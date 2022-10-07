Read full article on original website
Denny Hamlin Updates Kurt Busch’s Status, Admits Team Cheated, Dishes on William Byron Penalty Reversal and Safety Meeting with NASCAR
Denny Hamlin isn't one to mince words, and he proved that over the weekend by holding court at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The post Denny Hamlin Updates Kurt Busch’s Status, Admits Team Cheated, Dishes on William Byron Penalty Reversal and Safety Meeting with NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR drivers Hamlin, Briscoe flustered with Byron appeal result
NASCAR playoff drivers are surprised at the results of the appeal of William Byron’s penalty. Drama unfolded two weeks ago at Texas Motor Speedway as the NASCAR Cup Series opened the Round of 12 in the playoffs at the 1.54-mile oval. And the results of that drama only unfolded a few days ago.
NASCAR: William Byron decision shakes up playoff picture
William Byron’s 25-point penalty has been rescinded ahead of the final race in the round of 12 of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, putting him in a provisional transfer spot. The National Motorsports Appeals Panel amended the penalty which was issued to Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron after he spun Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin under caution during the opening race of the round of 12 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Texas Motor Speedway two weekends ago.
Cole Custer’s Crucial Block for Chase Briscoe Deservedly Piques NASCAR’s Interest Even if He’s Established Plausible Deniability
NASCAR is looking into the big assist Chase Briscoe got when Cole Custer suddenly slowed on the last lap on the Charlotte Roval. The post Cole Custer’s Crucial Block for Chase Briscoe Deservedly Piques NASCAR’s Interest Even if He’s Established Plausible Deniability appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Cup playoff grid resets after Charlotte Roval
The Xfinity Series also begins the Round of 8 this weekend, whittling its playoff field to four drivers for the Nov. 5 championship race at Phoenix. The third round features races at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville. The Truck Series was off this past weekend. The series is back in...
NBC Sports
NASCAR amends Rule Book after William Byron appeal
NASCAR amended the Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series Rule Books a day after an appeals panel rescinded William Byron’s 25-point penalty. The changes close a potential loophole that allowed the National Motorsports Appeals Panel to adjust the penalty to Byron this week. NASCAR did not penalize Byron...
Charlotte Race Results: October 9, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR race results from the Roval (Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course) Today, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 2.32-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway road course stretches over 17 corners. The Bank of America Roval 400 sets the grid for the Round of 8 as four playoff drivers are set to be eliminated.
Autoweek.com
NASCAR Cup Playoff Update: Standings Breakdown Heading to Charlotte Roval
Chase Elliott leads the 12-driver championship lineup going into the 109-lap, 253-mile race. He’s two points ahead of Ryan Blaney. The Round of 12 began at Texas two weeks ago, went to Talladega last weekend, and ends on Sunday on the Charlotte Roval. The upcoming Round of 8 at...
CBS Sports
NASCAR to review Cole Custer's actions on final lap of Charlotte Roval Cup Series playoff race
NASCAR said in a statement issued Sunday evening that it is reviewing data, video and radio transmissions from Cole Custer's car after an incident on the final lap of Sunday's race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. The incident in question saw Custer take certain actions on the final lap to the benefit of Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Chase Briscoe, who advanced to the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Playoffs.
CBS Sports
NASCAR Power Rankings: Charlotte Roval win propels Christopher Bell up Power Rankings
As early as a couple of weeks ago, these Power Rankings had been talking up Christopher Bell as a serious championship contender following an excellent Round of 16. Then, the Round of 12 happened and almost made such an idea null and void. After a crash at Texas and mid-race...
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Check out the NASCAR starting lineup for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway as the Cup Series playoffs Round of 12 ends on a road course.
Charlotte ROVAL Starting Lineup: October 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR starting positions for the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. Tomorrow, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag on the Charlotte ROVAL. Today, the field rolls to the track for a round of practice and qualifying on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. View the Charlotte ROVAL starting lineup...
2022 NASCAR Schedule: NASCAR Cup Series
Here's a quick guide to the 2022 NASCAR TV schedule for the Cup Series, updated weekly with winners. Also, we have a printable schedule.
2022 NASCAR Playoffs at Charlotte Motor Speedway: What to Expect
The Bank of America Roval 400, part of the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs, begins today, Sunday,… The post 2022 NASCAR Playoffs at Charlotte Motor Speedway: What to Expect appeared first on Outsider.
