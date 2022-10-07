Read full article on original website
Man Arrested At Vet Clinic Accused Of Punching Puppy In Lincoln Park — And He Wanted To Euthanize Dog That Day, Witness Says
CHICAGO — A man was arrested for animal abuse after police said he battered a dog on a busy Lincoln Park street — and a witness who saw the arrest at a vet clinic said the man intended to euthanize the dog that day. Jose Orlando Cartegna, 28,...
Cooper Roberts update: 8-year-old paralyzed in Highland Park parade shooting joins twin in 3rd grade
"We were so nervous, we couldn't sleep the night before his first day back. We cried in the parking lot as he wheeled himself into the school, cried as we pulled out of the parking lot," Cooper's family said.
Gary mayor presents $1.5M check to YWCA of Northwest Indiana at annual Circle of Friends gala
ABC7's Samantha Chatman and her father DJ Sam Chatman hosted the event at the Hard Rock Casino.
WNDU
Survivors of gun violence, domestic abuse honored Saturday in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A celebration for survivors was held Saturday, as the day marked one year since St. Joseph High School student Tyler Brown was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. It happened on the northwest side of South Bend in front...
Chicago shooting: 15-year-old boy shot on sidewalk, seriously hurt in Chatham, police say
A 15-year-old boy was shot while standing on a South Side sidewalk, Chicago police said.
One person displaced by house fire in Dolton
CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person was displaced by a fire in suburban Dolton overnight. Fire officials said it appears the fire started in the bedroom of the home, on Edbrooke, and spread through the attic and roof. A resident was home at the time of the fire. That resident has been displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire chief is reminding everyone to make sure they have working smoke and carbon-monoxide detectors on every floor of their home.
Police, Family Search For Missing 26-Year-Old Woman Last Seen in Loop One Week Ago
Police and family are searching for a 26-year-old woman who was last seen one week ago in the Chicago Loop, according to officials. Elizaveta Kadnikova was last seen at around 8:30 a.m. in the 100 block of North Harbor Drive on Sunday, Oct. 2. She is described as 5 feet and 7 inches tall, approximately 115 pounds with blue eyes and black hair.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 22, shot in neck in South Side Chicago alley: police
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot in the neck Monday afternoon in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 2:30 p.m., police say the male victim was on foot in an alley in the 10200 block of South Princeton Avenue when an unknown offender approached him. The offender then pulled out a...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Porter County officer, girlfriend arrested on domestic violence charge
The Porter County Sheriff's Office says it arrested one of its own police officers, after responding to a domestic disturbance over the weekend. Police say they were called to a home on Canondale Drive in Liberty Township just before 2:00 a.m. Saturday, where Aaron Estrada, 32, and Grace Gaylord, 29, had allegedly gotten into a fight while their daughter was at home in a separate bedroom. Both adults were arrested on suspicion of domestic battery in the presence of a minor, and the child went home with a grandparent.
Aurora police seek help in locating missing boy
The Aurora Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a teenage boy that is missing. Izayah Clayborn, 15 is approximately 5’08” and 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a gray hoodie.
CBS News
Found: Missing boy, 9, of Chicago Heights
CHICAGO (CBS) – A missing boy last seen in Chicago Heights Sunday morning has been found. Illinois State Police issued the alert at the request of the Chicago Heights Police after it was confirmed the child is missing based on suspicious circumstances. Samuel Williams, 9, was last seen in...
CBS News
MISSING: Ora Woods, 85, last seen Sept. 29
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are seeking help finding a missing elderly woman. Ora Woods, 85, was last seen Sept. 29 in the area of the 1100 block of North Noble Street. Woods is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weights 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray hair and a medium brown complexion.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Casten family thanks public for condolences over daughter’s untimely death
Casten family thanks public for condolences over daughter’s untimely death. The Casten family has released the following statement on Friday Oct. 7, 2022:. “This past June (13, 2022), our daughter, Gwen Casten, died of a sudden cardiac arrythmia. In layman’s terms, she was fine, and then her heart stopped.
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed during fight in Loop, police say
Two men were fighting downtown when one pulled out a gun, Chicago police said.
'They are traumatized': Armed robber targeting Chicago postal carriers for master keys, police warn
It's become a frightening pattern: mail delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint.
Business owners frustrated with crime after fatal shooting in the Loop
CHICAGO — The owners of an event space in the Loop are frustrated after a shooting left a man dead in the area outside of their venue early Sunday morning. According to police, a 38-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were in a physical altercation near the 400 block of South Wells Street around 1:36 […]
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, shot on Gresham sidewalk
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot and hospitalized Saturday afternoon in the Gresham neighborhood. The teen was on the sidewalk around 3:20 p.m. in the 7600 of South Green Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the stomach, according to Chicago police. He was taken to...
Teen shot in stomach while walking on sidewalk on South Side, Chicago police say
A 16-year-old boy was shot while walking on the sidewalk in the city's Gresham neighborhood Saturday.
‘Keep moving to keep going’: Chicago-area woman celebrates 108th birthday
HOMEWOOD, Ill. — A Chicago-area woman marked another milestone in her life when she turned 108 on Sept. 30. Mary Hernly Cantway, of Homewood, was showered with cards from residents in the area and from around the nation, which were hand-delivered by mayor Richard Hofeld, WLS-TV reported. “Without a...
CBS News
16-year-old shot in stomach in Auburn Gresham
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy is hospitalized after he was shot in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood Saturday afternoon. According to the Chicago Police Department, the teen was on the sidewalk in the 7600 block of South Green Street around 3:20 p.m. when he was shot in the stomach by an unkown person.
