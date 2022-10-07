Read full article on original website
Melstone's Bryce Grebe commits to Montana State, rejoins brother
BOZEMAN — A few hours after Brody Grebe walked off the Bobcat Stadium field, his brother decided to join him. Bryce Grebe announced his commitment to the Montana State football team on Saturday night. The Melstone senior will become teammates with Brody, a sophomore who starts at defensive end, and has a chance to share the field with his brother again. The two have played lots of basketball and a season of high school football together.
Host Seattle Pacific outlasts Montana State Billings in women's soccer
SEATTLE — Visiting Montana State Billings led early, but Seattle Pacific University rallied to beat the Yellowjackets 3-1 Saturday afternoon in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer. Jillian Hust scored in the fifth minute to put MSUB (1-9-3 overall, 1-6-1 conference) ahead 1-0. SPU (8-3-1 overall, 6-2-0 conference) rallied...
Montana softball team finishes fall exhibition season with two wins
The Montana softball team wrapped up its fall exhibition season on Saturday with a pair of one-sided victories at Grizzly Softball Field in Missoula. Montana defeated North Idaho 13-1, then run-ruled MSU Billings as well, 11-1. The Grizzlies opened their fall schedule two weekends ago with tight 8-5 and 6-4...
Helena's Colter Petre commits to Montana State for football
BOZEMAN — Colter Petre has attended countless Montana State football games, but none were like Saturday's. Petre, a senior at Helena High, announced his commitment to MSU a few hours before attending the Bobcats' homecoming game against Idaho State at Bobcat Stadium. The lifelong MSU fan will soon become a member of his favorite college team.
Montana State celebrates 37-6 Homecoming win over Idaho State
BOZEMAN -- It was a happy homecoming weekend for Bobcat fans as Montana State improved to 5-1 with a 37-6 win over Idaho State. "You walk away at halftime, you feel really good, you walk away at the end, you have to look at the whole and I think for us to keep them at six, disappointed we didn't score more in the second half but I know we were still able to move the ball," Cats head football coach Brent Vigen said. "I think we grew situationally today."
#17 Rocky gets 28-6 home win against last-place Eastern Oregon
BILLINGS--#17 ranked Rocky Mountain college got off to a rough start, but ended the day with a 28-6 home win against visiting Eastern Oregon. After some early miscues and turnovers on offense, the Battlin Bears got on the board midway through the first quarter with a Joseph Dwyer seven yard touchdown run.
MSU Billings experiencing enrollment jump
BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana State University Billings is experiencing its largest freshman class enrollment fall 2022, the first time in three years. A release from MSUB said there are increases in enrollment at the school within military, Hispanic and Native American students. First-time freshmen and transfer student retention rates have...
Applications open for 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Applications for the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program are now being accepted. Applications will be accepted by One Montana’s Master Hunter Program through Nov. 30. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). The program gives advanced education to hunters looking to...
Stunned: College of Idaho's late TD dooms Montana Tech
CALDWELL, Idaho – The No. 19 Montana Tech Orediggers hit the road for a critical Frontier Conference matchup against the No. 9 College of Idaho Coyotes on Saturday at Simplot Stadium in Caldwell. Coming from behind twice, a 22-yard touchdown run by Hunter Gilbert with 17 seconds to go...
WATCH NOW: Carroll-MSU-Northern highlights
Carroll scored 47 points in the final three quarters of Saturday's road game against MSU-Northern. The Saints beat the Lights 47-3 and enter their second and final open date of the season with a 4-2 record.
Custer-Hysham-Melstone executes gameplan, wins 40-22 over Bridger
BRIDGER- Custer-Hysham-Melstone got a big statement win on Friday night, overcoming Bridger 40-22. The match-up between two 1-loss programs would help sort the pecking order, at least for now in 6-man football. Midway through the first quarter, Bryce Grebe rolled out and found Laynce Duncan to put his side up...
Red Lodge senior juggles football, training for the Navy
RED LODGE- Rams senior Matthew Evenson knows exactly what he wants to do after high school, serve his country. "I am going to be an air rescue swimmer for the United States Navy," Evenson said. That is the mission. Evenson said to his knowledge, nobody in his family has served...
Sentinel Rolls to 43-13 Win Over Big Sky
Sentinel outscored Big Sky 28-0 in the second half to coast to a 43-13 victory on Friday night. The Spartans improve to 6-1 on the season.
Veterans Navigation Network hosts career fair
BILLINGS, MT- Veterans Navigation Network (VNN) is hosting their first annual Veteran Resource and Career Fair. This comes from a partnership with VNN, the Offutt Family Foundation and RDO Equipment. The event is designed to give back to veterans and their families. The event will have stands for different programs,...
Crow Nation woman searches for missing family regalia stolen from her home
CROW AGENCY, Mont. - One woman on the Crow Reservation is asking for your help in finding something that was stolen from her home. Awna BadBear is looking for her regalia. It has deep personal meaning and she would like to see it brought home as she beaded it with her mother.
Juvenile arrested after Billings police respond to woman stabbed
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police responded to a woman who was stabbed on Nottingham Cir. Saturday morning. According to the Billings Police Department, the woman had a non-life-threatening cut on her hand. A suspect was identified as a juvenile male who was located and arrested on scene. More from this...
Bozeman teacher seriously injured after being hit by a car on his bike
BOZEMAN, MT- A Bozeman High School teacher was seriously injured when he was hit while riding his bicycle in Bozeman this past Tuesday. Kelly Fulton is a teacher at the school and is part of the Yellowstone Rim Riders who confirmed on Facebook he was injured in a crash and he was flown to Billings to be treated.
Billings Fire Department to host open houses for Fire Prevention Week
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Fire Department is excited to host a series of open houses at all seven of its fire stations for Fire Prevention Week!. After hosting two years of virtual open house activities, firefighters are eager to once again welcome community members through station doors. The open...
