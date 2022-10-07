ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR: William Byron decision shakes up playoff picture

William Byron’s 25-point penalty has been rescinded ahead of the final race in the round of 12 of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, putting him in a provisional transfer spot. The National Motorsports Appeals Panel amended the penalty which was issued to Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron after he spun Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin under caution during the opening race of the round of 12 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Texas Motor Speedway two weekends ago.
Cole Custer’s Crucial Block for Chase Briscoe Deservedly Piques NASCAR’s Interest Even if He’s Established Plausible Deniability

NASCAR is looking into the big assist Chase Briscoe got when Cole Custer suddenly slowed on the last lap on the Charlotte Roval. The post Cole Custer’s Crucial Block for Chase Briscoe Deservedly Piques NASCAR’s Interest Even if He’s Established Plausible Deniability appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports

NASCAR Cup playoff grid resets after Charlotte Roval

The Xfinity Series also begins the Round of 8 this weekend, whittling its playoff field to four drivers for the Nov. 5 championship race at Phoenix. The third round features races at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville. The Truck Series was off this past weekend. The series is back in...
NASCAR amends Rule Book after William Byron appeal

NASCAR amended the Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series Rule Books a day after an appeals panel rescinded William Byron’s 25-point penalty. The changes close a potential loophole that allowed the National Motorsports Appeals Panel to adjust the penalty to Byron this week. NASCAR did not penalize Byron...
Charlotte Race Results: October 9, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR race results from the Roval (Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course) Today, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 2.32-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway road course stretches over 17 corners. The Bank of America Roval 400 sets the grid for the Round of 8 as four playoff drivers are set to be eliminated.
NASCAR to review Cole Custer's actions on final lap of Charlotte Roval Cup Series playoff race

NASCAR said in a statement issued Sunday evening that it is reviewing data, video and radio transmissions from Cole Custer's car after an incident on the final lap of Sunday's race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. The incident in question saw Custer take certain actions on the final lap to the benefit of Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Chase Briscoe, who advanced to the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Playoffs.
