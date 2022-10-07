You’re not officially an Angeleno until you’ve stumbled out of a bar and kept right on stumbling to one of Leo’s Tacos trucks. Their largest operation is at the WSS at Western and Sunset, where they have a full two-truck set-up and more picnic tables than most actual restaurants. They’re here from 10am-2am during the week (3am on weekends) so pretty much any time you want some spit-roasted al pastor, you’ve got access to it. And that’s what most people here are eating: Crispy, sweet al pastor on a corn tortilla, topped with pineapple and whatever you choose from a huge selection of salsas. The mulitas are also great, and if we really want to make sure we’re hangover-free tomorrow, we get a carne asada burrito, loaded with rice, beans, cheese, and meat. Make sure you bring cash, otherwise, you’ll end up having to Venmo the stranger who lent you $10 last night.

RESTAURANTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO