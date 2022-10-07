Fraudsters are sending WhatsApp messages to customers to clear their electrical energy payments. Beware of such messages and don’t fall prey to them. Do you pay your electrical energy invoice on-line? If sure, then beware! Fraudsters are tricking customers into paying pretend electrical energy payments through WhatsApp messages. Hackers are attempting other ways to assault individuals on-line and the brand new manner is sending them pretend electrical energy payments. Since the electrical energy board sends messages to customers to remind them to pay their electrical energy payments on time, hackers have been utilizing pretend WhatsApp messages asking them to pay their electrical energy invoice or their electrical energy connection shall be suspended. Several Twitter customers have reported this rip-off.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 18 HOURS AGO