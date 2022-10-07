Read full article on original website
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Tiny Tina!. Tiny Tina is around 2-2.5 years old, so she still...
WNDU
Berrien Springs Public Schools temporarily placed on lockdown, no students or staff endangered
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien Springs Public Schools were temporarily placed on lockdown Friday. Officials with the school district say they went into perimeter lockdown because of a potential situation nearby. The lockdown was lifted around 1:30 p.m., and all students and staff are safe. Officials say it was...
abc57.com
Elkhart River Restoration Association to release 3,000 walleye fish into the river
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Elkhart River Restoration Association will launch boats from Shanklin Park and Violett Cemetery on Monday, with the intention of releasing approximately 3,000 walleye fish into the Elkhart River. The community is invited to watch when the boats launch around 12:30 p.m. According to officials with the...
Times-Union Newspaper
Chili Warms Up The Community For Charity
There was a lot of chili to sample during First Friday downtown Warsaw Friday, but some of the booths were still running out after the first 90 minutes. With a theme of “Chili for Charity,” Main Street Warsaw Executive Director Rob Parker said, “It’s really just a great fall day for everybody to come out, be together and experience community.”
Deadly mosquito-transmitted virus found in Indiana
The Indiana Department of Health is warning that potentially deadly mosquito-transmitted Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been found in two Northern Indiana counties.
WNDU
Mullen Automotive eyes residency at old Mishawaka Hummer, ELMS plant
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka plant where Hummers were once made is one step closer to having new ownership again. The current owner, Electric Last Mile Solutions, declared bankruptcy in June. Their assets were set to be sold at auction on Friday in federal bankruptcy court in Delaware. But...
hometownnewsnow.com
Old Factory a Possible Magnet for Vagrants
(La Porte, IN) - The former American Rubber plant in La Porte was possibly used for shelter by the homeless. After the huge building on Brighton Street was destroyed by fire this week, several residents in the neighborhood reported people often broke into the structure. Deanna Reese lived right across...
hometownnewsnow.com
Mayor Frowns on Weight Limit Idea
(La Porte, IN) - La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody doesn’t believe truck traffic downtown can be reduced by imposing and enforcing weight limits. Recently, La Porte County Commissioner Sheila Matias suggested weight limits on Lincolnway and enforcement to discourage truck drivers worried about fines from venturing into the downtown.
hometownnewsnow.com
Republicans to Cross Over at Ballot Box
(La Porte County, IN) - It appears some Republicans are rallying behind Democrat La Porte County Prosecutor John Lake in his bid for reelection. “Republicans for Lake” is a political action committee formed by La Porte resident Rick Kentaft. Kentaft said Lake is most qualified for the job and his opponent, Republican Sean Fagan, lacks experience handling criminal cases. He also disagreed with Fagan’s belief that a prosecutor needs to be out fighting crime.
abc57.com
South Bend Fire responds to fire on Northside Boulevard
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in the 2000 block of Northside Blvd., near Indiana University South Bend's campus, on Monday morning. At 11:39 a.m., crews responded to the scene. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control in 15 minutes.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pets: Addie and Ruger
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kristy Sipress and Todd Bontrager from the Humane Society of Elkhart County with a King German Shepherds siblings that are looking for a new home. Addie and Ruger are brother and sister who want to live together. Both are fun loving, high energy dogs that love to play.
Hand sanitizer stored at Indiana building that burned for 2 days, officials say
A fire at an old factory in LaPorte, Indiana where hand sanitizer was being stored took more than two days to put out. WBBM Newsradio’s Mike Krauser reports.
Where Three Ghost Towns Can Be Found in Southwest Michigan
Back in the day, these three Michigan towns were full of people and buildings. Now, they're gone and buried. It's amazing to me how a town can thrive one minute only to be buried under sand dunes the next. The storied history of these three Southwest Michigan ghost towns is surprising.
hometownnewsnow.com
Bomb Prank at MCHS No Laughing Matter
(Michigan City, IN) - Authorities at Michigan City High School were not amused by a social media prank between students earlier this week. According to the Michigan City Police Department, two high school students, ages 14 and 15, allegedly made threatening comments about a bomb on social media. School resource...
wfft.com
Freeze Watch Saturday Morning
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Freeze Watch is in effect Saturday morning for most of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Wabash and Kosciusko counties Saturday morning. If you have any tender plant that you want to keep alive, cover up or bring...
Times-Union Newspaper
3 People Turned Away At GOP Fish Fry
Despite some tasty fried fish and colorful tabletop candidate displays, the Kosciusko County GOP Fish Fry was a little less inviting this year for some. For the first time in memory, Republicans who are supporting an independent candidate for sheriff were turned away from the GOP Fish Fry at the county fairgrounds Wednesday.
threeriversnews.com
Structural issues impede final part of Old Hospital asbestos abatement
THREE RIVERS — Asbestos abatement at the old Three Rivers Hospital building has been temporarily halted, and city officials are awaiting a final inspection to receive permission to potentially begin the demolition process. That update on the progress of the demolition of the Old Hospital building was given by...
abc57.com
Section of Johnston Street closed October 11-15
GOSHEN, Ind. - A section of Johnston Street will be closed starting on Tuesday, according to the City of Goshen. The road will be closed west of Woodridge Court while crews install a new sewer tap for a nearby assisted living site development. The area will be closed through Saturday.
inkfreenews.com
Michigan Man Sentenced In Home Improvement Fraud Case
WARSAW — A Michigan man will serve four years in prison after a home improvement fraud that cost a local couple more than $110,000. Douglas S. Flagle, 51, Edwardsburg, Mich., was charged with theft of property with a value greater than $50,000 and home improvement fraud, both level 5 felonies; and a habitual offender enhancement.
fox2detroit.com
Indiana woman buys Michigan Lottery ticket while getting gas, wins $1 million
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Indiana woman who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket while visiting Michigan won $1 million when she scratched it a few days later. "My husband and I travel to Michigan quite a bit, especially in the summer," the woman said. "We stopped for gas, and I bought some draw tickets for my mom. I saw the diamond on the instant game ticket and decided to grab one at the last minute."
