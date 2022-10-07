ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gary, IN
Gary, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

One person displaced by house fire in Dolton

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person was displaced by a fire in suburban Dolton overnight. Fire officials said it appears the fire started in the bedroom of the home, on Edbrooke, and spread through the attic and roof. A resident was home at the time of the fire. That resident has been displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire chief is reminding everyone to make sure they have working smoke and carbon-monoxide detectors on every floor of their home. 
DOLTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 22, shot in neck in South Side Chicago alley: police

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot in the neck Monday afternoon in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 2:30 p.m., police say the male victim was on foot in an alley in the 10200 block of South Princeton Avenue when an unknown offender approached him. The offender then pulled out a...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Salazar
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Porter County officer, girlfriend arrested on domestic violence charge

The Porter County Sheriff's Office says it arrested one of its own police officers, after responding to a domestic disturbance over the weekend. Police say they were called to a home on Canondale Drive in Liberty Township just before 2:00 a.m. Saturday, where Aaron Estrada, 32, and Grace Gaylord, 29, had allegedly gotten into a fight while their daughter was at home in a separate bedroom. Both adults were arrested on suspicion of domestic battery in the presence of a minor, and the child went home with a grandparent.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
CBS News

Found: Missing boy, 9, of Chicago Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) – A missing boy last seen in Chicago Heights Sunday morning has been found. Illinois State Police issued the alert at the request of the Chicago Heights Police after it was confirmed the child is missing based on suspicious circumstances. Samuel Williams, 9, was last seen in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

MISSING: Ora Woods, 85, last seen Sept. 29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are seeking help finding a missing elderly woman. Ora Woods, 85, was last seen Sept. 29 in the area of the 1100 block of North Noble Street. Woods is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weights 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray hair and a medium brown complexion.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, shot on Gresham sidewalk

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot and hospitalized Saturday afternoon in the Gresham neighborhood. The teen was on the sidewalk around 3:20 p.m. in the 7600 of South Green Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the stomach, according to Chicago police. He was taken to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

16-year-old shot in stomach in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy is hospitalized after he was shot in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood Saturday afternoon. According to the Chicago Police Department, the teen was on the sidewalk in the 7600 block of South Green Street around 3:20 p.m. when he was shot in the stomach by an unkown person.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy