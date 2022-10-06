Read full article on original website
Related
Phillies series win sets up incredible sports weekend in Philadelphia
Now that the Phillies clinched a spot in the NLDS, next weekend in Philadelphia is going to be sports heaven for Philly fans with the Phils and Eagles in action.
wrestleview.com
White Rabbits invade the Wells Fargo Center
According to PWInsider, several fans that are at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia for tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules, say there are people dressed in White Rabbit costumes outside and inside the venue. In addition, there are also flyers, masks and word puzzles all related to the White Rabbit...
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South Philly
The region's top bacon-focused food truck is going brick-and-mortar! Owner and Chef Justin Coleman announces that Bake'N Bacon will open a new bacon-themed restaurant in South Philly this winter at 1148-50 S. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147.
NBC Philadelphia
Reading Terminal Round-Up: What's Going on at Iconic Philly Market
From expansions to new food, Philly's No. 1 tourist cafeteria still has a lot to offer. Since 1893 Reading Terminal Market has been a pillar in the Philadelphia community and has since become a go-to tourist destination. With new noticeable outdoor changes such as the Filbert Street expansion, we decided...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
phillyfunguide.com
West Chester Chili Cook-Off
On the 2nd Sunday in October, the streets of Downtown West Chester come alive for a day of food, fun and philanthropy. More than 50 chili teams, comprised of restaurants, businesses, hometown cooks and non-profit organizations, set up shop right on the street and cook chili, all vying for the coveted People’s Choice Award.
Bala Cynwyd Restaurant Named Craig LaBan 2022 Top Ten, Its Debut on the Critic’s Best-of List
Food critic Craig LaBan's No. 3 pick of 2022's best restaurants features a unique and stunning view of Phila. A Bala Cynwyd restaurant that hasn’t yet reached the one-year anniversary of its opening has caught the exacting eye (and palate) of Philadelphia Inquirer food critic Craig LaBan. In his...
New Pizza Shop in West Chester Carries a Bit of a Mystique. Here’s Why
Pizza West Chester, a new addition to the local dining scene, is the very embodiment of the business advice to “stay in your lane.” In its case, that “lane” is two varieties of delicious pizza. And nothing more. Michael Klein profiled this laser-focused shop for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
A car landed upside-down in a construction site in Philadelphia
It was a bizarre sight in Philadelphia, where a recent crash in the Fishtown neighborhood resulted in a car stuck upside-down, grill-first, in a construction site. According to BillyPenn, the incident took place yesterday afternoon at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Oxford Street. It’s unknown if anyone was injured.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fairless Hills Implant Surgeon Helps Brings a Fresh Smile To a Man In Need
The chance-encounter led to a local man's teeth being fixed.Image via iStock. A fender bender in Philadelphia ended up being a blessing for a local man, who was directed to a Bucks County surgeon to fix his teeth. Alayna Gomez wrote about the fateful interaction for 6ABC Action News.
billypenn.com
City paints Italian flag on box of controversial Columbus statue in South Philly, court cases still pending
On what was once its eponymous holiday, the Christopher Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza will remain sealed in a box — though this year, it sports a fresh coat of paint. The monument’s plywood home, which has hidden it for 2½ years, is now emblazoned with vertical stripes in the green, red, and white colors of the Italian flag. The makeover happened Friday night, three days before the commemoration officially known in Philadelphia as Indigenous Peoples Day.
Authors Gather Tomorrow in Phoenixville for Release of Book ‘The Story of Michael Crescenz’
Authors Kevin Ferris, of West Chester, and John Siegfried will hold a book launch and signing for the release of No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War. Attending the signing is Joe Crescenz, Michael’s brother and longtime Chester County resident who was the driving force behind the book.
Phillymag.com
Tribute Bands Are Having a Moment and New Hope Is at the Center of it All
The Bucks County river town has become the heart of a thriving regional scene. Here’s why these acts — and we — keep holding on. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. This is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
aroundambler.com
Three restaurants have opened recently in Ambler
As AroundAmbler.com reported, Harry’s Taproom opened on Thursday at 1 West Butler Avenue in Ambler. But that is not the only recent opening. Mandarin Express has opened at 9 North Main Street. This is the former home of Mokja. The Chinese restaurant is open Monday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. You can find the menu here.
PhillyBite
Best Shopping Malls and Outlets in Pennsylvania
- If you love discount retail therapy and donuts, you'll love the Grove City Premium Outlets in Western Pennsylvania. This is the largest outlet center in the state and features exclusive shops. There are even two Oakley Vault stores there. Plus, the area is home to several delicious restaurants. King...
phillyvoice.com
A 'Hunter's Moon' will be visible in Philly on Sunday
Just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, people in Philadelphia can look into the sky and see an orange, glowing full moon. At 4:54 p.m., the full moon will reach its full illumination, and shortly after sunset, the "Hunter's moon" will reach a peak nighttime shadowy glow. Starting on Saturday, you...
Two more Philadelphia area football teams cancel rivalry game citing credible threats of violence
A release from Coatesville Area School District stated that Friday’s home football game vs. Downingtown West has been canceled based on “online threats of violence that law enforcement believed were credible.”. Richard F. Dunlap Jr., Interim Superintendent for the Coatesville Area School District issued the statement Friday morning,...
morethanthecurve.com
For Sale | 204 Kensey Road | Plymouth Meeting | Suburbs2City Team
Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for sale at 204 Kensey Road in Plymouth Meeting. There is an open house on Sunday October 9th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm . For additional details, click here. Experience an incredible suburban luxury living in this exquisite Colonial home...
fox29.com
Philadelphia man sought in connection with fight, stabbing at Plymouth Twp. Wawa, officials say
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man is recovering after he was stabbed during a fight outside a Wawa in Plymouth Township. Plymouth Township Police Department officials say the incident took place in the parking lot of a Wawa on Ridge Pike, in Plymouth Township Saturday morning, just before 9 a.m.
papreplive.com
St. Joseph’s Prep puts it all together in win over rival La Salle
PHILADELPHIA >> After a sluggish first quarter that rained penalty flags, St. Joseph’s Prep found its groove and never got out of it, rolling to a 40-11 victory over rival La Salle at Franklin Field. The Hawks offense produced two 100-yard rushers in quarterback Samaj Jones and running back...
At Bucks County queer prom, no royalty, wear what you like, ‘everybody belongs’
For Carson Delany, the hour-long train ride flies by when there’s the Rainbow Room on the other side. Over the last three years, the junior at Cheltenham High School has made the trek to Doylestown almost weekly to visit the Bucks County center for LGBTQ+ youth providing educational resources, programming, and, on Saturday, a queer prom.
Comments / 0