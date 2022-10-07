Read full article on original website
Hong Kong tech stocks drag market down 2%; Asia markets drop
Shares within the Asia-Pacific fell on Monday, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng main losses as Chinese chip shares listed within the metropolis plunged following new export rules from the U.S. Later this week, the Bank of Korea will announce its benchmark rate of interest choice, Singapore is about to...
Stocks fall to start busy week of earnings, inflation data
U.S. shares prolonged a downtrend on Monday to begin the week decrease as Wall Street steered into third-quarter earnings season and braced for a batch of inflation experiences. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led declines, dropping 1% to a two-year low as a set of recent restrictions by the Biden...
Big Ideas Coming Out Of IOi Summit 2022
Renowned futurist Thomas Frey is quoted as saying, “If you modify your imaginative and prescient of the longer term, additionally, you will change the way in which you make choices at the moment.” Frey, whose insights into the sector of futurology have caught the eye of world firms like Google, IBM and AT&T, shared an analogous sentiment final week at this 12 months’s Innovation, Opportunity and Investment (iOi) Summit, the place he mentioned the way forward for actual property.
Tesla beats monthly sales record of China-made vehicles in September after factory upgrade – National
Tesla Inc TSLA.O offered 83,135 China-made automobiles in wholesale in September, smashing its file of month-to-month gross sales in China, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) stated on Sunday. (Reporting by Krystal Hu in San Francisco and Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Big Eyes Coin Shows It Can Develop And Expand, Just Like Solana And Chiliz
Cryptocurrencies are a current innovation within the monetary sector; the primary of those, Bitcoin, appeared within the wake of the worldwide monetary disaster of 2009. In a short while, these cryptos have change into extraordinarily standard, drawing in new crypto followers daily. As these cash assure individuals the very best...
Shopping, Leisure Boosts GCC Retail Experience
Known because the purchasing capital of the Middle East, Dubai is residence to among the world’s largest malls and a classy retail ecosystem. As PYMNTS lately reported, native manufacturers are embracing innovation and providing a glimpse into the way forward for hybrid purchasing experiences that mix components of eCommerce with in-store retail.
Treasurer says Australia likely to avoid recession but admits global economy is ‘dangerous’
Jim Chalmers says spiralling energy costs the most ‘problematic aspect of our inflation problem’ through to mid-2023
Intertraffic Mexico 2022: AI in mobility is here
Carlo van de Weijer, professor on the Technical University of Eindhoven, will give a keynote speech on synthetic intelligence (AI) and the way forward for mobility at Intertraffic Mexico 2022, to be held from 8-10 November on the Citibanamex Center in Mexico City. The world mobility knowledgeable says that Latin...
Some Apple workers in Australia vote to strike over pay, benefits
SYDNEY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - A union representing Australian employees of iPhone maker Apple Inc (AAPL.O) voted to strike due to lack of progress on wage negotiations, a union official said on Tuesday.
Machine learning leader, Moloco, announces expansion of flagship Retail Media Platform to Southeast Asia
SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moloco, a pacesetter in machine studying and development options for efficiency entrepreneurs, has right now introduced the launch of Moloco Retail Media Platform (RMP) for Singapore and Southeast Asia. Moloco’s RMP is a turnkey advert serving platform that allows e-commerce marketplaces to arrange their very own in-house...
Ageless and scandal-proof: Chinese tech groups bank on virtual influencers
China’s movie star influencers Viya and Li Jiaqi — aka Austin Li the “lipstick king” — used to draw tens of millions of buyers to ecommerce platforms, however scandals and their subsequent disappearances uncovered the dangers of crossing the Chinese Communist occasion. Enter the digital...
