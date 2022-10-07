Renowned futurist Thomas Frey is quoted as saying, “If you modify your imaginative and prescient of the longer term, additionally, you will change the way in which you make choices at the moment.” Frey, whose insights into the sector of futurology have caught the eye of world firms like Google, IBM and AT&T, shared an analogous sentiment final week at this 12 months’s Innovation, Opportunity and Investment (iOi) Summit, the place he mentioned the way forward for actual property.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO