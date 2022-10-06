On what was once its eponymous holiday, the Christopher Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza will remain sealed in a box — though this year, it sports a fresh coat of paint. The monument’s plywood home, which has hidden it for 2½ years, is now emblazoned with vertical stripes in the green, red, and white colors of the Italian flag. The makeover happened Friday night, three days before the commemoration officially known in Philadelphia as Indigenous Peoples Day.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO