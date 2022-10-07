NASCAR said in a statement issued Sunday evening that it is reviewing data, video and radio transmissions from Cole Custer's car after an incident on the final lap of Sunday's race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. The incident in question saw Custer take certain actions on the final lap to the benefit of Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Chase Briscoe, who advanced to the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Playoffs.

