faked the handoff and looked to throw, even though he couldn’t see danger coming around the corner. On Gronauer’s blind side, Montana State defensive David Alston delivered a hit and forced a fumble. Backup nickelback Level Price Jr. recovered the ball on the ISU 45-yard line to set up another MSU scoring drive.
Sidelines with Synness: Jeremy and Annie Williams win state O-Mok-See titles
This week Sidelines highlights the local-area O-Mok-See club’s state meet results, and a first-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier. Jeremy and Annie Williams led the District II riding club with a pair of state high points titles at the recent Montana Saddle Club Association’s O-Mok-See championships in Townsend. Clubs making up District II at state were Western Valley Wind Riders, Helena Valley Blues and Anaconda Saddle Club.
Rocky football picks off Eastern Oregon five times, extends win streak to four games
BILLINGS — When Rocky Mountain College linebacker Jayden Fletcher returned an interception back for a touchdown against Eastern Oregon on Saturday, it was a defining moment in his college career. But for the Battlin’ Bears’ defense as a whole, one that’s quickly evolving into one of the NAIA’s top...
Scoreboard: High school soccer box scores (Oct. 8)
BILLINGS SKYVIEW: Goals – Charlize Davis 4; Cienna Soens 2; Rae Smart 1; Nala Pence 1. Assists – Ava Petersen 2; Kylie Swanton 1; Ava Roe 1; Ramsay Biehl 1; Nala Pence 1. Saves – Tenley Leffler 7. LONE PEAK 2, LOCKWOOD 2. MISSOULA SENTINEL 7, KALISPELL...
Billings West boys leapfrog Billings Senior; girls teams play to a draw
BILLINGS — No matter how the Eastern AA boys soccer standings pan out over the next week, Billings Senior coach Jace Beck and Billings West coach Luke Ashmore can say this: It’s been a fun ride. Going into Saturday, four teams were within four points of first place...
Billings Central football keeps looking for its balance in romp over Sidney
BILLINGS — When you're a team with as high of aspirations in the Class A state championship race as Billings Central football is, there's a want, or perhaps a need, to prepare for every scenario. And for the No. 3-ranked team in the state in its game against Sidney...
Makena Morley finishes 10th in marathon debut at Chicago Marathon
Former Bigfork standout Makena Morley finished tenth overall in the women's field of the Chicago Marathon during her first attempt at the distance Sunday. Morley completed the course in two hours, 30 minutes and 28 seconds. Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich won in 2:14:18 for the second-fastest time in history. Emily Sisson...
After early struggles, Bozeman hits stride against Great Falls CMR for fifth straight win
GREAT FALLS – Bozeman football coach Levi Wesche admitted he was more than a little worried after his Hawks fell behind Great Falls CMR 8-0 after one quarter of their Eastern AA game at Memorial Stadium on Friday night. “I was very concerned because we were playing sloppy football...
Seniors lead Bozeman Gallatin football to lopsided win over Belgrade
BOZEMAN — Two touchdowns in six seconds provided all the breathing room Gallatin would need. After the visitors from Belgrade ate up nearly 8 minutes for a scoring drive to end the first half, the Raptors responded with, technically, two touchdowns in about a minute and a half to start the third quarter. But the scoring plays — touchdown passes to Evan Cherry — came with just six seconds between them on the clock.
The Blitz: Saturday's high school football highlights (Oct. 8)
8-Man • Joliet 50, Shelby 12: Tucker Lind scored 3 touchdown runs, including bursts of 69 and 56 yards, Paxton McQuillan returned a kickoff 79 yards for a score, and Kaden Juhnke had a 20-yard pick-six as the J-Hawks ran their record to 6-1. Brendan Graeber and Ty Cook each added a rushing touchdown for Joliet.
