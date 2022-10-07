Read full article on original website
Watershed Pub & Kitchen
Watershed is, without fail, our favorite place to eat when we don’t really know what we want to eat. This Northgate pub’s menu is as vast as the Yakima Valley, with everything from loaded polenta and excellent New York-style pizza, to sandwiches pressed on phenomenal homemade beer bread (oh, hello, best grilled cheese in town). They even have massive caesar salads piled with roasted chicken and bacon. The beer-dominated drink menu is just as expansive, especially if you’re looking for a mocktail. With a fun vibe that works flawlessly for Tuesday trivia night, watching some kind of sport on TV, or even a low-key dinner with family, Watershed Pub’s the ultimate back-pocket spot that should really be kept safe in your front pocket instead.
KG BBQ
Following a series of pop-ups that had lines down the block (and would regularly sell out), KG BBQ is now permanently parked at Oddwood Brewing on Manor Road. They combine Texas barbecue with Egyptian and Middle Eastern flavors, which equates to dishes like brisket shawarma, lamb bacon ribs, and a grilled chicken kabab.
Emmy Squared
While the Westside has its share of pizza hotspots, Emmy Squared stands out for its chewy, pizza “thiccness” with crispy edges on perfect right angles and not-so-square topping options like smoked gouda, Impossible meatballs, and Nashville hot chicken. While it may not be our favorite pizza place in the city, we like having Emmy’s on rotation when we just want to be somewhere kinda chill to eat good pizza and fries—as opposed to pizza tavern chaotic or swarmed with someone else's kids.
É Ke Pizza
We shed a tear at the pandemic loss of Baraonda, the former midtown fixture that we all hit for Italian food before a show at the Fox. If you were fans of their wood-fired pizza like we were, head to É Ke in Vinings, where the former Baraonda owners serve up their familiar, super soft pizzas, along with salads and sandwiches. And just like before, we like the classic Margarita pizza and the pesto-rich Burrata salad.
Gigi’s Italian Kitchen & Restaurant
Started as a pop-up, Gigi’s now has permanent digs in Candler Park. With red gingham tablecloths, colored Christmas lights, wax-covered candelabras, and randomly incorporated plastic green vines, Gigi’s feels like a Quentin Tarantino diner scene at a Disney theme park Italian restaurant. It doesn’t take itself too seriously, but from the moment you sit down, there’s a slow buildup of excitement—a six sense feeling from the smells and sounds of the open kitchen that some eventful sh*t is about to go down. And yes, and no. The flavors might not hit you over the head like a Tarantino fight scene, but you will really, really appreciate the stripped-down moments, like the tasty simplicity of the poached snapper and their fried, chewy polenta strips topped with cream and caviar. The space can fit a cozy 25 to 30 diners at a time, so get here as soon as they open to secure a table since they don’t take reservations.
Bar Vegan
On the second floor of Ponce City Market, you’ll hear the music bumping before you see the flashing lights spelling out Bar Vegan on the back wall of the bar. From the mega successful Slutty Vegan chain, Bar Vegan serves all the classic drinks like margaritas, mojitos, and sidecars. But we’d recommend going for one of their signature cocktails like the Dias Punch or Marta Express—so good you’ll forget there’s any alcohol in them, so watch yourself. There’s also a variety of plant-based foods (hence the name Bar Vegan) like spaghetti and meatballs, boneless wings, and white truffle shoestring fries. Whether you’re vegan or not, Bar Vegan is a great spot for a drink right off the BeltLine. Just note it’s standing room only after 8pm.
Apollo Bagels At EEEEEATSCON
One of the owners of Williamsburg pizzeria Leo has taken his sourdough skills from pizza to bagels with his roving bagel pop-up Apollo. With its fennel seeds and flaky salt, Apollo’s everything bagel is one of the best in the city. It’s got a light, chewy interior that feels so weightless it’s a wonder that it can hold smoked salmon and all the fixings without getting floppy.
Rosie’s Wine Bar
Rosie’s Wine Bar is a charming little wine bar tucked away on Blanco Street and West 6th in the same building as Howard’s Bar & Club. There’s a short and sweet menu that leans Portuguese with dishes like stuffed piquillo peppers, saffron rice croquettes, and fried calamari.
Le Bon Nosh
Parking at the Irby parking garage near East Andrews kinda feels like it could be an opening scene in the Taken franchise. But when you walk through the doors of Le Bon Nosh, you’ll find a setting better suited for those romanticized American in Paris tropes, where the main character casually reads a book by the window with a coffee and croissant just before true love saunters into their life. Come here for brunch and lunch and dig into their big sandwiches, tasty pastries, and salads, but definitely return for their formal dinner service, where you can decide on your own trope over wine, crudite, and beef tartare. Don’t forget the frites.
The James Room
The James Room is just off the BeltLine near Krog. During the day, it doubles as a cafe, serving brunch and light bites. But when you enter the cafe at night, you walk through doors disguised as bookshelves to a hidden lounge, where leather booths line the walls and large couches run through the center of the room beneath chandeliers. The swanky interior and the hidden entrance will remind you of a speakeasy that just happens to serve up some truly noteworthy cocktails. If you’re just here to drink, may your cup runneth over. But if you’re hungry too, you can fill your table with shareables like crab cakes, charcuterie, and vegan meatballs. Most often it’s a chill retreat, but on certain nights when they have live music sets with DJ’s to fill the downtime, things are far less lowkey and it’s a party.
Double Zero
As one of the go-to date night destinations in Emory Village, Double Zero also has all the components for a special occasion meal—a chic, modern aesthetic, mood lighting, fun cocktails and a long wine list, and multiple courses that help you make the most of paying the babysitter for three hours. With fresh fior di latte mozzarella on every pie and dough made from heirloom yeast starter and—you guessed it—Double Zero flour, no one will judge if pizza is your only course. Be advised: the pillowy soft pizza here comes unsliced and delivered to your table with a pair of kitchen shears, which we've seen confuse a few diners. But if we can be blunt/sharp: slicing your pizza with scissors is kinda fun and not that complicated, so just cut the damn pie and enjoy it.
Bark Barbecue At EEEEEATSCON
Bark Barbecue serves smoked meats like Central Texas-style brisket. Quality smoked brisket is really hard to find in NYC (or attempt to make yourself), and it's a big reason why we're so hot on Bark Barbecue. And you shouldn't sleep on the sides either. The plantains or sweet Dominican cornbread are a great break from the savory meat, and the arroz con leche is one thick, viscous, and cinnamon-y side you shouldn't leave without. Even if you're not a barbecue freak, you will be after eating here.
The Good King Tavern
The Good King Tavern is like a super-relatable movie quote. You know, one you can pull out at a party that never fails to get a laugh - like when your friend’s ex shows up to a party and you whisper to the people around you “He doesn’t even go here!” Similarly, you can pull The Good King Tavern out of your back pocket in pretty much any situation, and it’ll never fail to please whatever group you’re with.
Leo's Taco Truck
You’re not officially an Angeleno until you’ve stumbled out of a bar and kept right on stumbling to one of Leo’s Tacos trucks. Their largest operation is at the WSS at Western and Sunset, where they have a full two-truck set-up and more picnic tables than most actual restaurants. They’re here from 10am-2am during the week (3am on weekends) so pretty much any time you want some spit-roasted al pastor, you’ve got access to it. And that’s what most people here are eating: Crispy, sweet al pastor on a corn tortilla, topped with pineapple and whatever you choose from a huge selection of salsas. The mulitas are also great, and if we really want to make sure we’re hangover-free tomorrow, we get a carne asada burrito, loaded with rice, beans, cheese, and meat. Make sure you bring cash, otherwise, you’ll end up having to Venmo the stranger who lent you $10 last night.
The Sun Tavern
The Sun Tavern is one of those places that feels like the lovechild of your rowdiest local and your favourite great little bar. Ergo, we love it. On Bethnal Green Road, it prides itself on having a huge selection of Irish whisky but you’ll also find a short, sharp menu of spruced-up classic cocktails. Our personal go-to is Bonnie’s Margarita, but the espresso martini is also a strong contender for your Friday night. Be warned, that the live music nights and £9 cocktails make it super popular with locals and you’ll usually find people spilling out onto the pavement at the weekend, so be sure to book ahead.
7th Street Burger At EEEEEATSCON
Despite having only a few ingredients, the cheeseburger at 7th Street Burger keeps digging its way into our brains Inception-style. Roughly-chopped onions are pressed into a beef patty as it’s smashed with a spatula, resulting in something that’ll remind you of a White Castle slider. The whole thing, with its gooey yellow American cheese, is an unapologetic salute to salt and fat. Even the grilled Martin’s potato roll comes super greasy. Tweaks to the burger (e.g., no pickles) are allowed, but we wouldn’t change a single thing about it. Skip the lines at 7th Street Burger by ordering your food on DashPass on Caviar.
Lucian Books and Wine
As children we assumed we’d be refined adults who did things like buy hardback books, eat chicken liver paté, and order wine by the bottle. If that’s yet to become your reality, Lucian is your opportunity to prove to your childhood self that you have arrived–even if only for one night.
A1 Soul Food
Folks who frequent this MLK Drive mainstay know that you either come with patience or you don’t come at all. We usually see lines 25 deep at 3:45 in the afternoon. The reason no one ever storms off before their turn is because they know that when they finally make their way to the front and see the pork chops, fried chicken, and gravy-soaked liver, their sacrifice wouldn’t have been in vain. But even with the tasty meats, the best thing about A1 might be its sides. The yams melt in your mouth. The mac and cheese is baked to perfection. If it wasn’t for the 30-minute wait, you’d be tempted to order seconds.
Lean Draft House
With its motorcycle-garage decor and beer-heavy drink menu, it’s understandable if your first thought about this spot off Ralph David Abernathy is that it’s not the best place for you and your scooter-riding 3year-old to lounge after a stroll. But almost on cue, a mom pushing a stroller comes in and orders the small-but-mighty grouper tacos ($15). By the time she adds a Terrapin brew to her order, you realize, parent or not, we can all appreciate a good pour. Plus, the patio atmosphere is welcoming to everyone—pets, underaged humans, and probably even Saints fans.
Best Damn Cookies At EEEEEATSCON
- OG Jr. - $2 *70% Guanaja dark chocolate with coconut sugar and browned butter. *Shards of French white chocolate, salty Korean nori, and pecans. *Housemade heritage corn flour, brunoise mango, canela, and chile de arbol. - Junoon Jr. - $2 *Rose, fennel, saffron, and a passionfruit glaze. - Flavors...
