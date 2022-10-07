Luke Bryan can strip it down, but can he slow it down?. Before returning to judge American Idol in 2023, the country singer is hitting the road for the Farm Tour and continuing his residency at Resorts World Las Vegas. But as his kids Thomas "Bo", 14, and Tatum, 12—whom he shares with wife Caroline Boyer Bryan—continue to grow up in Nashville, the 46-year-old is trying to focus on his musical dreams, while also being the best father possible.

