Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan Farm Faces Closure After Spraying Human Sewage on Vegetables
The importance of washing your produce before eating it cannot be stressed enough. It’s not just because of the bugs hiding in your favorite fruits and vegetables, either. Washing produce rinses away soil, pesticides, and microbes. A little cold water can protect you from a variety of potentially deadly illnesses.
How America’s most enigmatic fruit is making a comeback
The pawpaw, which boasts a mild flavor somewhere between a mango and a banana, occupies a niche the food industry cannot fill
Grocery store employees toss food behind shelves to rot: 'Where did all these fruit flies come from?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I was working at the local grocery store when I noticed something strange: there were fruit flies everywhere. I asked one of my coworkers what was going on, and she told me they had been having a problem with food waste.
Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later
When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
buckinghamshirelive.com
Experts' five ways to banish fruit flies from your home
With so many fruit fly infestations reported in households across the UK, people are being urged to follow some simple steps to get rid of them for good. The experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk are offering five hacks to help catch fruit flies and prevent others from festering indoors. Although fruit flies...
Washingtonian.com
Your Best Chance at Keeping Stink Bugs Out of Your House Is Right Now
It’s fall, which means pumpkin spice, sweater weather…and stink bugs. Specifically, the brown marmorated stink bug, which, like dashed hopes that the Commanders might not be completely terrible, has begun to reappear around the DC area. Tom Kuhar is a professor of entomology at Virginia Tech, where he...
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
BHG
How to Plant Cherry Seeds and Grow a Tree of Your Very Own
After enjoying some cherry fruits, you may have wondered if you can grow a cherry tree from the pit, or seed. Although it's more common to purchase and plant cherry trees as grafted seedlings, you can grow cherries from seeds too. Referred to as "stone fruits" like their cousins plums, peaches, and apricots, cherries are relatively easy to grow in a home garden. In good years, a single mature cherry tree can yield buckets full of delicious fruit following its spring flowers. Here's what you need to know about the different types of cherry trees, how to grow them from seed, and how to care for your seedlings.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cops Looking For Texas Woman Indicted For Trafficking Jaguar Who Was Later Abandoned
Law enforcement is on the hunt for a Texas woman accused — for the second time — of wildlife trafficking. Trisha Denise "Mimi" Meyer, 40, was indicted Wednesday on federal charges of interstate transportation of an endangered species in the course of commercial activity, interstate sale of an endangered species, trafficking prohibited wildlife species and trafficking endangered species, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California. The office tweeted that law enforcement agents are still looking for the Houston-dweller.
Dairy farm fined $10,000 for dayslong manure leak
A northwest Iowa dairy farm has agreed to pay $10,000 for a manure leak in March that spanned several days, polluted a creek and killed an unknown number of fish, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The leak was first noted by workers at Black Soil Dairy near Granville on March 11, but […] The post Dairy farm fined $10,000 for dayslong manure leak appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
That’s NOT tree sap all over your car
For some people across the U.S., it's more or less expected during the spring and summer months. But you may be noticing your car is still getting gross well into October.
thespruce.com
Can You Grow and Keep a Pothos in Water?
Pothos (Epipremnum aureum) are some of the most popular and well-known houseplants available. They are low-maintenance, stylish, and there are lots of different kinds to choose from. Not only are they fun and easy to grow, but they are also incredibly versatile. They do well when grown in various different conditions and environments and can be acclimated to a number of growing mediums. Besides soil, one popular growing medium for pothos is water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ector Country Is Getting Dragged Online for Busting a Tamale Lady
For nearly five years in the early 2010s, I worked at a local sign shop. I loved working there for the most part, but by far the best part was Tamale Tuesdays. On the first Tuesday of every month, a beautiful woman would show up bearing gifts. She'd walk in...
Texas Pharmacy Posts Hilarious Response To Teen Stealing Spicy Gummy Bear
"We just weren’t sure what exactly happened or what to do when you ran back in the store sweating..."
How Is San Angelo Celebrating National Guacamole Day?
Are you a fan of the substance known as Guacamole? If so, then today is your day for today is Guacamole Day. If you are not aware, guacamole is made from a special kind of fruit known as an avocado which grows in Mexico and Central America. Fun fact, they are chock full of Vitamin K and Vitamin B.
BBC
Rare woodpecker returns to Dorset 'due to organic farming'
A woodpecker that was thought to have almost died out locally has been spotted on a farm and experts believe it is due to organic farming practices. The lesser spotted woodpecker was seen at Hollis Mead Organic Dairy Farm in Corscombe by the Dorset Wildlife Trust (DWT) during a regular survey.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TikTok Nyquil Chicken Challenge And Others You Should Report
Tik Tok challenges come and go with regular frequency. Some are harmless fun. Some are deadly. Some are just plain weird. Some days, I could swear I've noticed a rhythm to it. Other days it just seems random. In that way, I guess TikTok is quite a great reflection of modern life.
Attention San Angelo Children of the Corn…The Maze is Back
There has been a lot more than just pumpkin spice in the Fall air in San Angelo. There's been a great deal of anticipation in the air also. At last, some of that anticipation is over. The Circle S Corn Maze and Pumpkin patch has just revealed their 2022 maze design. I get lost just looking at the photos. This year it is Noah's Ark.
Why So Many Food Recalls for Metal Fragments? The Latest.
It seems there have been a lot of recalls lately. There's a brand new recall to consider. A popular bottled Starbucks drink sold here in West Texas has been voluntarily recalled. Bottles of the delicious Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot in the 15-ounce bottles have been pulled by Pepsico, the manufacturer. According to a statement from the Food And Drug Administration, the drinks may contain metal fragments.
La Niña Is Sticking Around…What Does It Mean For San Angelo?
La Niña is a weather phenomenon characterized by cooler water in the equatorial Pacific. It is the opposite of Niño which means warmer than average water temperatures in the Pacific. Even though that is a long way from San Angelo, both have a tremendous impact on our weather.
ESPN 960 San Angelo
San Angelo, TX
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN 960 has the best sports coverage for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espn960sanangelo.com/
Comments / 1