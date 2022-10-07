Noyes Home director shares importance of stability for kids in need

Chelsea Howlett, executive director of the Noyes Home for Children, said the goal of the home is to provide stability and safety for children in need. File photo | News-Press NOW

The Noyes Home for Children has been serving the St. Joseph area since 1894. Today, they temporarily house children from ages 0 to 18, providing a safe and stable environment to study, learn and grow.

Chelsea Howlett, executive director of the Noyes Home, has worked with the organization for about 11 years total, including the past five in her current position. She said that when she first started with the home, it served children ages 6 to 18. However, staff wanted to add a way to expand the age group they reached. In 2011, the Noyes Home engaged in its first major fundraising campaign in order to accomplish this goal. It was then able to add the 0 to 5 age group as of 2013.