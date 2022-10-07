Read full article on original website
Bar Vegan
On the second floor of Ponce City Market, you’ll hear the music bumping before you see the flashing lights spelling out Bar Vegan on the back wall of the bar. From the mega successful Slutty Vegan chain, Bar Vegan serves all the classic drinks like margaritas, mojitos, and sidecars. But we’d recommend going for one of their signature cocktails like the Dias Punch or Marta Express—so good you’ll forget there’s any alcohol in them, so watch yourself. There’s also a variety of plant-based foods (hence the name Bar Vegan) like spaghetti and meatballs, boneless wings, and white truffle shoestring fries. Whether you’re vegan or not, Bar Vegan is a great spot for a drink right off the BeltLine. Just note it’s standing room only after 8pm.
One Flew South - BeltLine
For years, the James Beard-nominated One Flew South was the only reason for us to head to the airport hours ahead of our departure time. Now with a BeltLine location, we don’t need a boarding pass for the signature first class service at the popular Asian-fusion restaurant, where we’d feel comfortable taking a date or hanging with coworkers for bites of the famous sushi rolls and cold noodle salad.
Peach Cobbler Café
Don’t let the name fool you—Peach Cobbler Cafe shouldn’t be dismissed as another dessert shop. Does your average bakery serve ribs, fried chicken, and collards? Nope, didn’t think so. When hunger comes on hard and fast–and a basic sandwich won’t cut it—this Buckhead soul food cafe saves the day with super satisfying, stick-to-your-bones homestyle food served really, really quick.
Leo's Taco Truck
You’re not officially an Angeleno until you’ve stumbled out of a bar and kept right on stumbling to one of Leo’s Tacos trucks. Their largest operation is at the WSS at Western and Sunset, where they have a full two-truck set-up and more picnic tables than most actual restaurants. They’re here from 10am-2am during the week (3am on weekends) so pretty much any time you want some spit-roasted al pastor, you’ve got access to it. And that’s what most people here are eating: Crispy, sweet al pastor on a corn tortilla, topped with pineapple and whatever you choose from a huge selection of salsas. The mulitas are also great, and if we really want to make sure we’re hangover-free tomorrow, we get a carne asada burrito, loaded with rice, beans, cheese, and meat. Make sure you bring cash, otherwise, you’ll end up having to Venmo the stranger who lent you $10 last night.
Lean Draft House
With its motorcycle-garage decor and beer-heavy drink menu, it’s understandable if your first thought about this spot off Ralph David Abernathy is that it’s not the best place for you and your scooter-riding 3year-old to lounge after a stroll. But almost on cue, a mom pushing a stroller comes in and orders the small-but-mighty grouper tacos ($15). By the time she adds a Terrapin brew to her order, you realize, parent or not, we can all appreciate a good pour. Plus, the patio atmosphere is welcoming to everyone—pets, underaged humans, and probably even Saints fans.
Where To Have A Big Group Meal Where People Can Come And Go
Between picky eaters, cramped booths, and the one person who always divides the check down to the exact penny, sit-down group meals are usually never worth the hassle. And that’s why you need to pick a place where people can come and go as they please. The “open house”...
7th Street Burger At EEEEEATSCON
Despite having only a few ingredients, the cheeseburger at 7th Street Burger keeps digging its way into our brains Inception-style. Roughly-chopped onions are pressed into a beef patty as it’s smashed with a spatula, resulting in something that’ll remind you of a White Castle slider. The whole thing, with its gooey yellow American cheese, is an unapologetic salute to salt and fat. Even the grilled Martin’s potato roll comes super greasy. Tweaks to the burger (e.g., no pickles) are allowed, but we wouldn’t change a single thing about it. Skip the lines at 7th Street Burger by ordering your food on DashPass on Caviar.
Double Zero
As one of the go-to date night destinations in Emory Village, Double Zero also has all the components for a special occasion meal—a chic, modern aesthetic, mood lighting, fun cocktails and a long wine list, and multiple courses that help you make the most of paying the babysitter for three hours. With fresh fior di latte mozzarella on every pie and dough made from heirloom yeast starter and—you guessed it—Double Zero flour, no one will judge if pizza is your only course. Be advised: the pillowy soft pizza here comes unsliced and delivered to your table with a pair of kitchen shears, which we've seen confuse a few diners. But if we can be blunt/sharp: slicing your pizza with scissors is kinda fun and not that complicated, so just cut the damn pie and enjoy it.
Watershed Pub & Kitchen
Watershed is, without fail, our favorite place to eat when we don’t really know what we want to eat. This Northgate pub’s menu is as vast as the Yakima Valley, with everything from loaded polenta and excellent New York-style pizza, to sandwiches pressed on phenomenal homemade beer bread (oh, hello, best grilled cheese in town). They even have massive caesar salads piled with roasted chicken and bacon. The beer-dominated drink menu is just as expansive, especially if you’re looking for a mocktail. With a fun vibe that works flawlessly for Tuesday trivia night, watching some kind of sport on TV, or even a low-key dinner with family, Watershed Pub’s the ultimate back-pocket spot that should really be kept safe in your front pocket instead.
Bisous
Bisous is a trailer in front of Gibson Street Bar on South Lamar serving classic Vietnamese comfort food dishes with an occasional southern riff like thit kho, turmeric fried catfish, and curry fried chicken. Guide. The Best Banh Mi In Austin. Where to get our favorite Vietnamese sandwiches. Guide. The...
Breakfast At Barney's
A velvet rope at the entrance of this popular venue can make it feel like you’re waiting to get into the club. Hell, there’s a strong chance you’ll see people still hungover from an actual club experience slumped over the subway tiled bar in search of needed nourishment. But with some of the best brunch offerings in town, Barney’s near Grady is worth your time. There’s a dish for everyone here, from the sweet favorites like their thick and fluffy 24 Karat Gold Pancakes, which tastes as good as they look. And there are savory staples like steak and eggs or lamb and eggs. For those looking for a lighter start to their day (since you’re probably still recovering from the previous night’s shenanigans), Barney’s offers vegan entrees and fresh pressed juices.
Harold & Belle's At EEEEEATSCON
Serving comforting pots of gumbo with dark-brown roux is what Harold & Belle’s does best—and they've been doing it for over 50 years. They're coming all the way from the West Coast to serve up the classic Creole dishes that make this one of LA's iconic restaurants. Skip the lines at Harold & Belle's by ordering your food on DashPass on Caviar.
Emmy Squared
While the Westside has its share of pizza hotspots, Emmy Squared stands out for its chewy, pizza “thiccness” with crispy edges on perfect right angles and not-so-square topping options like smoked gouda, Impossible meatballs, and Nashville hot chicken. While it may not be our favorite pizza place in the city, we like having Emmy’s on rotation when we just want to be somewhere kinda chill to eat good pizza and fries—as opposed to pizza tavern chaotic or swarmed with someone else's kids.
New Realm Brewing Company
With rooftop and front patios, outdoor beer garden space, and a massive dining room, New Realm feels like a Chutes and Ladders game board, where you can roam in and out any of the spaces with a beer in hand. Even with the crowd, though, you’re always able to find a seat when you need to cool off. Our favorite things on the menu are the burgers and sandwiches—and , of course, grab a beer. But if you’re still too flustered to navigate the menu yourself, then we recommend the Hot Chicken Sandwich, New Realm Burger, and the B-ALT Grilled Cheese, which is a thick bacon, arugula lettuce, and tomato sandwich made with a locally produced cheese.
Oreatha’s at the Point
The Cascade Heights restaurant occasionally has a performing jazz musician, in which case you can pretend you’re in some romance movie where all the characters coincidentally have an expert-level knowledge of music theory. But even when no one is playing, Oreatha’s just feels jazzy. From the gray abstract floor tiles and the cool blue glass drinkware to the creative riffs on soul food classics, the place just sings to you.
Sushi On Me At EEEEEATSCON
If there were a Venn diagram with sushi omakase restaurants on one side and debaucherous party hubs on the other, Sushi On Me would exist in the tiny middle zone. We can't think of any other restaurant experience we've had that combines sparklers in eel-toro handrolls, torched white tuna topped with chili garlic crisp, and the level of drunken fun at Sushi On Me. Thanks to OpenTable, we're recreating the Sushi On Me experience at EEEEEATSCON.
Mariscos El Submarino At EEEEEATSCON
Mariscos El Submarino in Jackson Heights serves fresh seafood we can only describe as electric, with a particular focus on towering tostadas, acid-bathed octopus and shrimp, and dynamic aguachile. At EEEEEATSCON, you can order their aguachile in the rojo or verde variety - the different options correspond to the respective peppers incorporated in each one. You will probably want to pick up the dish and slurp up the liquid, but your throat might disagree with that choice because of the shocking slurry of peppers. Sorry to your throat.
The Garden Room
Dining at this Buckhead hotspot inside the St. Regis is something everyone should experience at least once. It’s a fun, whimsical environment, where you’ll want to spend all your money on over-the-top cocktails and decent food and play make-believe for a bit. You’ll be eating in a fantasy...
Kaieteur Kitchen
Walking up to Kaieteur Kitchen in Elephant and Castle, you should have one concern and one concern only: to make sure you eat as many different things as possible. The homely Guyanese restaurant runs a takeaway counter on one side and has a small, canteen-ish dining room on the other with 15 or so plastic seats. Needless to say, you will have competition in the evening. Owner and head chef Faye Gomes’ cooking and heartwarming hospitality will have you coming back again and again. This feels less like a restaurant and more like the neighbour’s kitchen you never want to leave. Staple dishes like oxtail and curry chicken are delicious enough, but it’s the specials you want to look out for. Pepper pot is a slow-cooked meaty puddle of brown deliciousness, with meat so tender it gives up before your plate is put down, and a sauce so rich with cloves, cassava, and cinnamon, that leaving even a drop is a crime. Roti is a must. You can bring booze if you want, but Kaieteur Kitchen isn't a late one (it’s open until 8pm), it's more of a family one. At least, everyone who walks through the doors is treated that way.
The Good King Tavern
The Good King Tavern is like a super-relatable movie quote. You know, one you can pull out at a party that never fails to get a laugh - like when your friend’s ex shows up to a party and you whisper to the people around you “He doesn’t even go here!” Similarly, you can pull The Good King Tavern out of your back pocket in pretty much any situation, and it’ll never fail to please whatever group you’re with.
