Walworth, WI

Rock Valley volleyball: Big Foot drops 60-point first set, eventually tops Beloit Turner in five

By GAZETTE STAFF
 3 days ago

The first set of Big Foot and Beloit Turner's match was a 60-point marathon the Trojans won 31-29. But the Chiefs were undeterred on Senior Night, winning sets two and three before taking the tie-breaking fifth set and the match Thursday night.

"After dropping the fourth set when our energy seemed down, they rallied back during game 5," Big Foot coach Chad Roehl said of his team's effort. The set scores went 29-31, 25-22, 25-18, 19-25, 15-10.

Sydney Wilson had 14 kills for Big Foot; Lily Wolf recorded 35 assists.

BIG FOOT 3, BELOIT TURNER 2

Beloit Turner;31;22;18;25;10

Big Foot;29;25;25;19;15

Big Foot leaders—Kills: Sydney Wilson 14. Blocks: Abby Hildebrandt, Molly Andersen 2. Aces: Lily Wolf 2. Assists: Wolf 35. Digs: Oli Patek 40.

Edgerton 3, Evansville 1—Tied 23-23 in the third set after each team had already taken a set, Edgerton went on a 27-14 scoring run to pick up a 21-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-14 victory in a Rock Valley matchup at Evansville on Thursday night.

Annalisse Schmall and Samantha Johnston led the Crimson Tide with 13 kills apiece while Jillian Scharlau had 39 assists and four aces.

Brynn Westby had nine kills for the Blue Devils. Skye McDermott chipped in eight kills, 18 assists and two blocks in the defeat.

EDGERTON 3, EVANSVILLE 1

Edgerton;21;25;25;25

Evansville;25;19;23;14

Leaders—Kills: Annalisse Schmall, Samantha Johnston (Edg) 13; Brynn Westby (Ev) 9. Blocks: Johnston 2; Skye McDermott, Maria Messling (Ev) 2. Aces: Jillian Scharlau (Edg) 4; Adison Etringer, Kennedy Doblos (Ev) 1. Assists: Scharlau 39, McDermott 18.

Clinton 3, Jefferson 0—The Cougars swept the visiting Eagles 25-21, 25-17, 25-20 on Thursday. Jayden Nortier led Clinton in blocks (11) and digs (13) and added three aces.

CLINTON 3, JEFFERSON 0

Jefferson;21;17;20

Clinton;25;25;25

Clinton leaders—Kills: Jayden Nortier 11. Blocks: Lindsey Koch, Jenna Shinkus, Carly Beals 2. Aces: Allie Bell 4. Assists: Jenna Gunnink 6. Digs: Nortier 13.

#Volleyball#Big Foot#Beloit Turner#Evansville 1 Edgerton
