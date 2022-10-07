Read full article on original website
Setting sail on Seattle’s Tall Ship! 💦⛵️| Local Lens Seattle
SEATTLE — AHOY!💦⛵️ I got to set sail on Seattle’s tall ship and it was a blast!. If you are looking for something outside of just your typical boat tour, this is it! The two-hour cruise is a perfect family-friendly activity that lets you experience traditional sailing!🙌🏼
Donate blood! Connect with music! | Local Lens Seattle
The power of music🎶 to connect us is as much a life force as the blood that moves through our bodies. Sponsored by Bloodworks NW.
Man found shot dead inside car in Tacoma
A 32-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were both found shot inside a car in Tacoma. The man died at the scene.
Two victims injured in separate shooting incidents Friday
Two victims were injured in separate shootings on Friday in Seattle. In another incident, shots were fired at the West Seattle Fire Station, hitting a garage door.
